Canopy humidifier starter set

4.6 out of 5 starsCanopy's 2.5- liter humidifier is proof that home appliances don't have to be total eyesores. This easy-to-clean device is ideal for rooms up to 500 square feet and has low, medium, high and auto-mode settings to customize your hydrating experience. It has parts that are dishwasher-safe and the set includes the humidifier itself, plus a paper filter, USB-C power cord and aroma sample kit. It comes in multiple colors, including green, jade, pink and rose, and measures 10 by 8.5 inches."We LOVE our canopy humidifier so much that we added a second one to our home (in our kids’ bedroom)! It’s easy to use and clean (several parts are dishwasher safe), and there are so many benefits to using it. It’s a staple in our sleep routine now. We’ve noticed we breathe easier, sleep better, and miss it when we travel. It doesn’t take up too much space and is way more aesthetically pleasing compared to other brands we looked at when shopping around. Love the addition of the aroma puck. Just be sure to stay on top of when you need to change your filter." — meggyr17