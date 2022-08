8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target

A Corso LE Modular Travel System for a long-term stroller option

Get ready to invest in this carseat and stroller duo, but don't worry, they have you covered all the way up to toddlerhood. I am all about parenting products that have a lifetime of use.The stroller is designed for children up to 50 lbs. The car seat is designed for babies between 4-35 lbs. and up to 32" tall."I had my heart set on the Uppababy Vista stroller and came across this one at half the price. I’m so glad we made this purchase. Easy assembly and looks high end — the pictures don’t do it justice! (We got the gray with tan leather-like trim). The best part about the stroller is the fact that the handle comes up to the top part of my belly (30 weeks pregnant) wearing no shoes. I’m 5’10” so it’s nice to not feel the need to bend over! I had seen other reviews talking about the high handle bar but was really surprised of how high it is after I had assembled it! Looking forward to using it when our little dude arrives!" — JesusLovesYouandMe