ShoppingBeautyskin care sunscreen

These Are The Sunscreens Men Tolerate — And Even Better, Actually Like

Given that men are more likely to die of skin cancer, SPF is non-negotiable.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Clinique For Men broad spectrum SPF 21 moisturizer, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer dry-touch SPF 55 and Supergoop! Play everyday lotion.
Ulta, Amazon
Clinique For Men broad spectrum SPF 21 moisturizer, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer dry-touch SPF 55 and Supergoop! Play everyday lotion.

Despite the fact that good, health-forward skin care is for everyone, some men can be reticent to engage with a daily routine. But given the fact that men are significantly more likely to die of skin cancer, taking the most basic of preventative skin care measures — like wearing sunscreen — is absolutely imperative. As a skin care (and SPF) fanatic, one of my favorite activities is proselytizing about the benefits, particularly to my brothers, much to their chagrin.

But you don’t just have to take my (very enthusiastic) word for it. I asked men of all ages what sunscreens they use, tolerate and, dare I say, love. The result is a comprehensive list of SPFs at a range of price points, formulas and finishes that can hopefully help you find the one that is best for you. Sunscreen should be a year-round habit, but the impending arrival of summer makes it the perfect time to stock up and protect your skin’s long-term health and appearance.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50
According to HuffPost Personal editorial director Noah Michelson, there's nothing quite like Supergoop! He said, "I'm outside in the sun walking two-to-three hours a day, so I was desperate to find a sunscreen that not only worked well but also didn't leave me looking like Casper the Friendly Ghost or smell like a chem lab (or just plain barfy). A friend recommended Supergoop's 50 SPF play lotion and as soon as I tried it, ALL OF MY SUNSCREEN DREAMS CAME TRUE. It's not greasy, it vanishes into my skin quickly and completely (even through my beard!), and just the other day my boyfriend went out of his way to tell me how good it smells. WIN! WIN! WIN."
$36 at Sephora$36 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Sun Bum Daily Face SPF 50
My brother Fernando has been doing a great job upping his skin care game in recent years (bullying works!). He's very happy with this Sun Bum sunscreen, noting that, "The creamy texture feels more moisturizing than other sunscreens and doesn’t leave a film after." After a recent vacation to Hawaii, he was also pleased to discover that it doesn't burn your eyes if you get wet from the pool or beach. It has a lightweight, watery consistency that is hydrating while also protecting the skin from harmful rays. And for under $20 a bottle, it's a pretty decent price point for such a lovely formula.

My other brother declined to participate in this story, please respect my privacy during this difficult time.
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF 30
My brother-in-law, Dale, turns to this cult-favorite La Roche-Posay moisturizer-and-SPF-in-one for his daily sunscreen needs. He likes that in addition to the sun protection, it makes his skin very soft and supple. This French pharmacy staple is full of skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide and glycerin that will have you hooked upon first try.

$24.99 at Amazon
4
Ulta
Clinique For Men Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Moisturizer
My dad had a few basal cell carcinomas removed from his face about 20 years ago, and he's been diligent about sunscreen usage ever since. This Clinique cream is one of the two staples in his repertoire. While it does have that typical Clinique yellow hue upon immediate application, it blends in almost immediately. He likes that "it doesn't feel greasy or leave my face shiny." It's a great lightweight, oil-free option for people who have sensitive or acne-prone skin.
$41 at Ulta$39 at Amazon
5
Dermstore
Clark's Botanicals Invisible Hero SPF 30
Actor Max Jenkins swears by mineral formulations. "Contrary to popular belief, there ARE invisible zinc formulations now — and zinc calms zits and redness and doesn't sting your eyes." This Clark's Botanicals sunscreen is one of his favorites. It is stacked with nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and more that can also help to address common signs of aging, leaving skin soft, smooth and radiant. Who doesn't love a multitasking product? It dries down to a matte finish and can even help to reduce the look of pores.
$42.50 at Dermstore
6
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer dry-touch sunscreen SPF 55
HuffPost reporter Ryan Grenoble is a self-proclaimed "Neutrogena stan." He buys this highly-rated SPF in packs of three at Costco regularly. It's also one of my dad's favorites. He enjoys the finish and appreciate that it doesn't feel greasy or leave behind a white cast and that it's water-resistant. It is also in Miklausic's regular rotation.
$9.59 at Amazon (regularly $13.32)$15.99 at Walmart
7
Amazon
Abib Quick Sunstick protection bar
HuffPost video editor Gabe Castaneda is all about K-sunscreens. "I prefer Korean sunscreen because I’ve noticed that American sunscreen tends to burn my eyes after a couple of hours of wear, which the Korean sunscreens don’t. I also prefer a stick sunscreen because I don’t have to touch my face every time I apply. It also makes reapplying a breeze." One big reason why he's a fan of this Abib hyaluronic acid-rich formulation is because it doesn't leave a white cast. He added, "It's a clear formula, which I've never seen before. I have combination skin but the Abib formula is very hydrating and the curved shape of the stick makes applying around my eyes and nose very easy."
$15 at Amazon$19.60 at Yes Style$37 at Olive Young
8
Onekind
Solardrops SPF 55 Daily Broad Spectrum serum
Jenkins and I agree that more men should be using a tinted moisturizer and SPF. With this Onekind multitasker, not only will your skin look even and smooth, but you'll still get to enjoy the benefits of SPF and great skin care ingredients. Jenkins emphasized that "this one is so undetectable, giving you the perfect glow and wash of color." He recommends it to everyone because of the price and its efficaciousness, and I have a feeling that once men get turned on to the texture of a serum, they'll never look back.
$48 at Onekind
9
Amazon
No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal day cream SPF 25
My friend Bobby Miklausic was very pleased to report that he picked this SPF-infused cream himself and uses it daily. It can help to hydrate super-dry skin while also improving elasticity, all while protecting skin from the sun's UV rays. It has a lightweight texture and an invisible finish that almost seems to melt into the skin.



$27.98 at Amazon
10
Sephora
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
A sunscreen stick can make life so much easier — you just swipe it on and go. This high-quality SPF stick from Shiseido gives you the convenience of a travel-friendly stick with the brand's high-quality, trusted formulations. My sister-in-law recently noticed that the men in her extended family (including young nephews) were all extremely gung-ho about this effective, hydrating and essentially invisible sunscreen.
$32 at Sephora
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING