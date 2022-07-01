Shopping

The Best Summer Fashion Finds At Target Right Now

You might just need it all.

On Assignment For HuffPost

There’s just something about summer that makes you want to change your whole life. After months of cold, dark winter and rainy spring, it suddenly feels like it’s the perfect time to reinvent yourself ... or maybe just your wardrobe.

For many of us, this is usually where Target comes in. Filling your cart with trendy, perfect-for-summer pieces might be difficult for your budget at other retailers, but at Target? Well, anything seems possible. Plus, Target has new, cute pieces available basically every other day (with many of them available in more inclusive size ranges).

There’s a whole lot of inventory to sort through, but don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the best finds for you in one spot. No matter what you have planned in the months ahead, here are 15 of the best summer fashion finds at Target right now.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
This perfect wedding guest dress
That rule about not wearing black to a wedding? It's dead and gone, luckily for all of us. This black, off-the-shoulder midi dress would be perfect for any summer event (including weddings), and the details make it look WAY more expensive than it is.
$35 at Target
2
Target
A perfect ribbed bralette
There's nothing better after a long summer work day than changing into comfortable loungewear, and these ribbed bralettes from Target would be perfect for just that. Available in a ton of colors, they're the type of laidback, effortless piece that would make any loungewear look feel just slightly more put together. Oh, and they're just $7 apiece.
$7 at Target
3
Target
A slip dress that's available to a size 4X
A slip dress is the best slightly unexpected staple piece of a summer wardrobe, if you ask me. Wear it with flats, heels, sandals, sneakers ... throw it on over a T-shirt, put a belt over it. The possibilities are endless. This one is a gorgeous shade of green and available to a size 4X, which is even better.
$25 at Target
4
Target
The perfect summer shirt dress
You know those summer days when you don't want a single stitch of fabric to be anywhere close to your body but, alas, you must get dressed because public nudity is frowned upon? That's where this dress would come in handy. It's easy, breezy and perfect for easily styling up or down with the perfect pair of shoes. It's also available in plus sizes.
$28 at Target
5
Target
These super chic summer sandals
These sandals are hitting about a million different 2022 trends perfectly, and they're only $34.99. They're also available in black and in white if that's more your style. As for comfort, as one customer writes, "Cute and comfortable, simple as that! Bought these for an outdoor wedding, just perfection. The heel is chunky enough to handle grass and gravel. They don’t flip and flop or feel like they’re going to fall off your feet. Casual enough to wear with jeans and really elevate a laid back outfit. I will be living in these all summer."
$34.99 at Target
6
Target
These everyday lounge pants
If you're into Free People clothes but not Free People prices, these would probably be for you. Another scenario: If you're in search of lounge pants that look a little cooler than whatever sweat pants you're currently working with. No matter what you're looking for, these cargo gauze pants could be a good choice.
$28 at Target
7
Target
The ideal, breathable summer pajamas
Look, I'll just say it: These look expensive as hell. Honestly, wearing matching pajamas is always a great way to feel more fancy than you actually are, but these are particularly cute. They also come in a ton of different colors and sizes.
$16.99 at Target
8
Target
This chic plus size dress (in multiple patterns!)
It's hard to decide which version of this plus size dress is the cutest: The classic black, the floral or the trendy two-tone green pattern. This is an item that no one will be able to guess came from Target. It's also only $25 and available to a size 30. Need I say more?
$25 at Target
9
Target
This bright red maxi dress
Sometimes all you need to feel good is a dress in a really, really bright color. It's not scientific, but trust me: It works. This shade of red is gorgeous, but if it's not your thing, this cute long sleeve dress also comes in light pink, two different floral patterns and plain black.
$35 at Target
10
Target
These awesome color-blocked sandals
Not only are these sandals really, really cute (the color-blocked options are perfectly on trend), but they're also comfortable enough to walk in for miles and miles, according to the reviews. As one customer wrote, "These sandals were a last minute purchase for me while I was packing for Disney World. I am SO glad I got them! They are so cute, but even better.. they are incredibly comfortable! I wore these shoes for an 18 hour day at Magic Kingdom. And yes, I am serious about the 18 hours. When you lose your phone on Space Mountain you have to stay at the park until 2am to get it back. 10/10 recommend these shoes for all your adventures." High praise!
$29.99 at Target
11
This romantic, modern floral dress
With super subtle (but flattering) side cut-outs and details like a handkerchief hem, this floral dress is so cute. Part of one customers review says: "Absolutely adorable and SO comfortable too! Very flowy material with an elegant look. Love the brown color! Would purchase this in more colors, if it was available."
$35 at Target
12
Target
These perfect designer dupe quilted sandals
These are a near-perfect dupe for the designer version of this type of quilted, chunky grandpa sandal. And honestly, who needs Chanel or Prada when you have Target?
$29.99 at Target
13
Target
A cute swim top with extra support
The best part about Target's plus size bathing suits is that they often have extra support in the cups but also the band — without making the suit look old lady-ish. This floral top is straight up adorable, and only $23.
$23 at Target
14
Target
The best $10 colorful sandals
These sandals are perfect dupes for Birkenstocks, and come in the most gorgeous, bright, on-trend colors. For only $10, you could get a pair in every color if you wanted to.
$10 at Target
15
Target
The cottage core dress of your dreams
Can you say cottage core? This dress is giving serious Reformation vibes without the Reformation price tag. Plus, it's available in multiple colors and patterns and in plus sizes. If you're on the fence, some of the reviews even mention that this dress is great for larger busts, which is a definite win and something that's sometimes difficult to find in this style of dress.
$30 at Target
The perfect full-length mirror

