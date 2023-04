A pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses

4.6 out 5 starsYou can never go wrong with classic tortoiseshell shades, and this oversized pair makes an excellent everyday and vacation accessory. They offer UV400 protection and come in additional frame and lens color options, including cream, black, brown and navy blue."LOVE these. they are so beautiful especially for the price. I used them at first on a college beach trip and loved them because they were tight enough that they stayed on my head in the water. They were great because they kept waves out of my eyes so i didn't have to worry about my contacts. I would totally buy these again, I wore them all summer, more than my ray bans or other nice designer sunglasses, which is what i usually wear, i really only got these for the beach trip but them wore them everyday. Great quality and looks expensive." — LS_in_NYC