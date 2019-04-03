HuffPost Finds

7 Of The Best Strapless Bras, According To Reviewers

We found strapless, backless and push-up bras for all of your summer looks.

Searching for a good bra ― whether it’s a sports bra or a strapless one ― is a struggle. If we’re being honest, the perfect strapless bra probably doesn’t exist, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try to find it. All we want is something that doesn’t fall down, dig into our skin, gape or provide too much push-up support. Is that too much to ask?

Sometimes it may seem easier to go braless or slap on some pasties and call it day, but that’s not a luxury everyone can enjoy in every situation. Alas, the search for decent strapless bra continues.

Because we know the struggle of finding a good strapless bra, we’ve rounded up some of the best-reviewed options. Spoiler: One style has over 3,000 raving reviews, so you know it’s the real deal.

Take a look below:

1
Lilyette by Bali Women's Tailored Minimizer Bra
Amazon
This strapless bra minimizes the bust with a wide band and no padding. It has over 3,000 reviews.Find it in sizes C-DD for $21 on Amazon.
2
Thirdlove 24/7™ Classic Strapless Bra
Thirdlove
This strapless bra has cups in whole and half-sizes for a perfect fit. It has almost 2,000 reviews. Find it in sizes AA-G for $68 on Thirdlove.
3
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Nordstrom
This strapless bra uses very light foam padding for natural shaping and support and has 1,600 reviews. Find it in sizes B-G for $68 at Nordstrom.
4
Meinaier Backless Sticky Push Up Bra
Amazon
Get a custom lift with this backless bra that has almost 800 reviews.Find it in sizes A-C for $13 on Amazon.

5
Fashion Forms Nubra Ultralite Backless Wire-Free Bra
Amazon
This wire-free backless bra offers stick-on shaping and has over 700 reviews.Find it in sizes A-DD for $36 on Amazon.

6
Torrid Nude Microfiber & Lace Push-Up Strapless Bra
Torrid
This strapless bra has a snug fit for a supportive and sexy lift, with over 400 reviews.Find it in in sizes B-G for $55 on Torrid.

7
Calvin Klein Women's Naked Glamour Strapless Bra
Amazon
This strapless bra has a sweetheart cut for comfortable everyday wear, and it has almost 300 reviews.Find it in sizes A-DD for $27 on Amazon.
