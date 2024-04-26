These Are The Sunscreens Men Tolerate — And Even Better, Actually Like

Amazon

Sun Bum Daily Face SPF 50

My brother Fernando has been doing a great job upping his skin care game in recent years (bullying works!). He's very happy with this Sun Bum sunscreen, noting that, "The creamy texture feels more moisturizing than other sunscreens and doesn’t leave a film after." After a recent vacation to Hawaii, he was also pleased to discover that it doesn't burn your eyes if you get wet from the pool or beach. It has a lightweight, watery consistency that is hydrating while also protecting the skin from harmful rays. And for under $20 a bottle, it's a pretty decent price point for such a lovely formula.



My other brother declined to participate in this story, please respect my privacy during this difficult time.