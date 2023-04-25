Shoppingunderwearbreastsbras

These Are The Best Strapless Bras For Small Chests, According To Reviews

Buyers say these bandeaus, push-ups and convertible bras will stay put and won't gap.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SWEMNED-Adhesive-Strapless-Invisible-Silicone/dp/B0C16XFBY2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6441a478e4b04997b5707d89%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="adhesive backless bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6441a478e4b04997b5707d89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SWEMNED-Adhesive-Strapless-Invisible-Silicone/dp/B0C16XFBY2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6441a478e4b04997b5707d89%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">adhesive backless bra</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6441a478e4b04997b5707d89&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-plunge-strapless-bra%2F4272931" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plunge underwire bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6441a478e4b04997b5707d89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6441a478e4b04997b5707d89&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-plunge-strapless-bra%2F4272931" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">plunge underwire bra</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Maidenform-Womens-Strapless-Multiway-09417/dp/B092V7W3JR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6441a478e4b04997b5707d89%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="multi-way push-up bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6441a478e4b04997b5707d89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Maidenform-Womens-Strapless-Multiway-09417/dp/B092V7W3JR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6441a478e4b04997b5707d89%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">multi-way push-up bra</a> by Maidenform.
Amazon, Nordstrom
An adhesive backless bra, plunge underwire bra and a multi-way push-up bra by Maidenform.

Bras are arguably the most finicky undergarments that anyone can own, let alone ones without straps. And if your bust runs on the smaller end of the spectrum, you can run into a plethora of issues like gapping in the cups, mediocre lift and support or a band that refuses to stay in place.

Proud members of the IBTC, have no fear: The upcoming selection of strapless bras is just for you. Reviewers with small breasts have led us to everything from comfy bandeaus to plunge push-ups to adhesive backless bras that work perfectly with all your summer tops and dresses.

Keep reading to find out just why these strapless bras have earned the love of those with A and B cups and where you can get one for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A front-closure bra with multi-adjustable back straps
Fitted with buttery soft foam cups and a hidden underwire that won't dig into your ribs, this strapless bra is unique in that it features two adjustable back bands: one to tighten the under bust and the other for adjusting the top bust along the cup line. It has a front closure, is available in three colors and has specialized fitting so refer to the sizing chart to find your perfect fit.

Promising review: "My boobs are small but because of their shape and fullness on the sides it’s really hard to find the right bra. I either have to go a size up which makes a gap in the cup area, or a size down which suffocates me. I tried this on and got teary eyed, it’s so comfy and I feel so confident!" — HQuick, Nordstrom
$110 at Nordstrom
2
Amazon
A multi-way push-up
Wear this demi bra six different ways using the detachable straps and enjoy a stay-put wear thanks to the secure "power-band" that claims to prevent shifting and slipping. It also provides a customized lift that's proportionate to the cup size and comes in three basic colors. It's available in sizes 32A-38D.

Promising review: "I have purchased so many bras from Amazon and had to sent them back because of the fit or lack of. This bra is amazing. I can be a 34 A or B or a 36 A or B depending on the make and model of the bra. I bought a 36 A and it fits perfectly!!! Finally! I just ordered it in white and may go back and order more since you have to strike while the irons hot since models change so quickly or sell out. I love this bra. I'm small chested so the little bit of padding at the bottom of each cup gives me a nice rounded look that I wouldn't normally have. There is silicone going around the back band and it comes with straps so it can be worn with or without. Don't hesitate to order this one!" — Jennifer, Amazon
$22.94+ at Amazon$28.80 at Maidenform
3
Amazon
A backless adhesive bra
When the occasion calls for a backless dress or dramatic top, this reusable adhesive bra can give you the perfect amount of coverage and cleavage. The molded silicone cups come with skin-safe adhesive that remains ultra-sticky after wear when you rinse and air dry after each use. The clear front-closure buckle helps create a lifted push-up effect and the cut of the cups means you can wear this even with deep plunging necklines. It come in one size, with a pair of adhesive nipple covers, too.

Promising reviews: "I’m so glad I purchased this to wear with sleeveless and spaghetti strap dresses and tops. It’s so easy to clean (I just rinse off and dry afterwards then stick the film back on) and easy to take traveling. I’m a 34B so maybe this works better on a smaller chest and I can’t speak to how this works on larger chests, but I will say that strapless bras have NEVER stayed on for me and are so uncomfortable, whereas this is the only thing that’s worked for me!" — Patricia Priestley, Amazon

"Truly I love this thing, perfect for girls with smaller titties." — Wayne Nora, Amazon
$24.98 at Amazon
4
Nordstrom
A non-padded underwire bandeau
Wrapped in romantic lace and lined with a soft brushed interior that's comfortable against skin, this bandeau-style bra offers the support of underwire and elastics to help the bra stay put. It's available in sizes 32B-38DDD and comes with removable straps.

