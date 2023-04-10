ShoppingStylesunglasses

Reviewers Say These Under-$20 Sunglasses Are Way Worth The Cost

These affordable options include cat-eye, heart-shaped and oversized sunnies.

If there’s one thing you should sport through spring and summer, it’s sunglasses.

Not only are they a low-effort fashion accessory, but they also protect your eyes from the sun (glasses labeled with UV400 protection can block out nearly 100% of harmful rays).

And you don’t have to spend hundreds on a quality pair either; you can find tons for less than $20 on Amazon, an especially good idea if you have a trip coming up and you need a pair in a hurry.

To save you the hassle of wading through the seemingly never-ending pages of eyewear options, we did the work for you to pick out the best sunglasses under $20 Amazon reviewers love the most. Check them out below.

1
Amazon
A pair of rectangular chunky glasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

These 90s-inspired sunglasses were a hit for me last summer and I'm bringing them back again this year. They come in eight translucent and opaque color options (including black, purple, green, tortoise shell, pink, beige, blue and orange) and have rectangular, oversized frames that complete any outfit or swimsuit. They have UV400 protection and the ability to filter sunlight-reflected glare, so you can wear them knowing you’re serving a look and protecting your eyes.

Promising review: "These sit comfortably on the face and the actual lens is great at protecting my eyes from the sun to which I love! For the price and style, they’re definitely worth the fun purchase!" — Samantha dV
$12.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of oversized round sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Keep it cute and simple with these round sunnies that come in various green, tortoise, black and pink lens/frame combinations. They offer UV400 protection and come with a microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth and a glasses box.

Promising review: "The amount of compliments I get on these sunglasses is unreal. They look expensive, but they are far from it! Super durable and comfortable!" — Kristin
$14.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of vintage-inspired polka dot sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Fans of fun prints will love these spotted frames that also offer UV400 protection. They come in multiple eye-catching colors, including red, brown, blue, lavender, green and yellow.

Promising review: "Love the polka dot. These glasses are great. They aren’t too dark but definitely help in the sunlight. I tend to put my glasses on my head when they aren’t on my face and these also don’t stretch a lot making them bigger. I’ve gotten a bunch of compliments and the price is great. You don’t have to worry about losing them. I even bought a back up pair!" — Natalie T
$12.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of unique red heart sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out 5 stars

Step outside the box and pair these heart-shaped polarized sunnies with your next outfit. Everyone will surely ask where you got them and you'll feel good letting them know they look more expensive than they are. They come in multiple frame and lens colors, including red, yellow, black, purple, blue and pink. The lenses provide UV400 protection.

Promising review: "Great price for sunglasses that I thought I'd only use once for a 90s themed outfit but I actually use them pretty often, making the value even better. They're so cute and just as pictured." — Rachael
$13.88 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An affordable alternative to a wildly popular pair of sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If you've been eyeing Ray-Ban's Erika sunglasses, allow us to introduce you to this pair of shades that many reviewers say is an inexpensive lookalike. At only a tiny fraction of the designer brand's price ($155), these affordable accessories offer UV400 protection and a lightweight frame. Get them in classic black or add a pop of vibrancy with the many other frame and lens colors.

Promising review: "Have bought 2 pairs now. My favorite sunglasses. Fit nicely and hold up well. Better then some of the high priced sunglasses I've owned." — Lynn A. Pendergast
$11.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of sunglasses perfect for Malibu living
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Whether you're excitedly awaiting the release of the upcoming "Barbie" movie or you're just a fan of the color pink, these polarized shades offer style and UV400 protection on bright spring and summer days. They are also available in other frame and lens color combinations, including matte black/glossy black, matte black/orange, matte black/purple and matte black/yellow.

