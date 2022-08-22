8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target

Popular items from this list:
An Evenflo self-folding stroller
Another great option for the family that is always on the go. Just push one button and it's ready to nicely fit in your car with ease. This stroller can recline so your child can relax and perhaps take a nap while you are out and about.
This stroller is suitable for children up to 55 pounds. It also works with the following car seats: Evenflo Gold SecureMax Infant Car Seat with SensorSafe, Evenflo LiteMax, and SafeMax Infant Car Seats.Promising review:
"So glad I chose this stroller! I was looking to replace my bulky baby stroller with one my toddler could use for every day outings and travel. With that said, I also didn’t want a flimsy umbrella stroller either. This is the perfect combo! It has a little bulk to it but can be folded and unfolded with one hand and carried with one hand as well. So convenient! It takes up a lot less space in my car too. My only complaint would be that the cup holder spins…can’t figure out why they didn’t fix that flawed design" — Navgjod
A stroller wagon
This one comes with a canopy, cup holders, and a cooler. This stroller wagon can hold up to 110 pounds so be sure to load it up for your next adventure.
Promising review:
"I love the space. Zoo trips with a 6-month-old & 4-year-old are much easier with our wagon. Carried snacks and drinks in a small ice chest (the one that comes w/ isn’t going to work for a full day out only about a hour). Our 6 month old comfortably slept with the side shades down keeping the sun off him & cool. Wished I had invested sooner in this! The price is silly high, but I don’t regret it. It effortlessly glides, even up many hills!" — Chelsea
Missy Arellano / BuzzFeed
A Bob stroller that I literally swear by
Ours has been through two munchkins from birth to almost 5-years-old. This stroller is great for running, outdoor trails, music festivals, and much much more. Trust me — it is well worth the investment. Check out why I love mine so much in my full Bob stroller review
. Promising review:
"I don’t know why I wasted my money on other strollers. This thing is amazing. So smooth and my toddler LOVES it. He gets mad when it’s time to take him out. Also, the handle bar is adjustable, which is nice because I am short and my husband is tall, so we are both able to use without any problems. We got the tray attachment and bag, and they work great as well." — MBF14
Or a (more affordable) Baby Trend jogging stroller
If you love to get outside and exercise, this option won't break the bank. I love that this stroller comes with a caddy, snack tray, and a good amount of storage. The suggested age for this stroller is six months and up, and up to 50 pounds.Promising review:
"We went through 2 strollers before this one because we walk a lot and our needs changed. This stroller is my favorite and can’t say enough good things about it! Simple assembly. Bonus: wheels arrived inflated! Secure and safe for baby. Parent tray and storage basket are actually functional. Steers well. I can’t believe I hadn’t heard of baby trend before. This stroller is awesome! Highly recommend!" — Polarbearmama
A versatile Costway stroller
it lets you place either a sleeping bassinet or chair on its lightweight aluminum base. Stroll through the first stages of your new little nugget's life with this stroller. This stroller is suitable for children from 0 to 3 years old.Promising review:
"Is beautiful and comfortable." — Jay
A Corso LE Modular Travel System for a long-term stroller option
Get ready to invest in this carseat and stroller duo, but don't worry, they have you covered all the way up to toddlerhood. I am all about parenting products that have a lifetime of use.
The stroller is designed for children up to 50 lbs. The car seat is designed for babies between 4-35 lbs. and up to 32" tall.Promising review:
"I had my heart set on the Uppababy Vista stroller and came across this one at half the price. I’m so glad we made this purchase. Easy assembly and looks high end — the pictures don’t do it justice! (We got the gray with tan leather-like trim). The best part about the stroller is the fact that the handle comes up to the top part of my belly (30 weeks pregnant) wearing no shoes. I’m 5’10” so it’s nice to not feel the need to bend over! I had seen other reviews talking about the high handle bar but was really surprised of how high it is after I had assembled it! Looking forward to using it when our little dude arrives!" —JesusLovesYouandMe
A car seat that turns into a stroller — yes, you read that right
I wish I knew about this gizmo when I first had my kiddo. Gone are the days of taking the baby out of the car seat, and then buckling them into the stroller. It makes all those doctor visits in the beginning so much easier.
This car seat/stroller combo is designed for babies between 4-35 lbs. and up to 32" tall.Promising review:
"Super convenient! I no longer have to carry around a heavy car seat to appointments! Best invention and INVESTMENT ever! Thanks, Doona!" — Sml
And a double stroller because having two younger kids calls for double the stroller
This will get you through those strolling days with two much faster (and for a stellar price I might add). Saddle up your precious cargo and get some fresh air.
The suggested age for this stroller is 6 months and up.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this stroller. Very easy to control and very light weight. Easy to take to the park. Lots of pockets. So amazed by this product. Has everything and more on space and room for child. Also, each child can seat up or sleep. I love that you can control each seat. My baby will be laid back asleep while my toddler is awake and sitting up." — Ashley gill