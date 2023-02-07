Shoppingcookingkitchenkitchen appliances

The Microwave Is No Longer Your Kitchen’s Greatest Eyesore

Add a pop of personality to your kitchen with these visually pleasing appliances.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/COMFEE-AM720C2RA-Countertop-Microwave-Position-Memory/dp/B07R7TNCX5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63dbcbc2e4b01a436392dda6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Comfee retro microwave" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbcbc2e4b01a436392dda6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COMFEE-AM720C2RA-Countertop-Microwave-Position-Memory/dp/B07R7TNCX5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63dbcbc2e4b01a436392dda6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Comfee retro microwave</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGalanz-0-7-Cu-ft-Retro-Countertop-Microwave-Oven-700-Watts-Cream-Color%2F534549424&subId1=63dbcbc2e4b01a436392dda6" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Galanz retro microwave" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbcbc2e4b01a436392dda6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGalanz-0-7-Cu-ft-Retro-Countertop-Microwave-Oven-700-Watts-Cream-Color%2F534549424&subId1=63dbcbc2e4b01a436392dda6" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Galanz retro microwave</a>
Amazon, Walmart
A Comfee retro microwave and Galanz retro microwave

Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

Certain kitchen appliances are not known for their beauty, and can clash with well-designed kitchen interiors. If you’re tired of looking at the massive eyesore that is your dull microwave (and that’s probably a monster to clean), I’m here to let you know your kitchen aesthetic doesn’t have to suffer.

Even though my limited home-chef skills support my committed relationship with my microwave (I’m more of a baker), I still have beef with it. I love using it to heat up quick meals, but I don’t love its functional appearance, which is why I was so glad to discover that actually-stylish microwaves exist.

With a little digging around the internet, I found microwaves that boast curved retro designs, sleek metallic finishes and opaque pastel wrappings — a welcoming contrast from the typical blocky white and black options most people have in their kitchens.

To help you add some personality to your kitchen space, we rounded up the most highly praised stylish microwaves that you’ll actually be proud to show off.

1
Amazon
Farberware classic microwave
Test the waters of colorful microwaves with this polished stainless steel appliance that features a metallic red trim and handle. It offers a capacity of 1.1 cubic feet, 10 power levels and six pre-programmed cooking functions, including buttons for pizza, popcorn and potatoes.

Promising review: "Got this for the kitchen in my new house, which has white tiles and grey cabinets so I wanted a pop of color. This microwave looks perfect and, since it’s Farberware, it’s a good, reliable appliance. It fits nicely on my counter top & doesn’t take up too much space while being able to accommodate whatever I need to microwave." — Barbara Burke
$110.49 at Amazon
2
Walmart
Galanz retro microwave
For a splash of color in your kitchen, opt for this vivid yellow microwave that also comes in red, blue and cream. It has a capacity of 0.7 cubic feet, making it ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. This microwave also offers a defrosting function and an old school-style knob and handle for easy control.

Promising review: "Lovely little micro wave. Perfect fit for my counter top. Big enough to heat small plates and liquids. We really only want it for reheats and popcorn. Love the nostalgic look. Even my husband - who notices nothing - said “ that's actually really nice”" — JCG
$69 at Walmart
3
Crate and Barrel
Haden Dorchester compact microwave
This glossy mint green microwave boasts attractive faux wood and stainless steel accents, easily making it the topic of conversation when guests step into your kitchen. It has a capacity of about .7 cubic feet and offers eight cooking menus and five power levels. It also comes in gray, blue, white and black.

Promising review: "We’ve had our Haden microwave for about six months now, and it has been an excellent purchase. Not only is it super cute, but it functions really well as we use it to re-heat beverages and food, as well as to cook potatoes or eggs when our oven was out of commission." — Holsberry1235
$149.95 at Crate and Barrel
4
Amazon
Comfee retro microwave
With over 14,000 five-star ratings, this compact microwave design is a well-loved blast from the past. But in addition to its retro red hue, the microwave also offers compact functionality, thanks to its 0.7-cubic feet capacity and nine pre-programmed cooking functions, including settings for pizza, popcorn, soup, pasta and vegetables. Plus, you can even turn off the dreaded microwave beeping noise when you're trying to heat discretely.

Promising review: "It's perfect for small spaces and minor heating or warming which is all I use it for. But according to the instruction manual, this appliance does a whole lot more. It's neat and clean looking. I'm happy." — ShopperLoo
$96.55 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Costway retro microwave
Offering a capacity of 0.9 cubic feet, this small-kitchen-friendly microwave comes in mint green and white. It's super easy to use as it only has two mechanical knobs and two buttons on the front to select the power level and time you need.

Promising review: "My boyfriend and I just got our own place and I got to decorate the kitchen myself so I decided on a teal Blue aesthetic. This is literally the only appliance that fit perfectly! I like how I can adjust the strength of the microwave. The buttons are simple. It looks so retro which I loooove. Everyone who sees it compliments it! Met all of my expectations and its one of my favorite appliances in my kitchen!" — Lauren
$139.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Nostalgia retro microwave
Equipped with several useful features, including 12 pre-programmed cooking settings, express cooking and a clear LED display, this retro-style microwave is perfect for a vintage-inspired kitchen. It has a capacity of 0.9 cubic feet and comes in teal, black and aqua.

Promising review: "I have been using this cute and functional microwave for close to 3 years now and I have absolutely no issues with it. It is so easy to use, really retro looking (my home was built in 1955) with no updates to kitchen, so I have an authentic retro kitchen for it !! LOL Really, it works like a charm, wouldn't change anything about it. Treat it with love, it will do the same for you 🤗" — Dory
$126.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Panasonic compact microwave
If you're not quite ready to introduce a bold color to your kitchen yet, choosing a sleek, stainless steel microwave such as this one is a stylish alternative. It has a capacity of 1.2 cubic feet, 11 power levels, smart controls and a turbo defrost feature.

Promising review: "I needed a microwave that was small enough to fit into a tight space under the counter top. This thing fit perfectly, looks great, very clean face. Works great, is super quiet, has a pleasant chime sound." — Cmonster
$299.99 at Amazon
