The Best Hot Weather Products For Anyone With Big Boobs

These moisture-wicking bras, body powders and more cooling products will be your summer boob sweat saviors.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Megababe's<a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbust-dust-anti-boob-sweat-powder-xlsImpprod18141009" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Bust Dust" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fbust-dust-anti-boob-sweat-powder-xlsImpprod18141009" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Bust Dust</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ta-Ta-Towel-Lounge-Bath-Towel-Ta-Tas/dp/B09FCPD7DZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ta-Ta Towel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ta-Ta-Towel-Lounge-Bath-Towel-Ta-Tas/dp/B09FCPD7DZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ta-Ta Towel</a> and a sweat-absorbing <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fresh-Body-Lotion-Solution-Women/dp/B07HGKFBSL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boob lotion" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fresh-Body-Lotion-Solution-Women/dp/B07HGKFBSL?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64d9741ce4b01778ea6f51d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">boob lotion</a>.
Ulta, Amazon
Anyone who has larger breasts is most likely familiar with the slick and uncomfortable feeling of sweat gathering beneath your bustline anytime the temperature reaches above a certain degree. In addition to causing a moist bra, sweat stains and the chance of odor, boob sweat can also lead to chafing, yet another hot weather problem that no one wants to deal with.

In an effort to keep you as cool, dry and comfortable as possible, we scoured the internet to find simple solutions just for sweaty chests dealing with the heat. Our research has led us to discover items like sweat-absorbing liners that fit just inside your bra, skin-loving anti-chafe sticks and a portable waist fan to blow air right inside your shirt.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A sweat-absorbing bra liner
Made from a soft and moisture-wicking bamboo material, these discreet liners slide seamless underneath the base of your bra to absorb sweat and keep you dry while also preventing chafing. Available in black and nude, Belly Bandit's Don't Sweat It liners are machine-washable and compatible with any type of bra.
$19.95 at AmazonTwo-pack: $39.90 at Nordstrom
2
Amazon
Sweat-absorbing Bust Dust
A HuffPost editor's pick and a highly rated underboob sweat solution, Megababe's sweat-absorbing Bust Dust is an aluminum- and talc-free powder that doesn't use aerosol to deposit the ultra-fine and mess-free dust. The body-safe formula is corn starch-based and contains ingredients like aloe and chamomile to soothe skin along with lavender to help inhibit bacterial growth.
$15.99 at Amazon$16 at Ulta$19.59 at Target
3
Amazon
A sweat-absorbing breast lotion
Carpe's sweat-busting products have been suggested to us by dermatologists in the past, and this particular formulation meant just for chests is a moisture-wicking lotion that's free from talc and aluminum. It features a unique drying powder blend of witch hazel, vitamin B3 and silica microspheres that absorb sweat and calm the skin.
$19.85 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A moisture-wicking wireless bra
This wire-free bra offers a seamless T-shirt-friendly design and is made from a cooling and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry all day long. Using a four-way stretch fit that adapts your unique shape, this bra from Hanes also promises to stay in place using the brand's patented wide under-band that guarantees support. Grab this bra in four colors and in sizes S-3XLPlus.
$14.92 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A portable waist fan
When nothing will stave off the heat but a cooling gust of air, reach for this portable rechargeable fan that can be worn around the neck or attached to your waistband in order to blow air underneath your shirt. It has three quiet fan speeds and a run time of up to 23 hours per charge.
$29.59+ at Amazon
6
Sephora
An anti-chafe stick
First Aid Beauty's anti-chafe stick contains rich moisturizers and skin-soothing ingredients to help prevent chafing. This sweat-resistant clear balm, perfect for sensitive skin, contains nourishing shea butter, symrelief (a versatile skin soother) and the brand's signature inclusion of colloidal oatmeal, which can be extremely helpful for those with chafing-induced eczema.
$20 at Sephora$20 at Ulta$20 at Kohl's
7
Amazon
A three-pack of acidified deodorant wipes for on-the-go
For a quick clean-up wherever you are, these aluminum-free and body-safe deodorant wipes by Lume are a great option and come in a convenient pack of 15 wipes. Just like the company's body deodorant, these wipes use a gently acidified, low-pH formula to control body odor and promote the feeling of freshness.
$21.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pack of 20 cooling gel patches
These flexible gel patches are applied directly to skin to offer instant cooling relief, no refrigeration or prior freezing required. They use a unique plant hydrogel material that absorbs and disperses heat wherever it's in contact. In addition to serving as a hot weather solution, these patches can also help alleviate muscle pains and headaches.
$13.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A lounging towel for boobs
Many of us know all too well the feeling of stepping out of the shower, getting ready for the day and instantly sweating. The adorably titled Ta-Ta Towel is a halter-style bra that is made from an absorbent modal cotton blend and can help keep you dry and comfortable while lounging or getting dressed post-shower. It's available in two flexible sizes.
$34.99 At Amazon
10
Amazon
A cream-to-powder breast lotion
This talc-free product applies as a soothing cream and dries down to a silky powder that absorbs wetness and prevents chafing. The tapioca starch-based formula also contains soothing oatmeal, aloe and hydrating glycerin.
$11.99 at Amazon
