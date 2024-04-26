These Are The Sunscreens Men Tolerate — And Even Better, Actually Like

Despite the fact that good, health-forward skin care is for everyone, some men can be reticent to engage with a daily routine. But given the fact that men are significantly more likely to die of skin cancer, taking the most basic of preventative skin care measures — like wearing sunscreen — is absolutely imperative. As a skin care (and SPF) fanatic, one of my favorite activities is proselytizing about the benefits, particularly to my brothers, much to their chagrin.
But you don’t just have to take my (very enthusiastic) word for it. I asked men of all ages what sunscreens they use, tolerate and, dare I say, love. The result is a comprehensive list of SPFs at a range of price points, formulas and finishes that can hopefully help you find the one that is best for you. Sunscreen should be a year-round habit, but the impending arrival of summer makes it the perfect time to stock up and protect your skin’s long-term health and appearance.
