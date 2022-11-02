Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Cranberry & Wild Rice Stuffing Mix

Bread stuffing might be the version most closely associated with Thanksgiving, but it’s far from the only grain option available. A rice-based stuffing can be an exciting alternative, and this wild rice stuffing mix from Williams Sonoma has the added benefit of being entirely gluten-free. Cranberries give it a very Thanksgiving-y flavor dynamic, while quinoa provides more substance and fragrant herbs seamlessly connect the stuffing’s flavors with those of the rest of a classic turkey dinner. If you decide to swap turkey out for duck, quail, or Cornish hen, then this light but robust dressing will also beautifully suit those richer meats.