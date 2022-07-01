The Best Summer Fashion Finds At Target Right Now

Target

These awesome color-blocked sandals

Not only are these sandals really, really cute (the color-blocked options are perfectly on trend), but they're also comfortable enough to walk in for miles and miles, according to the reviews. As one customer wrote, "These sandals were a last minute purchase for me while I was packing for Disney World. I am SO glad I got them! They are so cute, but even better.. they are incredibly comfortable! I wore these shoes for an 18 hour day at Magic Kingdom. And yes, I am serious about the 18 hours. When you lose your phone on Space Mountain you have to stay at the park until 2am to get it back. 10/10 recommend these shoes for all your adventures." High praise!