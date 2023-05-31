Popular items from this list include:
A breezy top with lacy sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in a variety of colors.
"After seeing the reviews, I went ahead and bought the shirt, and I was super happy with the way it fit and how it looks. It is super comfy and dressy at the same time
, I can wear it to the office or out with a pair of jeans. Love this top, and will buy more colors." — heather kimbrough
A soft and breathable mini dress
Available in sizes XL–3X and in three colors/styles.
"Comfy summer dress. Great look for casual wear or spring BBQ. Best fit! The material feels like you have a light sheet on.
I love it and will order more." — MaLinda Ross
Mid-rise denim joggers
Available in sizes 12–20.
A high-slit wrap skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and a variety of patterns and colors.
"This skirt is darling!! The colors and fabric are both better than expected in person. The skirt does have buttons to fasten in place before you tie the wrap, so you have extra security. This skirt can easily be dressed up or down and the quality was nice." —Tracy
A lightweight, slightly oversized longline plaid jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.
"So Chic. Love love love this coat, it’s become a staple in my closet. The interior is silky and the material on the outside keeps you warm. I wore it over a dress in New York and it kept me warm in October. Also love that it’s a little oversized so it fits fashionably. I got a medium and it was that oversized fit, if you’re looking for a tighter fit then go down a size." — Mary A
A midi skirt and tank set
Available in sizes XL–5XL and a variety of colors/prints.Promising review:
"Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable
and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool looking top!" — Jules
A denim dress with frayed hems
Available in sizes S–2XL and six colors.
"Love the fit — comfortable, able to move freely, and still look dressed up. Can wear with sheer tights and booties with wedge heels for dressing it up, or thicker black tights with Ugg
boots to dress down and be comfortable. Love how many compliments I get when I wear this dress too." — Amanda
A pair of baggy linen overalls
Available in sizes S–3XL and in a variety of colors.
"I love these and would wear them every single day. They’re soooo comfortable and soft. No squeezing or tugging — nothing but soft, loose fabric. I got the army green color and may order them in every color because I never want to wear regular pants again." — Jasmine
A lightweight button-down tank
Available in sizes XS–XXL and a variety of colors.
"I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms!
You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." — C_Jameson
A soft batwing-sleeve dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in a variety of colors.
"Super cute, comfortable dress. Not too thick, but still warm. Comes with a little snap button and thread you can sew on the front chest area, in case you need to be sure nothing comes popping out!" — jessica
A pair of comfy and breathable elastic-waist shorts
Available in sizes XS–L and seven styles.
"Fashionable and comfortable. Fits according to size. Have these in 3 different colors and love them all." — Andrea
A high-neck lace top
Available in two colors and sizes 14–32.
"Perfect. It goes great with the black vegan leather pants I purchased. Looks classy, but yet very comfortable." — Monique S.
An incredibly soft matching set
Available in sizes XS–XL and a variety of colors.
"This set is SO ADORABLE and SO COMFORTABLE! I can't tell you how many times I've ordered something cute from Amazon that comes and it's absolutely horrific. This one is just perfect I am amazed. The material is great and looks gorgeous. I'm so excited to wear it and I wish it came in 50 different colors, I'd get them all :) Very happy with this purchase." — Brit
A mesh ballon-sleeve top
Available in sizes 2X–3X.
"This shirt is the bomb.com. I love it wear it with a long skirt. I love love love. It fit true to size. I highly recommend it. Now, I am going to order another for my friend." — Farah
"Love Love Love Love this blouse. Very comfortable." — Angela Wilson
A pair of versatile faux-leather shorts
Available in sizes S–XXL and in six colors.
Promising review:
"These faux-leather shorts are a must-have! Very stylish and comfortable
. Great price and quality all in one. Love the length; not too long or short. Functional drawstring, functional pockets." — Ely
A relaxed T-shirt dress
Available is sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
"Ordered another one! I fell in love with this dress the moment I slipped it on. It’s incredibly comfortable, washes well and is my go-to for comfort. You can dress it up with some accessories or wear around the house. Ordered another one in a different color." — Lynette Bell
A lace mini dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in a variety of colors.Promising review:
"Love this dress. It's super cute and comfortable, and can pass for casual or a bit more dressy depending on accessories." — Amy Baker
A loose and flowy summer tunic dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
"This dress is a fabulous quality for the price. It’s fun, flowy and super comfy! PLUS, this pattern is a great pop of color mix. It’s been my go-to and I’ve gotten a ton of compliments when I’ve worn it. Don’t miss out, get one before they’re gone!!" — Kindle customer
A pair of cropped cotton overalls
Available in sizes XS–5XL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I liked these when I tried them on and after wearing them for a few hours, I ordered four more pairs. These are perhaps the most comfortable thing I have ever worn, that includes a pretty awesome cashmere lounge set.
They looked cute running errands and were so perfect for chores of all kind, including outside on a hot winter day (gotta love Florida). I have made a lot of Amazon purchases (a whole lot, lots of lots), and these are definitely in my top five." — Kindle customer
A pair of high-waisted pants with an adjustable bow belt
Available in sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
: "I bought these for a wedding and am IN LOVE, I bought another pair for family pictures. They were dressy enough with heels but it felt like wearing sweatpants.
