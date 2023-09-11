Dermatologist-Recommended Sunscreens For Mature Skin

Sunscreen is a vital component of any skin care routine and should be prioritized even by those with minimalist beauty regimens. Not only does SPF help to prevent skin cancer, but it’s also the most effective anti-aging product there is since sun damage can lead to discoloration, fine lines, wrinkles and dry, dull skin. Finding the right sunscreen for your skin’s needs can be a bit tricky, though, especially when formulations and sunscreen technology are constantly improving. Not only that, but given the fact that many sunscreens are now made with skin-loving active ingredients, it’s a good idea to tailor them to your aging skin’s ever-evolving needs. What’s great for someone in their 20s is not necessarily ideal for those of us mid-life and beyond.
Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, explained that as we age, “we naturally lose elasticity and moisture in the skin, which often leads to dryness and itching.” Older people also tend to have sensitive skin and may be more prone to eczema or reactions to fragrances or other active ingredients. New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King added that “signs of sun damage such as fine lines, wrinkles, laxity and thinning of the skin and discoloration may become more prominent with age.” As if that weren’t enough, she also noted that some women experience acne during perimenopause.
Both our experts agreed that everyone — especially those with mature skin — should apply sunscreen daily. Hartman pointed out that while it isn’t always necessary to use a different SPF than younger people, there are plenty of good reasons to do so. “Many brands offer sunscreens with a variety of benefits beyond sun protection, from added moisture to boosting collagen production for plumper and more even-toned skin,” he said. ”...Many sunscreens today also offer blue light protection, which is a bonus if you sit in front of a computer screen all day.”
King recommended finding a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher with hydrating, nourishing ingredients that support the skin’s natural moisture barrier. She also noted that “the addition of antioxidant properties is helpful for protecting the skin” from free radical damage. For even more added benefits, Hartman said to look for moisturizing ingredients like ceramides, glycerin and hyaluronic acid, niacinamide to help even skin tone and texture, peptides to boost collagen production and even DNA repair enzymes that can repair sun damage from past exposure.
Much has been said about the differences between mineral and chemical sunscreen, and while both of our experts tend to recommend mineral formulas for their patients, King emphasized that “people should use the sunscreen that they like enough to actually use! UV radiation is a proven carcinogen, while possible concerns about sunscreen ingredients are more hypothetical.”
When it comes to individuals with specific skin conditions like eczema or rosacea, Hartman recommended using a fragrance-free mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Those with sensitive skin should also use a fragrance-free SPF, but may find that they can tolerate both mineral and chemical options. “I recommend doing a patch test on the skin,” Hartman stated. “Rub a small amount of sunscreen on the underside of your wrist and see how the skin reacts after 24 hours. If you have no reaction, you should be good to go.”
Below, we’ve rounded up the best sunscreens for older folks according to our expert recommendations and included a few beloved editors’ picks as well. Pick up the ones that best fit your needs and budget and enjoy the many benefits of a great sunscreen, from the aesthetic to lasting skin health.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios gel-cream SPF 50+ sunscreen
Board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman personally uses this sunscreen. He says it "applies easily and doesn't leave the skin feeling extra shiny or sticky. It also doesn't leave a white cast on my skin." It absorbs quickly and has soothing antioxidant ingredients.
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion SPF 50 mineral sunscreen
You can't go wrong with SkinCeuticals products — they're all about skin health and radiance. This tinted mineral sunscreen is an editors' pick that not only provides broad spectrum protection, but it gives skin a radiant, even glow without leaving a white cast or oily residue. It's lightweight and water-resistant, making it perfect for a day at the beach.
Isdin Eryfotona Actinica SPF 50+ sunscreen
Hartman is also a fan of this cult-fave brand. "It is one of my go-to recommendations for all skin types," he said. "It’s a lightweight emulsion that delivers moisture and mineral zinc oxide for a chemical-free, physical sunscreen that eliminates the possibility of allergy. It’s a thin emulsion that has zinc oxide and DNA repair enzymes. It goes on smoothly and doesn’t leave a white film."
Revision Skincare Intellishade Truphysical tinted moisturizer SPF 45
This under-the-radar brand is beloved by dermatologists, and this sunscreen was recommended by New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick
. She pointed out that as an all-in-one sunscreen and moisturizer, it's great for daily use, but also contains some antioxidant benefits to help protect skin from daily stressors.
Dr. Loretta Universal Glow SPF 40 sunscreen
A personal favorite of mine, this Dr. Loretta sunscreen is ideal for anyone who wants a mineral sunscreen but with a lightweight, silky smooth finish you typically only get from chemical SPFs. Zinc, antioxidants and botanical extracts provide protection from sun damage while also helping to improve the look of fine lines, dark spots and other signs of aging, leaving skin soft, smooth and nourished. I've found that it layers beautifully with other skin care products as well as makeup, doesn't pill and gives skin the perfect amount of glow without feeling oily. This editors' pick is loaded up with dermatologist-recommended ingredients that will leave skin looking and feeling its best.
Face Reality daily SPF 30 lotion
When it comes to chemical sunscreens, dermatologist Dr. Hadley King recommends this daily sunscreen. "I like that the formulation contains vitamin E and green tea extract, which provide antioxidant properties to help protect the skin from damage from free radicals," she said. "And the formulation includes moisturizing ingredients such as kukui nut oil, sunflower seed oil, macadamia nut seed oil, dimethicone and glycerin. And allantoin helps to soothe the skin. The finish is sheer, which makes it easy to use for all skin types."
EltaMD UV Clear broad spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen
This editor's pick sunscreen is technically a mineral and chemical sunscreen because it is formulated with both zinc and octinoxate. It also has skin care-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E. It's great for acne-prone and sensitive skin.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios ultra-light SPF 50 mineral sunscreen
According to Garshick, "This ultralight sunscreen fluid is mineral-based, containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, but also offers a fast-absorbing, lightweight texture. It is easy to apply and also offers antioxidant protection."
Face Reality ultimate protection SPF 28 sunscreen
Another King favorite, this sunscreen "includes humectants like glycerin to hydrate the skin, emollients like triglycerides, sunflower seed oil and squalane to support the skin barrier and occlusives like simethicone to help lock in moisture. The formulation also contains vitamin E, aloe, honeysuckle flower extract and allantoin for additional anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and soothing properties," she said.
CeraVe 100% mineral sunscreen SPF 50
Garshick noted that "[t]his hydrating formulation contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to provide broad-spectrum coverage. In addition, it contains hyaluronic acid to help provide moisture, ceramides to help support the skin’s natural barrier as well as niacinamide which can soothe the skin. This mineral sunscreen is fragrance- and paraben-free making it a good option even for those with dry or sensitive skin."
Paula's Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 sunscreen
Made with pure zinc oxide, botanicals and antioxidants like bisabolol, willow bark and resveratrol, this sheer sunscreen can help to blur the appearance of pores and reduce shine, evening out skin tone and helping calm redness or irritation. This editor's pick is perfect for someone who prefers a silky matte finish and wants to tackle a few anti-aging issues at the same time.