Promising review: "This is honestly my favorite bra. I often wear it when I don't need a strapless bra because I LOVE the shape it gives me in all my clothes. I have been wearing it for years. Wacoal discontinued it for 2-3 years and I was lost without it. I just found it again and I bought four and it's even better than before. It stays put, it's comfortable and it offers the shape and support of a good soft cup bra, where other bandeau bras can't compete. It is perfect for silky little summer tops and dresses. I ordered my usual bra size of 36B and the fit is consistently true to size." — KimandJerryH, Nordstrom
$58 at Nordstrom
5
Nordstrom
An underwire plunge bra
Perfect for your low-cut tops, this plunge underwire bra features smooth, moderate padding and a comfortable amount of support. The lace-detailed band is fitted with silicone to help the bra stay in place and it comes in both nude and black in 32B-36DDD.

Promising review: "I'm always looking for that perfect strapless bra that doesn't slide down. I'm small chested 34B and this bra is comfortable and stays in place. I actually forget that I'm wearing it. The strap is tight and has silicone lining to keep it in place." — CityLifeSD, Nordstrom
$72 at Nordstrom
6
Free People
A supportive neoprene bandeau
This tube-style bandeau comes free from underwires and bulky cups while the neoprene fabric and thoughtfully designed stretch fit promises comfortable support that can be worn all day long. Grab this in eight different colors like saffron, black and chili pepper pink in sizes XS-XL.

Promising review: "I'm very small - 98 pounds and 32A - and have tried for years to find a strapless bra that fit, would stay up and was comfortable. This bandeau does all three and I just love it. I would recommend it to anyone considering making a purchase." — Oreodle, Free People
$38 at Free People
7
Victoria's Secret
A padded push-up with multi-way straps
The soft-padded cups and push-up design of this bra can help create cleavage and accentuate bust size. It comes with fully adjustable removable straps and no-slip silicone grip strip at the top and bottom edge. It's available in six neutral colors in sizes 32A-40DD.

Promising review: "This strapless bra is great for 32A. It stays in place when dancing and gives good a push up." — GG25, Victoria's Secret
$25 at Victoria's Secret (originally $36.95)
8
Victoria's Secret
A longline contouring bra
This longline bustier-style bra is a great option for hiding those pesky bra bulges along your sides and back thanks to the supportive side boning built into the under-bust band. It's covered in a smoothing fabric and features contoured and thinly padded cups that help lift and support. You can get this in four neutral colors and in sizes 34B-40DD.

Promising reviews: "I would definitely recommend this bra for ladies with a smaller bust size since it helps enhance it. It's great as a strapless regardless and it makes everything look so smooth. Excellent fabric and quality. Will buy more colors!" — Laurinda, Victoria's Secret

"I got recommended this bra by a VS employee and I have no complaints. Great quality and amazing material. Fits great. I am a 38 B and have had no issues with it." — Valele, Victoria's Secret
$55 at Victoria's Secret
9
Spanx
A lightly lined bandeau meant to be layered
Spanx claims this bandeau feels virtually undetectable. It comes lightly lined for a supportive and smoothing fit and is overlaid with lace so it's perfect for layering under lower-cut tops. It's available in three colors in sizes XS-XL.

Promising review: "This is a game changer for summer tops! This is perfect for A-C cup ladies who don't want all of the wires or a true strapless." — Sarah L., Spanx
$48 at Spanx
10
Cosabella
A seamless microfiber strapless
Made with a smooth microfiber fabric and a sleek, seamless fit that looks undetectable under clothes, this strapless bra is a Cosabella exclusive. The cups are molded and lightly padded and there are four hook and eye closures along the band. You can get this bra in both nude and black in sizes 30B-36DD.

Promising review: "I have never found a strapless bra in my size 30B. It fits well and is comfortable to wear as a strapless or regular bra." — Tracy G., Cosabella
$89.75 at Cosabella
11
Target
An affordable wire-free bandeau
Seamless, wire-free and made with supremely soft four-way stretch fabric, this bandeau is a much more affordable alternative to the famed Skims bandeau, reviewers say. It manages to stay in place while providing comfortable support. Snag this in four colors and in sizes XS-L.

Promising review: "I’m a 34A and this is the perfect amount of support for me! It’s also super comfy and soft." — Andy, Target
$15 at Target
