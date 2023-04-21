Even though experts recommend wearing sunscreen year-round, it’s especially important to use it during the spring and summer when you’re more likely to be outside, exposed to harmful rays from the sun.

But with so many sunscreens to choose from, it can be daunting figuring out which one is right for you and your family.

Advertisement

Luckily, Amazon has a wide selection of reviewer-loved sunscreens, including options suitable for anti-aging concerns, sensitive and acne-prone skin and formulas that won’t leave an annoying white cast.

We found some of the highest rated sunscreens on Amazon for you ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.