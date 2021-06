Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

“I’ve definitely been asked this before, and honestly my answer is still the same. I love the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40. Naturally as a Black woman, my priorities are to find a sunscreen that absorbs well, will protect me and that doesn’t leave a weird ashy or blue tint on my skin. Because of Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen’s gel-like texture, it means it’s essentially invisible and there’s no weird tint or struggle when blending it in. It’s easily one of the best I’ve ever used.” — Abisola Omole , CEO and creative director of lifestyle brand Arva“I really like Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40. It is really lightweight and doesn’t leave a white cast on darker skin tones. It doesn’t really have a smell (which I quite like) and has a silky texture which sits nicely under makeup and works brilliantly as a primer.” — Sonia Khorana , cosmetic doctor and general practitioner with a special interest in dermatology