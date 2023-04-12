Despite our best efforts, misfortune can befall even the most ardent sunscreen users — resulting in hot, red and painful burns. And while prevention is the most effective way to keep your skin healthy and burn-free, there are things you can do post-sunburn that can soothe your skin, help it heal and keep sun damage from spiraling out of control. Having a few of these on hand in your cabinet in case the worst should happen can make all the difference when it comes to effectively treating a sunburn.

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a dermatologist at La Jolla Dermatology in California, laid out a few helpful steps for what to do in the aftermath of a burn.

Advertisement

Take a cold shower or bath and stay hydrated. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids since your body will be prone to dehydration. Take ibuprofen every four to six hours for the first 72 hours (talk to your doctor first) to reduce inflammation. Use a moisturizer with aloe vera or soy. Apply a medicated lotion to sunburned areas three to four times a day during the first 72 hours. Once it starts to peel, start using a barrier protectant like CeraVe healing ointment. Blistering is considered a second-degree burn — don’t pop it! The blister serves as a natural dressing for the wound. Cover it with a non-stick pad and protect it until it settles on its own.

Dr. Brendan Camp, a dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York, echoed Shirazi’s recommendation to stay hydrated. He told HuffPost that it’s important to drink plenty of water because “severe sunburns can be associated with low blood pressure, fainting and even shock.” He also noted that water-rich foods like cucumbers, grapes and watermelon can also help you stay hydrated, while drinking antioxidant-rich green tea can help to address some of the oxidative damage associated with UV radiation. Shirazi added that foods like kale, spinach, carrots, blueberries and strawberries are also high in antioxidants, while pineapples are rich in bromelain which helps reduce swelling, pain and inflammation.

During the initial phases of a sunburn — essentially, the first week — Shirazi emphasized that it’s important to stay away from heavy ointments like petroleum jelly, which can trap heat. Avoid topical ointments ending in “-caine,” like benzocaine or lidocaine, which can cause allergic reactions, interfere with healing or worsen inflammation. She also said to steer clear of creams with antibiotics like Neosporin, alcohols that can dry out the skin and products with fragrances and dyes. Camp recommends avoiding skin care ingredients that can potentially irritate or dry out your skin, like retinol, alcohols and hydroxy acids. According to Camp, “sunburned skin should be pampered, so it is a good ideal to also avoid exfoliants, which can damage already fragile skin.”

Instead, look for lighter lotions and gels, like aloe vera, which both of our experts turn to for symptomatic relief and anti-inflammatory benefits. Below, we’ve rounded up Camp’s and Shirazi’s picks for post-sunburn assistance. They’re available at a range of price points and can make a big difference when it comes to both alleviating discomfort and promoting healing. Stock up now before the summer season lands so you’re ready to go should the sun get the better of you. Your skin will thank you for it.

Advertisement