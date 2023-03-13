Food & Drinkpancakesking arthurpancake mix

The Best Store-Bought Pancakes Mixes, According To Chefs

Pro tip: Don't sleep on Krusteaz.

Guest writer

Getty

Feeling like a delicious pancake breakfast, but don’t feel like going out to a restaurant? Or maybe you’re not sure if you have all the ingredients to whip up some batter for homemade?

No problem. Reach for a pancake mix and you’ll be cooking up and eating pancakes in no time.

Although making pancakes from scratch doesn’t require many ingredients, sometimes having a mix will make the difference. Pancake mixes are convenient, with some only requiring you to add water.

“Pancakes are an occasion, but prepared mixes make them so much more attainable, said Olivia McCoy, the head chef of Daily Chew in Atlanta. “Making a batter doesn’t have to be a chore, but that finished result should still be a wonderful memory.”

Tiffany Swan, a professional chef and food scientist, keeps a pancake mix in the pantry for times when a pancake craving strikes.

“Making pancakes before coffee can sometimes be challenging, so keeping it simple with a top-notch mix is ideal,” Swan said.

HuffPost spoke with chefs about the best store-bought pancake mixes.

What they look for in a pancake mix

Finding a product that uses good, quality ingredients is important.

“I always look for a clean label that offers a healthier way to enjoy pancakes from quality products that are free of hydrogenated oils, fillers and artificial colors or preservatives, and low in sugar,” explained Christina Kaelberer, the executive pastry chef at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I like to use mixes that do not have a plethora of stabilizing ingredients that are unhealthy,” she added.

Swan said she looks for “pantry ingredients ― those that you would find in your own pantry ― no dough softeners, emulsifiers or other tough-to-pronounce ingredients.”

Convenience is also important. “For a store-bought pancake mix, I look for ease and accessibility,” McCoy said. “If I have a box of mix in the pantry, I want to make sure I can make those pancakes at the drop of a hat- just add water.”

There are also pancake mixes with added nutritional elements that can keep you feeling full longer.

“I often want a bit of additional nutritional boost ― whole grains or added protein from wheat or whey (as opposed to soy or pea),” Swan said. “This is primarily so it will keep me full and fueled as long as possible.”

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
King Arthur Buttermilk Pancake Mix
“Personally, I stand by everything and anything King Arthur — as a baker and chef, the King Arthur brand has a special place in my heart,” McCoy said. She’s a fan of the brand's consistency. “I also trust and follow their online recipes when testing and developing new menu items,” she said. “When I saw that they came out with a pancake mix (just add water!), I knew I had to get that home and whip some up right away.”
$5.95 at Amazon
2
Target
Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix
Krusteaz is a top favorite for a variety of reasons for chefs. “I have always leaned toward Krusteaz products for their consistency, flavor, as well as ease,” McCoy said. “They make a pancake mix with added protein and whole wheat flour, which still has the super-fluffy texture that everyone looks for in a delicious pancake.”

Krusteaz stands out for straightforward ingredients. “I prefer this brand over all others first because it has no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, making it both a better option nutritionally while also giving you an open canvas for adding your own flair,” said Steve Chiappetti, executive chef at the Albert restaurant in downtown Chicago. If you want simplicity, you’ll have great pancakes every time as long as you follow the instructions. “The mix rises well on its own, and you don’t really need to do anything besides follow the directions on the box,” he said.
$3.79 at Target
3
Target
Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix
With 14 grams of protein per serving and whole grains, you’ll want to add Kodiak Power Cakes to your list. And if you're looking for additional protein sources and ways to easily add them to your diet, this brand makes it easy. “They fuel me for a full day of adventures or cooking, taste great, and the mix is super versatile,” Swan said.

