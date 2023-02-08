Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.
Winter’s cold, bitter air typically wreaks havoc on skin. Many chilly mornings I’ve woken up with a sore throat and my eczema-prone skin crying out for moisture. But for me, that all changed last year when I received a humidifier as a Christmas gift.
But not just any humidifier. It was the Vitruvi cloud humidifier, an actually-modern option that isn’t a complete blight on my bedroom decor. Even though there’s nothing inherently wrong with those blocky or massive humidifiers that don’t exactly put style first, there’s also no harm in having one that at least tries to blend in with the rest of your bedroom or living room decor.
And with so many great wellness benefits, including helping keep our throats and noses and faces happy, adding a chic humidifier (or more than one) to your home is a win-win situation.
Below, we rounded up seven highly rated humidifiers that aren’t total eyesores. You’ll actually want them in your house.
Crane ultrasonic humidifier
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
Liven up your living space with this vibrant, color-changing humidifier, which has a one-gallon capacity ideal for rooms up to 500 square feet. It has multiple adjustable settings, including one that allows you to choose the humidity level that's right for your needs. It comes in several colors, including green, white, pink, orange, blue and gray, and is just over 13 inches tall. Promising review:
"Love love love this humidifier. Only been using it a couple of days and can tell a huge difference in the quality of our air. We got the bright green and it is beautiful. It adds a subtle splash of color and the unit is super quiet. Very happy with this purchase. Worth every cent." — Sara
Vitruvi cloud cool mist humidifier
Amazon rating:
4.5 out of 5 stars
For a minimalist-inspired option, go for this sleek humidifier that comes in gray, white and beige. And if you're not a fan of humidifiers with lights, you'll definitely love this one as it's light-free, making it perfect for sleeping in dark rooms. It can add humidity to rooms of up to 600 square feet and is just under 12 inches wide.Promising review:
"If you have one of those older, ugly humidifiers, run right out and get the Vitruvi Cloud. But not because it's beautiful. Get it because it is powerful, SO easy to fill and SO SO SO easy to clean. Really, getting a new unit that was easy to clean was our #1 goal with a new humidifier. And the Cloud goes right into the dishwasher once a week!!! Being so pretty and powerful is the icing on the cake! We love the Cloud so much....we just purchased a 2nd one!!" — Amy D.
Pure Enrichment PureBaby Cloud ultrasonic cool mist humidifier
Amazon rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Your baby's nursery (or small child's room) just needs
this adorable cloud-shaped humidifier. Its 1.8-liter tank hydrates the air in rooms up to 250 square feet and it even has a mist control knob to adjust the direction and amount that comes out. It also has a built-in soft glow night light that can cycle through eight colors or you set it to stay on one. The humidifier is just under 10 inches wide and about 7 inches tall. Promising review:
"This humidifier was so easy to set up and operate. I’m really impressed with the look of it and the fun colors are soothing to see too. I was also surprised at how quiet the humidifier is. It’s not annoying or distracting when trying to sleep." — Amazon customer
Orgtoy ultrasonic humidifier
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
This sleek humidifier has a capacity of 2.5 liters and is ideal for rooms up to 270 square feet. It has an optional nightlight feature and a sleep mode which when turned on, all indicator lights will be shut off so your little one (or you) can undisturbed sleep. It's just over 10 inches tall. Promising review:
"I have sensory noise issues and this doesn't bother me at all, it is practically silent. I run it at full force all night and still have water in the tank when I wake up. The nightlight on it is beautiful and the timer is very useful. No leaks, easy to fill. The mist direction can be adjusted too." — Candace
Canopy humidifier starter set
Sephora rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
Canopy's 2.5- liter humidifier is proof that home appliances don't have to be total eyesores. This easy-to-clean device is ideal for rooms up to 500 square feet and has low, medium, high and auto-mode settings to customize your hydrating experience. It has parts that are dishwasher-safe and the set includes the humidifier itself, plus a paper filter, USB-C power cord and aroma sample kit. It comes in multiple colors, including green, jade, pink and rose, and measures 10 by 8.5 inches. Promising review:
"We LOVE our canopy humidifier so much that we added a second one to our home (in our kids’ bedroom)! It’s easy to use and clean (several parts are dishwasher safe), and there are so many benefits to using it. It’s a staple in our sleep routine now. We’ve noticed we breathe easier, sleep better, and miss it when we travel. It doesn’t take up too much space and is way more aesthetically pleasing compared to other brands we looked at when shopping around. Love the addition of the aroma puck. Just be sure to stay on top of when you need to change your filter." — meggyr17
Raydrop cool mist humidifier
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
The vertical design of this quiet humidifier makes it perfect for small and narrow spaces. It has a capacity of 1.70 liters and a clear tank so you can easily see when it's time to be refilled. It's 11 inches tall with a diameter of nearly 5 inches. Promising review:
"This is the perfect size for my bedroom. It’s really easy to set up. The control is ridiculously easy to use, and clean up is a breeze. I’ve had bigger humidifiers while they do hold more water and last longer, cleaning them was tricky. Also, in my opinion, they looked ugly. At least this one looks more modern and doesn’t stand out like a sore thumb." — Barb B.
Pure Enrichment MistAire studio ultrasonic humidifier
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
For small rooms up to 175 square feet, this 0.7-liter humidifier is the way to go. It offers 10 hours of run time, an optional nightlight feature and a drop-design that will look good in any space. It's 9 inches tall and 5 inches deep. Promising review:
"It’s so quiet, has a great size reservoir and has stopped our son’s occasional nosebleeds from dry air at night, and helped our daughter get through preschool colds. Awesome device, and also looks super cool!" — Matt Skiena