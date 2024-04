These Are The Sunscreens Men Tolerate — And Even Better, Actually Like

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

According to HuffPost Personal editorial director Noah Michelson , there's nothing quite like Supergoop! He said, "I'm outside in the sun walking two-to-three hours a day, so I was desperate to find a sunscreen that not only worked well but also didn't leave me looking like Casper the Friendly Ghost or smell like a chem lab (or just plain barfy). A friend recommended Supergoop's 50 SPF play lotion and as soon as I tried it, ALL OF MY SUNSCREEN DREAMS CAME TRUE. It's not greasy, it vanishes into my skin quickly and completely (even through my beard!), and just the other day my boyfriend went out of his way to tell me how good it smells. WIN! WIN! WIN."