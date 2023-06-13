These Are The Best Sunscreens For Kids And Teens, According To Pediatricians

Blend Images - Erik Isakson via Getty Images

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know which sunscreen is right for your kid or teen. To help your whole family stay protected from harmful UV rays this summer, we spoke with two pediatricians about their recommendations for kid- and teen-friendly sunscreens.

“I’m a big advocate of mineral-based sunscreens,” Dr. Syeda Amna Husain, a board-certified pediatrician at Pure Pediatrics in New Jersey, told HuffPost via email. “Mineral-based sunscreen blocks UV rays instead of absorbing them.”

Advertisement

Mineral-based sunscreens contain active ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that create a protective barrier on the skin, reflecting UV light, according to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Whereas chemical sunscreens absorb and then alter the chemical structure of UV rays to diffuse them, mineral-based products work as physical blockers.

Because of this, mineral-based sunscreens can leave a white cast or be visible on the skin even after being rubbed in, Husain noted. (Don’t worry, we have some totally clear recommendations too.)

Regardless of what type of product you choose for your family, it’s important to put on more throughout the day, said Dr. Hina Talib, a board-certified pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist at Atria Institute in New York City.

“Reapplying is something we all don’t do frequently enough,” Talib told HuffPost via email. “A good tip is to set a timer to reapply if spending a longer period of time in the sun.”

Advertisement

To gear up for summer fun, the experts shared their favorite sunscreens for kids and teens.