Making the mix your own is easy, too. “I have added beer to the mix to make a really lovely beer-battered fish for fish and chips, or added butter, sugar, and chocolate chips to make cookies," Swan said.
$6.19 at Target
4
Walmart
Simple Mills Organic Pancake & Waffle Mix
Looking for a pancake mix with no added sugar and a non-wheat flour? “Simple Mills Organic Pancake & Waffle Mix is my go-to at home for their use of chestnut flour,” Kaelberer said. “The chestnut adds natural flavor without adding sugar or artificial flavors, which also allows me to have more fun, and be more generous with the toppings!”
$13.01 at Walmart
5
Amazon
King Arthur Gluten Free Classic Pancake Mix
King Arthur also serves up a gluten-free option, which is good to have on hand if anyone in your household has a gluten intolerance or allergy. “While we make our own pancake mix from scratch, I like to use King Arthur Gluten-Free Pancake Mix as a high-quality option available when we have special requests that come in at the time of order,” Kaelberer said. “King Arthur’s mixes are restaurant-quality products that are not bleached or overprocessed.”
$5.49 at Amazon

How chefs customize premade pancake mix

“When I have family in town or invite my friends over for a mimosa brunch, I bust out the pancakes before any guests arrive and jazz them up,” McCoy said. “If the box just calls for water, I will substitute one-third the amount of water called for with buttermilk (whoops, I forgot buttermilk at the store ― no biggie, just mix 1 teaspoon of white vinegar with 1/2 cup of milk and give it 15 minutes). This is going to create a chemical reaction with the baking soda in the mix and make ultra-fluffy pancakes.”

Diana Manalang, chef and owner of Little Chef Little Café in New York City, said she adds milk and eggs, even if the mix calls for water, “to add additional flavor and make a fluffier pancake.”

Pancakes are a great base to use and then add your own flare.

“Sometimes I want to take my breakfast in a different direction, so I’ll take part of the pancake mix and add additional eggs, milk and vanilla extract to thin down the mix and make some delicious crepes,” McCoy said. “Another fun time is to make bacon pancakes; it’s the best of both worlds: savory and sweet.”

Swan likes the ease of a mix to create new flavors.

“It is so easy to customize a pancake mix for the exact flavors you are looking for, ” she said. Want gingerbread pancakes? Add molasses, ginger and cinnamon.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Dash mini waffle maker with over 158,000 five-star reviews

TikTok Purchase: Mini Waffle Maker and Griddle

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

‘An Elephant Sitting On My Chest’: How It Feels To Live With Long COVID

Work/Life

9 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Nanny

Style & Beauty

How To Make The Most Money On Clothes Resale Apps, According To Experts

Parenting

How To Respond If Your Kid Is Using ‘Fat’ As An Insult

Relationships

‘Mate Poaching’ Is Behind Our Obsession With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama

Shopping

Shop The Oscars Red Carpet Trends At Every Budget

Shopping

43 Products To Finish Off Winter With A Clean And Organized Space

Shopping

34 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Shopping

33 TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth The Investment

Shopping

These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

Shopping

Under-$20 Travel Accessories From Walmart To Streamline Your Journey

Shopping

25 Anniversary Gifts Your Partner Will Love (Almost As Much As You)

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

Male Strippers Told Us How They Keep Their Bodies Groomed

Shopping

Don't Miss These Under-The-Radar Bedding And Mattress Sales

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

Shopping

You Can Get Some Surprisingly Practical Home Cleaning And Organization Items At Etsy

Shopping

These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Shopping

20 Home Decor Items That Interior Designers Are Shopping On Etsy

Shopping

43 Efficient TikTok Products For Anyone Who Hates Wasting Time

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Parenting

Kate Middleton’s Recent Look Will Resonate With Anyone Who's Been Pregnant

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Shopping

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

Wellness

Actually, It's None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Shopping

If You're Bidet-Curious, These Toilet Attachments Are Pooper-Approved

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

This Expensive-Looking Swivel Chair Will Almost Certainly Sell Out Again

Shopping

9 Customer-Approved Cozy Bathrobes That Are Under $50

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Shopping

Compact and Collapsible Travel Strollers For Planes and Trains