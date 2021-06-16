Sun protection is something you need year-round, not just in the summer months, so it’s especially important to find a one that works for you. But if your sunscreen leaves a white or gray cast on your skin, you may be tempted to skip it. And unfortunately, this is a problem for many people with a darker skin tone.

All skin, including Black skin, should be protected from harmful UV rays, but not all sunscreens are inclusive. On brown and Black skin tones, they can look ashy, or leave a white cast or purple tint. Brands may advertise their sunscreens as “suitable for all skin tones,” but often that’s not the case ― especially if you’re applying the correct amount of sunscreen, which should be a thick layer.

Considering recent advances in technology, a sunscreen that’s not inclusive shouldn’t exist in the year 2021 ― and the industry is making strides to do better. For example, many mineral sunscreens (zinc is notorious for leaving a white cast) have progressed, catering to all skin tones.

If you’ve struggled to find a sunscreen that won’t leave a white cast on your skin, fret no more: We spoke to some amazing people with brown and Black skin ― doctors, content creators, makeup artists, beauty journalists and more ― who recommend their favorite sunscreens below. Read on to find out their top picks.