Some Really Good Beauty Sales (That Aren't Sephora) Are Happening Now

There are a slew of good savings to be had on customers’ most-emptied products.
Clarins' night <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsuper-restorative-night-moisturizer-pimprod2033884%3Fsku%3D2598904" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fsuper-restorative-night-moisturizer-pimprod2033884%3Fsku%3D2598904" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">moisturizer</a>, Herbivore Botanicals' Lapis face <a href="https://herbivorebotanicals.pxf.io/1rDkNR" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://herbivorebotanicals.pxf.io/1rDkNR" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">oil</a> and a collagen cleansing <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15340&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Felemis-pro-collagen-cleansing-balm-100g%2F11523630.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15340&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=64999bf7e4b095a2925f1e90&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skinstore.com%2Felemis-pro-collagen-cleansing-balm-100g%2F11523630.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">balm</a> from Elemis
Do you feel like there’s something in the air right now? Sure, you might be noticing a change in temperatures or a more relaxed, OOO vibe at work, but what we’re actually talking about is the strange and wonderful preponderance of really good beauty sales going going on right now at retailers beyond the traditional behemoths like (ahem) Sephora.

From beloved indie brands like Herbivore Botanicals and True Botanicals to customer-favorite retailers like Ulta and SkinStore, there are a slew of good savings to be had on customers’ most-emptied products — everything from makeup to skin care, and even a tried-and-true device or two. We rounded up a handful of them ahead, so take a peek at some of our favorites and stock your medicine cabinet for a song.

1
Charlotte Tilbury
Up to 40% off select beauty items at Charlotte Tilbury
Responsible for more famous beauty products than we can name, Charlotte Tilbury's summer sale is offering up to 40% on select skin care and makeup items now through July 17. While the sale is currently limited to the app today (sign up is free), the regular online sale will be available starting June 29, both of which will include a selection of exclusive beauty kits, iconic eyeshadow palettes and award-winning foundations.
Get the Charlotte Tilbury appShop the sale at Charlotte Tilbury
2
It Cosmetics
Up to 50% off select beauty items at It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics, the beauty brand know for crowd pleasers like their Confidence moisturizer line and CC+ creams, is offering up to 50% off select makeup and skin care items while supplies last. Their discounted line up includes popular makeup brushes, facial serums and kits containing some of the brand’s bestsellers.
Shop the sale at It Cosmetics
3
Ulta
30% off select skin care must-haves at Ulta
The beauty retailer's summer sale is a highly anticipated event among product connoisseurs. It runs through July 15 and features rotating deals that change weekly. We’re only scratching the surface here, but through July 1, you can get up to 30% off summer skin care essentials like Clarins’ reviewer-approved restorative night moisturizer, a vitamin C-rich brightening moisturizer from Tula, and Fresh's gentle, grassy soy face wash. Tons more categories are currently on sale at Ulta’s website, and you can expect a new crop of savings come July 2 and beyond.
Shop the sale at Ulta
4
SkinStore
Up to 25% off at SkinStore
This skin care destination is running a July 4 sale on some hype-is-real favorites like the skin-tightening, HuffPost editor-approvedNuFace mini, Claudalie’s brightening moisturizer, and the cult-favorite collagen cleansing balm from Elemis. You can save 15%, 20% or 25% off through July 5.
Shop the sale at SkinStore
5
Herbivore Botanicals
25% off at Herbivore Botanicals
This clean beauty brand has gained a significant following since its home-kitchen days, driven by natural-but-effective products like a retinol-alternative serum made with gentle bakuchiol and the AHA- and vitamin C-powered Prism serum. And don’t get us started on the Lapis face oil — senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe found it to be lightweight, non-greasy and quick to absorb on her acne-prone skin. “It helped to reduce active breakouts and I definitely saw a decrease in pimples after consistent use,” she said. “I'd recommend it to anyone looking for something to hydrate while also targeting breakout-prone skin.” Through July 3, you can get 25% off sidewide as part of the brand’s birthday sale.
Shop the sale at Herbivore Botanicals
6
True Botanicals
Up to 30% off at True Botanicals
According to Uribe, the only product you need to consider from True Botanicals’ anniversary sale is the powerful Pure Radiance oil, a “standout” face oil she calls a “hydrating, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic dream” that contains “27 plant extracts like nutrient-rich and potent calendula oils, cucumber seed oil, organic hemp and jojoba seed oils and fresh ginger root oil." You can get up to 30% off at the brand’s website today only.
Shop the sale at True Botanicals
7
BareMinerals
25% off at BareMinerals
Fueled by the success of its cult-favorite powder foundation, BareMinerals has become a go-to for skin-enhancing coverage products and velvety makeup. Reviewers love products like the hyaluronic acid-infused Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer, which uses squalane and mineral sunscreen to protect and enhance skin. Everything at the brand’s site is 25% offfor a limited time.
Shop the sale at BareMinerals
