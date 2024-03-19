Shoppingunderwearbras

Shoppers Of All Sizes Love These Supportive Bralettes

It's time to ditch your uncomfortable underwire and let your boobs live their best life.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Supportive bralettes from Athleta, Target and Bare Necessities
Athleta, Target, Bare Necessities
Supportive bralettes from Athleta, Target and Bare Necessities

If you wear a bra, then you know there are few feelings that rival the sensation of finally taking it off at the end of the day. And if you’re not ready to go completely bare but still want that free-wheeling, no-bra feeling all day long, then a bralette is your best friend. However, regardless of your size, finding one that checks the boxes for fit and comfort while offering actual support can feel next to impossible.

Good news: It seems like the bralette market is expanding exponentially these days, so there’s definitely something for everyone out there. More good news: We’ve already gone digging for some of the best all-around supportive picks, so you don’t have to. Read on for a curated list — along with customer testimonials — of the best ways to keep your boobs contained and comfy at the same time.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Auden seamless bralette
We’ve already sung the praises of this incredibly popular and affordable bralette, and it definitely still deserves a spot on this list. It’s a pullover style, made of a seamless and stretchy nylon-spandex blend. Available in sizes XS–XXL, it’s a great pick for a range of body types.

Promising reviews: “Love them! I took the cups out and it’s so comfortable and still gives me support and an easy shape. I’m not perky by any means and they give me a good lift anyway. I’m a 36D and there’s no spillage in a sizes Large.” — Ilhwa

“I absolutely LOVE this bralette! I cannot say enough good things about it! It's so comfortable (and provides support) that I don't even know I am wearing it most of the time! And the price point is almost too good to be true. For reference, I am 5'7", 180 lbs and 36DD. I bought the XL and it fits perfectly! Target and Auden, PLEASE make more colors! Some variations of nude and some fun brights. Just don't take it away because it's the BEST!” — Happy Customer

“I bought these and love them. The size chart said I’m a XS but I bought them in small and I’m glad I did. The fit gives me a nice supportive hug. I don’t use the pads so I just removed them.” — busymomof3

$8 at Target (regularly $10)
2
Nordstrom
SKIMS Fits Everybody scoop neck bralette
When it comes to comfort, pretty much everyone agrees the “buttery soft” quick-dry material of Skims’s Fits Everybody scoop neck bralette is hard to resist. (Don’t forget to check out their crossover version while you’re at it.) It's available in sizes XS–4X. (Several reviewers pointed out that this bra does not come with padded inserts, so take that into account if it’s something you're looking for.)

Promising reviews: I have bigger boobs and this supported them so well. Absolutely loved it.” — Morgan G.

“I bought this to replace the lounge-at-home bra I bought during the pandemic. Holy cow, this bra is fantastic! It's comfy and extremely flattering. I'm a 36D and I also find it surprisingly supportive. I probably wouldn't wear it to work (I like a little more shape), but it's perfect for those more casual moments. Now I understand why Skims is often sold out!” — NordiesFanPDX

“Fits perfect. Supportive, but not tight. Fabric is soft and stretchy. Feels silky. Band doesn’t roll. Straps are wide but soft. Does exactly what I wanted: lift up, hold in place, don’t flatten, and no nipple show thru. I love this bra!!! Am going to buy more. Will be my everyday bra from here on out. Note: her sizing is extremely inconsistent. I bought three styles, all 4X. One was super tight, one was super loose and this one was perfect.” — deb73
$34 at Nordstrom
3
Calvin Klein Invisibles comfort triangle bra
This “heavenly [and] unbelievably comfortable” bralette gets top marks all around, thanks to adjustable straps, stretchy, molded cups with removable padding, and internal netting for added support. The slightly longline cut also offers plenty in the way of smoothing, and the V-neck makes it a great option under a variety of tops. It’s available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising reviews: “This bra is so comfy and really feels like you're wearing nothing while providing support/coverage. Great for under t shirts. I will definitely be buying more.” — Harriet

“This bra is well designed, well crafted and very comfortable as well. I am usually worried about support as I am well endowed, but am happy to say it provided the support I need. I definitely recommend giving this CK Bralette a try!” — Juniper
$25+ at Zappos
4
Athleta
Athleta Ritual adjustable bra
There are actually two versions of this body- and bust size-inclusive bra — one for A to C cups in sizes XXS–XL, and another for D to DD in XXS–3X — but their features are the same. These pullover-style bras that are made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, with adjustable straps that can be worn standard or in a racerback style.

Promising reviews: “I am 60 years old and have been looking for a comfortable bra that supports and this one is it! I loved it so much I bought it in two colors. I also like the fact that is can also be worn crossed in the back. So it's versatile, comfortable, and supports, what more could you want !!” anonymous

“Very comfortable and supportive bra! Support of a sports bra, comfort of a bralette and no annoying underwire. Would love to see a basic Beige color with no lace!” — anonymous

“I love this bra, but definitely size up. I'm usually a small in Athleta, but at 5'4" 130 lbs, 34C, I needed a medium. I could get the small on, but the medium is much more comfortable but still supportive. I can wear this bra all day and feel supported but comfortable. I plan to buy more of this bra as this is now my go-to!” — anonymous
A–C cup sizes: $59 at AthletaD–DD cup sizes: $59 at Athleta
5
Bare Necessities
Bare Dream bra
While the Dream Bra was technically designed for sleep, it looks like a great option for day or night — thanks to supportive and flexible side boning and adjustable straps, it has “enough support to wear around the house or running errands,” in the words of reviewer Kimberly. Made of soft and stretchy microfiber, it also features a versatile scoop neckline, cushioned underband, and a smoothing back band. It’s available in sizes S–2X.

Promising reviews:I got this for bed time (back sleeper, need a little support), and couldn't be happier. It's so easy to get on and off, the fit is great, wicked soft - outstanding sleep bra for a 36DD.” — Eunice

“This bra is so comfortable, light weight yet very supportive. Going to buy more, highly recommend.” — Carmela

“I bought both the Dream Bra and the Elevated Allure Seamless Lift Bra in the same order and both are winners! The Dream Bra is so easy to get on, gives wonderful support and looks great either with tees or dressier tops. Just ordered two more, including the Dream Bra for my daughter.” — Christina
$33.60 at Bare Necessities (regularly $48)
6
Amazon
Hanes Contour Rib wireless bralette
Made from a ribbed knit fabric with just enough stretch, this seamless and tagless bralette promises to move with you without losing its shape. The adjustable band and molded triangle cups make it, in the words of reviewer Sara, a “comfortable everyday bra [that] fits well and doesn’t leave bulges.” Shoppers also rave about the support, with one claiming she’s “never felt so supported and comfortable without losing style.” It’s available in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising reviews: “For a no wire bra, this has a lot of lift. The girls look amazing” — Melanie Boyle

This is so comfy and offers great support for the girls. Its so comfy and stylish looking at the same time. the material is soft and stretchy and has no underwire but still has structure. i also like how there is a slight amount of padding. its perfect for comfy days” — bvaldes38

It is almost like wearing a push up bra without any discomfort. If you are looking for a night out bra that won’t want to make you rip it off when you get home look no further!” — