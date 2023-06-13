These Are The Best Sunscreens For Kids And Teens, According To Pediatricians

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know which sunscreen is right for your kid or teen. To help your whole family stay protected from harmful UV rays this summer, we spoke with two pediatricians about their recommendations for kid- and teen-friendly sunscreens.
“I’m a big advocate of mineral-based sunscreens,” Dr. Syeda Amna Husain, a board-certified pediatrician at Pure Pediatrics in New Jersey, told HuffPost via email. “Mineral-based sunscreen blocks UV rays instead of absorbing them.”
Mineral-based sunscreens contain active ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide that create a protective barrier on the skin, reflecting UV light, according to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Whereas chemical sunscreens absorb and then alter the chemical structure of UV rays to diffuse them, mineral-based products work as physical blockers.
Because of this, mineral-based sunscreens can leave a white cast or be visible on the skin even after being rubbed in, Husain noted. (Don’t worry, we have some totally clear recommendations too.)
Regardless of what type of product you choose for your family, it’s important to put on more throughout the day, said Dr. Hina Talib, a board-certified pediatrician and adolescent medicine specialist at Atria Institute in New York City.
“Reapplying is something we all don’t do frequently enough,” Talib told HuffPost via email. “A good tip is to set a timer to reapply if spending a longer period of time in the sun.”
To gear up for summer fun, the experts shared their favorite sunscreens for kids and teens.
Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen
Board-certified pediatricians Dr. Syeda Amna Husain
and Dr. Hina Talib
both recommend the Blue Lizard sensitive mineral sunscreen with zinc. "I find that Blue Lizard sunscreens are well tolerated by kids and typically don't cause rashes or irritation," Husain said.
Talib agreed that this is a good option for sensitive skin, noting that it "goes on smoothly" and boosts a strong 50 SPF.
Sun Bum mineral spray
Spray sunscreens can be easier for kids on the go or for quick reapplying during a busy day, Husain said.
"Sun Bum has a mineral spray that is equally useful for application on kids as well as re-application," she said.
Neutrogena sheer zinc face
Talib likes the sheer zinc face sunscreen from Neutrogena, another recognizable brand.
"For a mineral sunscreen with zinc that is gentle for sensitive skin, I really like Neutrogena Sheer Zinc face mineral sunscreen," she said.
Elta MD clear tined sunscreen
Talib also had some recommendations for teens looking to incorporate sun protection in their beauty routines.
"Elta MD UV clear and tinted have long been favorites as well for their creamy application and the option to have tinted," she said. "Teens do love tinted options to wear as 'makeup.'"
CeraVe mineral sunscreen or tinted mineral sunscreen
If you're looking for a brand you likely already know and trust, Husain recommended the CeraVe mineral sunscreen, calling it "awesome," though it can leave a white cast. "They do have a tinted version that helps mitigate the white cast effects," she said.
Supergoop unseen sunscreen
For something totally clear, Talib recommends the Supergoop unseen sunscreen.
"[It's] is a favorite amongst teens as it truly is lightweight and invisible," she said. "It has an SPF of 40+ which is great. This is an excellent option for anyone looking for something truly clear, with no cast. "
Colorescience Sunforgettable brush-on sunscreen
Another option is this mineral-based powder sunscreen that comes in a pre-packaged brush, available in a variety of skin tones.
"Sometimes it is just easier to reapply with a powder," Talib said. "Teens I've spoken to love Colorescience Sunforgettable brush on powder. I love the SPF of 50 it offers too."