The Best-Looking Items From Target's Threshold Collection

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashiontarget

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Why High-Profile Convictions Are So Traumatizing For Victims Of Sexual Abuse

Work/Life

‘The Bear’ Shines At Showing The Funny Absurdities And Real Horrors Of A Toxic Job

Style & Beauty

The Best Manicures We’ve Seen On Men Lately

Wellness

If Walking Is Keeping You Sane Right Now, These 15 Funny Tweets Are For You

Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From June

Wellness

Don’t Have Time For A Big Workout? Try ‘Exercise Snacking’

Home & Living

13 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Fancy Hotel

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Warn About TikTok's Dangerous Skin Care Lies

Food & Drink

It's Time You Learned How To Clean Your Meat-Encrusted Grill

Wellness

4 Signs You're Experiencing Compassion Fatigue Due To, Well, Everything

Shopping

22 Clever Ways To Keep Everything In Your Refrigerator Organized

Shopping

Stop What You’re Grilling And Shop These July 4th Sales

Shopping

The Best Self-Tanners For A Natural, Sun-Kissed Glow

Shopping

The One Thing That's Missing From Your Workout Wardrobe

Shopping

31 Products To Solve Your Grossest Warm Weather Problems

Travel

Disney Adults Share Their 12 Best-Kept Park Secrets

Shopping

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Style & Beauty

Should You Or Shouldn't You? Experts Dish On At-Home Skin Tag Removal

Shopping

Up Your Skin Care Game With These Must-Have Beauty Devices At Every Price Point

Shopping

What You Need To Protect Your Family From Ticks This Summer

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here's What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here's How To Do It.

Shopping

This Tiny Tool Will Prevent You From Being Charged For Overweight Luggage

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Scottsdale, Even In The Summer

Shopping

35 Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Relationships

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Boost The Benefits Of Sunscreen With Anti-Aging Ingredients

Wellness

10 'Harmless' Nighttime Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Shopping

I‘m Obsessed With This CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

Shopping

Behold: The Tower Fan That Keeps A Sweaty Sleeper Cool All Summer Long

Food & Drink

A No-BS Guide To Finding The Best Ice Cream Maker For You

Parenting

The One Parenting Hack That Makes Mindy Kaling Feel Like A ‘Sorceress’

Shopping

32 Things That'll Make You Wanna Redo Your Entire Backyard

Food & Drink

Why Some Summer Fruits Make Your Tongue Itch, Even If You're Not Allergic

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered