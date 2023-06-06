Shoppingskin care sunscreen

The Best Sunscreens For Eczema-Prone Skin

Farmacy, SkinCeuticals, EltaMD and other products to look for.

Finding the perfect formula can be challenging, especially if you’re prone to eczema. Previous HuffPost reporting explains all the ingredients and qualities to both look for and avoid when selecting a good sunscreen for eczema-prone skin.

Below is a list of sunscreens that fit the descriptions the dermatologists shared.

Amazon
A hydrating mineral sunscreen
Dry and eczema-prone? Sonage's SPF 30 sunscreen is formulated with a one-two punch of emollients and humectants in the form of shea butter and hyaluronic acid. "Emollients help moisturize and condition the skin," said Angela Casey, an Ohio-based board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgeon. "They work hand in hand with [humectants] to provide adequate moisture to skin." Bottom line: Your skin will never feel dry.
$28 at Amazon
Sephora
A gentle anti-aging SPF
Environmental stressors like pollution can wreak havoc on your skin. If you live in a busy city, opt for a sunscreen like this one from Farmacy, which contains moringa water and moringa seed extract to detoxify the skin, as well as winter cherry and beta carotene to protect skin from oxidative stress. Plus, it applies white cast-free and absorbs quickly into the skin.
$36 at Sephora
Eczema Honey
A face and body sunscreen
All products in Eczema Honey's line are friendly to sensitive skin and offer eczema relief. If efficiency is what you're after, try the Gentle Hydrating Sunscreen — it's suitable for the face and body, and blends well into the skin without pilling or flaking. It also features several ingredients that prove eczema-prone skin was top of mind when formulating, including aloe vera juice to calm inflammation and soothe as well as coconut alkanes, glycerin and shea butter to nourish and hydrate.
$13.56 at Eczema Honey
Dermstore
A tinted SPF fluid
If the day calls for light makeup, you'll want to reach for this mineral sunscreen from SkinCeuticals. It has a slight tint to it (which means it comes with no white cast) and a barely there consistency that feels weightless no matter how long you plan on wearing it. Plus, plankton extract helps ward off blue light-related damage — perfect if you're frequently in front of a screen.
$42 at Dermstore
Dermstore
A mineral sunscreen spray
EltaMD is a brand that's frequently recommended by dermatologists — and for good reason. This 100% mineral sunscreen spray contains glycerin, a humectant that helps restore hydration, according to Casey, as well as vitamins C and E, which are rich in antioxidants to help fend off things like dark spots, wrinkling and uneven skin texture. Its spray form is convenient when it comes time to re-applying your sunscreen (and it won't wreck your makeup, either).
$45 at Dermstore
Elta MD UV Clear broad spectrum (SPF 46)

The Best Mineral Sunscreens, According to Dermatologists