I got so many compliments on these, and I’m definitely buying more." — MK
A mock-neck bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 32 colors.
"This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all. I’ll probably be buying this in every color." — MW
A stretchy, ruched tank dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 27 colors.
Promising review:
"In love with this dress! The cinched sides are so cute and the light yellow/beige color is so beautiful. The fabric is soft and breathable. This dress is very cute and also super comfortable!
" —Taylor
A lace-trimmed tunic
Available in sizes 14 Plus–28 Plus and in a variety of colors.
"I love this shirt for the cooler months ahead! It's lightweight, flowy and super cozy! I would order a size down if you're wanting it to fit like a shirt. Since it's a tunic, it will lay past your hips. The lace detail on the bottom is the perfect touch to a casual long-sleeve shirt!" — Anonymous
A lightweight long-sleeve tunic
Available in sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
"Great quality and overall look! It's super comfortable-yet cute! Love the color and how thick the material is. Also, super impressed by how affordable this is! Very pleased with my purchase!" — Angel
A pair of high-waisted dress pants
Available in S–5X and in a variety of colors.
""Really like these pants! I'm a ballroom dance instructor and had been looking for pants tight at the thigh with movement below the knees and these were perfect. I also have long legs and most pants shrink to the ankle after washing. These are perfect for me with a small heel. They look and feel high quality too." — Kristen Hughes
An incredibly soft and stretchy backless bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in five colors.
"After reading reviews, I decided to order a size up. I ordered a XL and it fits perfect. It's nice and tight, but not so tight that the straps dig into my skin.
Also, I like the built in thong as it makes my big booty look bigger. It's so sexy and makes me feel sexy. I love it." — Andrea
A floral romper dress with shorts
Available in sizes S–3XL and a variety of patterns.
"Princess level. Gorgeous! Fits perfectly. Dressy, yet comfy
. I can see myself wearing it for date night." — S.A.B
Macarena Collection / Etsy
A pair of colorful huaraches
Macarena Collection
is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods. Available in sizes 5–10.Promising review
: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness.
I would highly recommend!" — Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
An oversized knitted sweater vest
Available in sizes S–L and nine colors.
"I ended up purchasing three of these sweater vests — the tan/black check, the pink/white check and the blue/white check. They are oversized but not ridiculous. I love the look. I wear a white silk shirt under the tan/black vest with black leggings. As the weather gets warmer, I will put a white cami under the pink and blue vests. The sweater weight is a nice medium. These sweater vests have a very nice, soft feel to them. They are exceptionally comfortable.
They are super cool looking." — Arlooey
A pair of buttery soft ripped leggings
Available in sizes XS–XXL and a variety of colors/styles.
"These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so not that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable!
They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" — Diede
A V-neck dress with bell sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in a variety of colors/styles.
"This dress is the perfect blend of comfort and class. It is dressy enough for a wedding or formal event, while also casual enough to wear to the office. The fit is comfy and gives you room to breathe. If you like your dresses to flow, this is the dress for you! Plus so many fun colors." — J. Dornoff
A ruffled maxi with pompom tie straps
Available in sizes XS–XL and a variety of colors/styles.
"Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." — Kelsey Krucker
A corduroy button-up
Available in S–XXL and a variety of colors/prints.
"I love this button up!! You can dress it up or play it down. It looks just like the picture. It’s very comfy
and I’ve received a lot of compliments on it. Highly recommend!" — Amazon customer
A versatile T-shirt dress with side ruching
Available in sizes S–XL and a variety of colors/prints.
"This dress is phenomenal. Not see through at all (I did buy black, though), and it is lined. It’s also extremely comfortable.
I plan to dress it both up and down either for work or casual outings. I’ll admit I was skeptical, but I definitely won’t be returning this dress. And as many have stated it looks much more expensive than what it goes for
." — KG
A pair of high-waisted flare pants
Available in sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
"I wore these pants on a first date and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." — Christina Tahey
A T-shirt-style maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and a variety of colors/prints.
"I wanted a comfy dress but still wanted to look cute as well. This definitely fits both descriptions. The dress has pockets. I am 5'8" and got the XL. Fits true to size (12–14) and length is good. I have worn with the front tied as well and get compliments each time I wear. The fabric is not see-through and held up well in the wash. It can be dressed up but I choose to wear it casually." — BargainBecky
A comfy pair of pumps
Available in sizes 5-7, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes, and a variety of colors.
"I am not a big heels person — I work a professional job and attend a lot of meetings and do a lot of walking. I typically stick to flats or shorter heels when absolutely necessary. I love the way heels look, but never seem to find them comfortable enough to endure all day. I ordered these LifeStride Parigi pumps and several other heels at the same time, but these were the CLEAR winner. They are so comfortable!!! I only really intended to wear them for one occasion, but they are so comfortable and stylish that I've worn them several days already.
" — Erin D.
A pair of wide-leg palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS–2X, short sizes, and in a variety of colors.
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
A breathable detachable shirt collar
Available in two colors, in round and pointed collars, and multipacks.
: "This is such a great product!! I always get too hot when I wear button ups below my sweatshirts and this is the perfect way to look stylish and put together while also being super comfy.
The straps on the side are adjustable to make it fit just right and it looks like a real shirt! 10/10 would recommend." — Jada Commodore