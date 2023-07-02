8 Summer Pants From Target That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

ShoppingFashionpantsHot Weather

Nylon <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=649f7f82e4b0035bc5c6f0e2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-utility-nylon-cargo-pants-future-collective-8482-with-alani-noelle-charcoal-gray-xxs%2F-%2FA-87852027" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="joggers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649f7f82e4b0035bc5c6f0e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=649f7f82e4b0035bc5c6f0e2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-utility-nylon-cargo-pants-future-collective-8482-with-alani-noelle-charcoal-gray-xxs%2F-%2FA-87852027" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">joggers</a> and wide-leg cargo <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=649f7f82e4b0035bc5c6f0e2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-high-rise-cargo-pants-universal-thread-8482-cream-16%2F-%2FA-87613238" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649f7f82e4b0035bc5c6f0e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=649f7f82e4b0035bc5c6f0e2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-high-rise-cargo-pants-universal-thread-8482-cream-16%2F-%2FA-87613238" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pants</a> from Target
Pants might not be at the top of your sartorial list for summer, but these selects from Target might have you reconsidering this wardrobe staple.

With an emphasis on easy fits and light fabrics, the trousers on our list are perfect for warm weather. On-trend options like utility-inspired cargo pants are represented alongside timeless classics like draped wide leg trousers.

Ahead, find the go-to pair you’ll reach for all summer long.

1
Target
Mid-rise tapered pants
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This nostalgic silhouette is a clear customer favorite at Target, with nearly 100 reviewers peppering it with positive comments. They’re made from a stretchy cotton-rayon blend and are equipped with an exposed button fly that, in our opinions, just looks plain cool. Reviewers were happy with the fit, but advised sizing down.

Promising review: “Wow these are SO cute! Flattering as well for curvy body types. I normally wear 14-18 depending on the brand, I have VERY wide hips. The xl was cute but just a tad baggy so I then purchased the L and they’re perfect. I actually think they are way cuter on than in the photos if you have the right size for your shape. Size down at least one size, if you don’t have pear shape or hourglass you could probably size down two sizes. Very comfortable! I wear with a nice white T and tuck in. Feels casual but looks a step above casual.” — Jm
$35 at Target
2
Target
High-waisted skinny ankle pants
Rating: 4 out of 5

These mostly-cotton pants are equipped with a hint of stretch and a chic ankle cut that offers the polish of work trousers paired with the flexibility of leggings. Plenty of reviewers found them to be a stylish option for the office.

Promising review: “Comfy, stretchy, and classic!! What I love best about these pants is that they are high waisted and they have that stretch!! I bought this for work and I have never felt so put together” — Something new
$29 at Target
3
Target
Utility nylon cargo pants
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

No longer reserved for windbreaker sets in the vein of “Golden Girls” or raver-meets-Delia*s looks, cargo pants can look quite grown up. This nylon pair has a more modern cut with a tapered and cropped fit. Sure, they’re great for running around with a tee, but style them with a fitted top or blazer and they’re ready for a night out.

Promising review: “Love these! They’re a thicker nylon than the Zara cargos and they are shiny - I have the Tibi Crispy Nylon Joggers and the material is similar! These do run big. I love them and hope to order more.” — Chelsea
$38 at Target
4
Levi’s mid-rise baggy stovepipe jeans
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

With more than 100 years perfecting the American workwear classic, Levi’s is still a denim go-to for many, and happily you can snag their classic dungarees at Target. These mid-rise straight-leg jeans are perfect or a cool vintage look. While the cut is a ’90s classic, it still manages to look modern.

Promising review: ”I looooveee these jeans! They’re so flattering! They hug my curves so nicely. I usually have a hard time having jeans go past my thighs and fit my waist at the same time. Usually jeans fit big on my waist but hug my thighs perfectly which sucks. But these are perfect because they fit both my waist and thighs like a glove. I love wearing these with heeled boots. These jeans look good with anything honestly.” — Denise
$69.99 at Target
5
Target
Fluid wide-leg pants
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

If Katharine Hepburn, known as a “pioneer of the American sportswear aesthetic,” is on your moodboard, then you’ll love these chic wide-leg trousers. The fluid silhouette is worthy of the trailblazing style legend, and thanks to a comfy adjustable waistband you’ll reach for this pair again and again. “These pants are absolutely beautiful” says Laura in their review, adding that they “bought them for a work event and got a ton of compliments. The fit, the style, and the color are all perfection.” Choose from a variety of colors from eye-popping pink and orange to wardrobe staples like black and beige. (Some reviewers noted that certain colors were a little sheer.)

Promising review: “I love these pants! Im 5’8 150 ordered size 8 and they were a perfect fit. Paired with a new day tube top and a new day pink belt from target!” — kassiekuts
$32 at Target
6
Target
Elastic-waist ankle crepe pants
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These pants are the perfect, effortless, pull-on-and-go pair you’ve been searching for. A slim, tailored leg with an elongating petal slit at the cuff makes for a perfect dress up/dress down look. Pair them with a crisp white button up shirt for your afternoon meeting or a silk cami for a night out (or in). In a soft rayon crepe, these pants have great movement.

Promising review: “These are fantastic! I have issues with pants being tight on my calf but these were perfect. Bought both colors, wish there were more colors! Super comfortable and slimming.” — AbbyScents
$25 at Target
7
Target
High-waisted cargo pants
Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars

These vintage-inspired high-waisted pants have the wide-leg cut of a classic sailor pant, patch details of a work pant and cargo pockets for good measure. An ever-so-slightly cropped fit coupled with a fitted high waist makes for an easygoing look. Soft, mid-weight cotton makes these pants ideal for everyday and plenty of pocket space makes them practical. Style this pair with anything from a classic tee to a trendy crop top — you can’t go wrong.

Promising review: “Love these pants due to the great fabric content and style. it is so refreshing to find correctly sized pants and to have them made well.” — Paulette
$29.75 at Target (originally $35)
8
Target
Wide-leg linen culottes
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

A cropped, wide-leg pant can go far in your wardrobe. Snap this pair up in an abstract brushstroke print or in juicy red for a statement — or just try the classic black or warm brown for everyday. You might even want to snag more than one color — thanks to a soft linen blend fabrication, you’ll reach for this pair all summer long.

Promising review: “I’m obsessed with these pants! They are a super comfy/linen-ish fabric. Can be dressed up or down. I am 5’1” and 110 lbs and the xs fits like a glove. They fit like full length pants on me. I’m thinking of ordering a second pair just in case something happens to the first!“ — Mkekate
$30 at Target
