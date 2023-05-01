The Best Brands Of Store-Bought Salsa, According To Mexican Chefs

Getty Images

Tortilla chips and salsa are common fare when dining out in a Mexican restaurant throughout the 50 states, and most restaurants pride themselves on serving up freshly made, spicy salsas that they make in-house to add to flautas, tacos, enchiladas, burritos and more. Some places even have their own salsa bar including options ranging from mild to super spicy ― in which case you’d better make sure you have a cold beverage nearby.

This Mexican condiment is a versatile staple that you’ll want to have on hand, whether you’re cooking up a Mexican dish, spicing up your plate of eggs, adding more zest to whatever you’re preparing or using as a dip for tortilla chips as a snack.

But have you ever wondered what Mexican chefs use or rely on in a pinch when they don’t have the time to make fresh salsa? HuffPost spoke to Mexican chefs and culinary professionals about what they reach for when they need salsa fast. You may be surprised at some of the items on the list!

What Chefs Look For In A Jarred Salsa

Salsa is an integral part of Mexican cooking. “It’s a condiment that is part of our family’s table,” said Yanni Sanchez, a Mexican-born chef who’s the executive chef at the Michelin-rated Takito Brands Restaurants in Chicago. “Excellent Mexican salsas include these three items ― think three colors of the Mexican flag (green, white and red): green (jalapeno), white (onion) and red (tomato).”

You’ll also want to pay attention to the ingredients list for some clues. “I look for the closest taste to homemade salsa, so I look for low amounts of thickeners and preservatives,” said Katsuji Tanabe, executive chef of a’Verde in Cary, North Carolina. If a salsa seems to stand out for the color and not the ingredients, that may be a sign it’s not one you want to use. “When they look too bright in color, there is usually something wrong,” Tanabe said.