Promising review: "These glasses are literally insane for the price! I ordered one pair and was blown away at the quality for the price! Two hours later, I ordered two more pairs! I ordered the mauve color, matte black with a pink shaded lens, and the hot pink pair and all were 100% as shown in pictures. They are VERY light weight and do not move on my face when I am running, sweating, bending, or jumping. Highly recommend!" — TE
$15.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of cat eye sunglasses that may look super familiar
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

While we're on the topic of "Barbie," the first teaser trailer for the film featured star Margot Robbie in a pair of white cat eye sunglasses that look almost identical to this $13 pair. You, too, can channel your inner Barbie by sporting them — or choose from the other color options including green, black, dark brown pink and tortoise.

Promising review: "I needed sunglasses with a 1940's style look for a play I am performing in and these are perfect! Good quality, especially for the price and they arrived right on time. I'm going to be wearing them after the play is over just for me. Such a fun style and very flattering!" — Amazon customer
$12.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of radiant mirrored sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Speaking of color, these translucent turquoise shades feature rose gold mirrored lens that are sure to be a style must-have for all of your relaxing days by the beach.

Promising review: "Great sunglasses! I bought four pair because I like to match my outfits! Light weight, well made, come with a cute pouch for protection. Great price too! I highly recommend!" — Mrs.B
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out 5 stars

You can never go wrong with classic tortoiseshell shades, and this oversized pair makes an excellent everyday and vacation accessory. They offer UV400 protection and come in additional frame and lens color options, including cream, black, brown and navy blue.

Promising review: "LOVE these. they are so beautiful especially for the price. I used them at first on a college beach trip and loved them because they were tight enough that they stayed on my head in the water. They were great because they kept waves out of my eyes so i didn't have to worry about my contacts. I would totally buy these again, I wore them all summer, more than my ray bans or other nice designer sunglasses, which is what i usually wear, i really only got these for the beach trip but them wore them everyday. Great quality and looks expensive." — LS_in_NYC
$14.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out 5 stars

If you belong to the cat eye accessory fan club, these trendy oversized sunglasses will fit right into your collection. They offer UV400 protection and come in multiple colors, including white, emerald green, leopard print, red, rose pink and black.

Promising review: "I bought these sunglasses for an 80s-themed party, but I love them so much that I wear them all the time! They are lightweight and a great value for the price." — Mrs. S.
$14.98 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of cat eye sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.5 out 5 stars

If oversized cat eye sunnies aren't your style, these standard size feline-inspired frames are made for you. They come in multiple colors including black, red, gray, tortoise, pink and white, and offer UV400 protection.

Promising review: "This pair of sunglasses has gotten me so many compliments! They are sturdy and I was impressed with the quality considering the price!" — NG
$13.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of festival-ready rhinestone sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.5 out 5 stars

Whether you're headed to a music festival or just want to add some sparkle to your look, these sunglasses are the answer. They offer UV400 protection and have eye-catching rhinestone accents on the front of the frame, which comes in gold, black and silver with various lens colors.

Promising review: "These sunglasses are amazing! I was looking for an inexpensive pair of cute sunglasses for an upcoming trip and fell in love with these when they arrived. They’re very lightweight and do not slide down my nose. Overall a great pick for the price." — Lindsey Cook
$15.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of round gold frame sunglases
Amazon rating: 4.5 out 5 stars

With reflective lenses, 100% UV protection and a stylish metal frame, these round sunnies will easily become a staple in your accessory collection. They come in multiple lens colors, including black, pink, blue and green.

Promising review: "I’m not the most responsible with my eyewear so I never invest in anything pricey. Last summer several Instagram influencers were sharing these glasses online so I ended up getting them lol. The quality is great and they come with a soft case and microfiber wipe for cleaning. They’ve held up very well considering their price." — Amazon customer
$13.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of oversized flat top sunglasses
Amazon rating: 4.6 out 5 stars

For a sleek look, these sunnies feature oversized lenses, a flat top and UV400 protection. They come in multiple frame and lens colors, black, pink, brown, silver and yellow.

Promising review: "These look so stylish. They’re sturdy and overall impressive, especially for the price. They aren’t overwhelmingly oversized. They are the perfect balance of 'oversized' sunnies. Highly recommend for the value!" — yani
$13.98 at Amazon
