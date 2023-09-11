Dermatologist-Recommended Sunscreens For Mature Skin

Sunscreen is a vital component of any skin care routine and should be prioritized even by those with minimalist beauty regimens. Not only does SPF help to prevent skin cancer, but it’s also the most effective anti-aging product there is since sun damage can lead to discoloration, fine lines, wrinkles and dry, dull skin. Finding the right sunscreen for your skin’s needs can be a bit tricky, though, especially when formulations and sunscreen technology are constantly improving. Not only that, but given the fact that many sunscreens are now made with skin-loving active ingredients, it’s a good idea to tailor them to your aging skin’s ever-evolving needs. What’s great for someone in their 20s is not necessarily ideal for those of us mid-life and beyond.

Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, explained that as we age, “we naturally lose elasticity and moisture in the skin, which often leads to dryness and itching.” Older people also tend to have sensitive skin and may be more prone to eczema or reactions to fragrances or other active ingredients. New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King added that “signs of sun damage such as fine lines, wrinkles, laxity and thinning of the skin and discoloration may become more prominent with age.” As if that weren’t enough, she also noted that some women experience acne during perimenopause.

Advertisement

Both our experts agreed that everyone — especially those with mature skin — should apply sunscreen daily. Hartman pointed out that while it isn’t always necessary to use a different SPF than younger people, there are plenty of good reasons to do so. “Many brands offer sunscreens with a variety of benefits beyond sun protection, from added moisture to boosting collagen production for plumper and more even-toned skin,” he said. ”...Many sunscreens today also offer blue light protection, which is a bonus if you sit in front of a computer screen all day.”

King recommended finding a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher with hydrating, nourishing ingredients that support the skin’s natural moisture barrier. She also noted that “the addition of antioxidant properties is helpful for protecting the skin” from free radical damage. For even more added benefits, Hartman said to look for moisturizing ingredients like ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid, niacinamide to help even skin tone and texture, peptides to boost collagen production and even DNA repair enzymes that can repair sun damage from past exposure.

Much has been said about the differences between mineral and chemical sunscreen, and while both of our experts tend to recommend mineral formulas for their patients, King emphasized that “people should use the sunscreen that they like enough to actually use! UV radiation is a proven carcinogen, while possible concerns about sunscreen ingredients are more hypothetical.”

When it comes to individuals with specific skin conditions like eczema or rosacea, Hartman recommended using a fragrance-free mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Those with sensitive skin should also use a fragrance-free SPF, but may find that they can tolerate both mineral and chemical options. “I recommend doing a patch test on the skin,” Hartman stated. “Rub a small amount of sunscreen on the underside of your wrist and see how the skin reacts after 24 hours. If you have no reaction, you should be good to go.”

Advertisement

Below, we’ve rounded up the best sunscreens for older folks according to our expert recommendations and included a few beloved editors’ picks as well. Pick up the ones that best fit your needs and budget and enjoy the many benefits of a great sunscreen, from the aesthetic to lasting skin health.