Blue Lizard Sensitive mineral sunscreen (SPF 50+)

4.7 out of 5 starsThis reef-safe mineral sunscreen from Australia contains no active chemicals and is suitable for use on sensitive skin. It's also sweat- and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so you can enjoy all types of outdoor activities without worry. Plus, it has a super neat feature that changes the bottle's color when exposed to harmful UV light, so you know when to apply or reapply."This sunscreen is one of the only ones my daughter and I can use that is not irritating. It provides full coverage and stays on for a pretty long time before additional applications are needed. We have used this for years. I also like the fact that the bottle changes color when there are harmful UV rays present. It has saved many an argument with my kids who think you only need to wear sunscreen when it is sunny! LOL!" — R. Draper