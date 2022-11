Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing

Now we come to this writer’s personal favorite store-bought stuffing mix: Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing. Pepperidge Farm was a constant presence at my childhood Thanksgiving dinners, and after a recent foray into stuffing-making with the herb version, I’m thrilled to report that my fond memories are entirely accurate. Pepperidge Farm stuffing has a heartier texture than Stove Top, which means that it can hold up well to in-bird cooking while also crisping up nicely when cooked in a baking dish or casserole pan.Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing is a favorite of executive chef Manuel Hewitt of The Barrel Room in San Francisco, California, who says that “in the past, when strapped for time during the holidays, I’ve always grabbed the Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing from the store.” To bolster the mix’s flavors, Hewitt “adds a bit of richness by sautéing some onions, garlic, carrots, and celery in butter [and mixing this combination with the stuffing cubes]. Then, for the finishing touch, I cook the stuffing in chicken stock instead of water.”