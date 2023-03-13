Feeling like a delicious pancake breakfast, but don’t feel like going out to a restaurant? Or maybe you’re not sure if you have all the ingredients to whip up some batter for homemade?
No problem. Reach for a pancake mix and you’ll be cooking up and eating pancakes in no time.
Although making pancakes from scratch doesn’t require many ingredients, sometimes having a mix will make the difference. Pancake mixes are convenient, with some only requiring you to add water.
“Pancakes are an occasion, but prepared mixes make them so much more attainable, said Olivia McCoy, the head chef of Daily Chew in Atlanta. “Making a batter doesn’t have to be a chore, but that finished result should still be a wonderful memory.”
Tiffany Swan, a professional chef and food scientist, keeps a pancake mix in the pantry for times when a pancake craving strikes.
“Making pancakes before coffee can sometimes be challenging, so keeping it simple with a top-notch mix is ideal,” Swan said.
HuffPost spoke with chefs about the best store-bought pancake mixes.
What they look for in a pancake mix
Finding a product that uses good, quality ingredients is important.
“I always look for a clean label that offers a healthier way to enjoy pancakes from quality products that are free of hydrogenated oils, fillers and artificial colors or preservatives, and low in sugar,” explained Christina Kaelberer, the executive pastry chef at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “I like to use mixes that do not have a plethora of stabilizing ingredients that are unhealthy,” she added.
Swan said she looks for “pantry ingredients ― those that you would find in your own pantry ― no dough softeners, emulsifiers or other tough-to-pronounce ingredients.”
Convenience is also important. “For a store-bought pancake mix, I look for ease and accessibility,” McCoy said. “If I have a box of mix in the pantry, I want to make sure I can make those pancakes at the drop of a hat- just add water.”
There are also pancake mixes with added nutritional elements that can keep you feeling full longer.
“I often want a bit of additional nutritional boost ― whole grains or added protein from wheat or whey (as opposed to soy or pea),” Swan said. “This is primarily so it will keep me full and fueled as long as possible.”
How chefs customize premade pancake mix
“When I have family in town or invite my friends over for a mimosa brunch, I bust out the pancakes before any guests arrive and jazz them up,” McCoy said. “If the box just calls for water, I will substitute one-third the amount of water called for with buttermilk (whoops, I forgot buttermilk at the store ― no biggie, just mix 1 teaspoon of white vinegar with 1/2 cup of milk and give it 15 minutes). This is going to create a chemical reaction with the baking soda in the mix and make ultra-fluffy pancakes.”
Diana Manalang, chef and owner of Little Chef Little Café in New York City, said she adds milk and eggs, even if the mix calls for water, “to add additional flavor and make a fluffier pancake.”
Pancakes are a great base to use and then add your own flare.
“Sometimes I want to take my breakfast in a different direction, so I’ll take part of the pancake mix and add additional eggs, milk and vanilla extract to thin down the mix and make some delicious crepes,” McCoy said. “Another fun time is to make bacon pancakes; it’s the best of both worlds: savory and sweet.”
Swan likes the ease of a mix to create new flavors.
“It is so easy to customize a pancake mix for the exact flavors you are looking for, ” she said. Want gingerbread pancakes? Add molasses, ginger and cinnamon.