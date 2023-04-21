Even though experts recommend wearing sunscreen year-round, it’s especially important to use it during the spring and summer when you’re more likely to be outside, exposed to harmful rays from the sun.
But with so many sunscreens to choose from, it can be daunting figuring out which one is right for you and your family.
Luckily, Amazon has a wide selection of reviewer-loved sunscreens, including options suitable for anti-aging concerns, sensitive and acne-prone skin and formulas that won’t leave an annoying white cast.
We found some of the highest rated sunscreens on Amazon for you ahead.
Sun Bum original sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon rating:
4.8 out of 5 stars
With over 22,000 five-star reviews, this moisturizing sunscreen lotion is clearly a crowd favorite. It's oxybenzone-, octinoxate- and oil-free, plus water-resistant.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sunscreen!! I am very pale and burn easily, so I have to put a ton on before I go out in the sun. It isnt greasy, or heavy. It goes on smooth and smells amazing!!! It's perfect coverage without feeling like you're wearing any. I love putting it on, even if I'm not going out in the sun because I love the smell of it. You will not be disappointed with this product. I leave one in my purse and in my house so I always have it with me. Its worth the price! I have never been this excited about sunscreen." — Mel
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Amazon rating:
4.7 out 5 stars
This cult-favorite sunscreen from Supergoop has a clear ("unseen"), lightweight and unscented formula so you can say goodbye to the typical annoying white cast. It's also oil-free and free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals that can harm coral reefs and cause coral bleaching
. Promising review:
"I tend to break out from sunscreens unless they’re for sensitive skin. I used lotions with SPF in the past but they were a bit greasy. This is lightweight, non-greasy, and totally invisible when you put it on. I wear it under my foundation and I love it. A little pricey but it lasts for a while." — Kait H.
EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen SPF 46
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
This sunscreen is specially formulated for those with acne-prone skin and is enriched with anti-aging ingredients such as niacinamide and lactic acid to hydrate, refine the skin and clear pores. It can reduce shine, too, thanks to a slightly matte finish.Promising review:
"I have really sensitive skin and finding sunscreen that doesn’t either irritate and cause redness or leave a white layer behind isn’t easy. A friend recommended this and I’m so glad. It goes on at the end of my morning skin routine and it feels so nice and smooth and comfortable. No stickiness, no weird smell. My skin feels moisturized and soft all day. Of course I reapply if I’ll be in the sun more than usual." — Cowan Family
Neutrogena Ultra-Sheer dry-touch sunscreen SPF 70
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer sunscreen is lightweight and fast-absorbing, making it especially ideal for use on hot summer days. It even provides up to 80 minutes of water resistance. Promising review:
"This is exactly what I’ve been looking for- a face sunscreen that blends easily and is not pasty!! It feels great on my skin and seems to do a great job of protecting my skin from the sun. I also like how it helps even out redness. I have very sensitive skin and it hasn’t caused any reactions." — Josh S.
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 30)
Amazon rating:
4.4 out of 5 stars
This tinted mineral sunscreen provides a sheer layer of color, in addition to niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. Wear it alone or underneath makeup as a primer. Promising review:
"I have rosacea on my face and since I have customer facing job I like to cover the redness on my face. But I really don’t have patience to put so many things on my face. I bought this sunscreen so I wouldn’t have to worry about putting foundation. And it has been working great for me! My face is protected and the red spots are covered with one lotion!" — Dee
Neutrogena Beach Defense water-resistant sunscreen (SPF 50+)
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
For those who prefer a stick formula for sunscreen, this option from Neutrogena is perfect for taking on the go (and wearing while swimming, thanks to its 80-minute water-resistance). It has a lightweight consistency and is oxybenzone-free. Promising review:
"This line of sunscreen is my holy grail. The fact that this is a stick makes it perfect for packing in a carry on bag. It will last through an entire trip and won't fill up your liquid bag. I used this in heavy smog in LA in late summer and in Hawaii for 8 days. Never got burnt once. Buy this!" — Angela
Blue Lizard Sensitive mineral sunscreen (SPF 50+)
Amazon rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
This reef-safe mineral sunscreen from Australia contains no active chemicals and is suitable for use on sensitive skin. It's also sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so you can enjoy all types of outdoor activities without worry. Plus, it has a super neat feature that changes the bottle's color when exposed to harmful UV light, so you know when to apply or reapply.Promising review:
"This sunscreen is one of the only ones my daughter and I can use that is not irritating. It provides full coverage and stays on for a pretty long time before additional applications are needed. We have used this for years. I also like the fact that the bottle changes color when there are harmful UV rays present. It has saved many an argument with my kids who think you only need to wear sunscreen when it is sunny! LOL!" — R. Draper
Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active sunscreen SPF 50
Amazon rating:
4.8 out of 5 stars
This water- and sweat-resistant sunscreen is perfect for active beach and lake days. It has a lightweight formula and a subtle coconut fragrance. Promising review:
"This stuff works great! I have sensitive skin, and had no issues with this during week-long multiple daily uses during a trip to Hawaii. The scent is amazing - lightly floral/tropical - but is not overpowering, and fades quickly. I reapplied every 90 minutes or so and I did not burn at all. I now use it as my daily sunscreen on my face and it works great under makeup or alone." — Shannon Warren
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk sunscreen SPF 60
Amazon rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
La Roche-Posay offers a variety of popular skincare products, including this body and face sunscreen that has a non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula. It's paraben- and oxybenzone-free, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.Promising review:
"I love this sunscreen because it’s easy to spread and doesn’t leave you feeling greasy and heavy like a lot of facial sunscreens do. It’s great for sensitive and acne prone skin. I also noticed water doesn’t reactivate it and make it oily. Perfect for swimming, the beach or just hanging out in the sun! It goes everywhere with me. 😊" — Caitlynn Sant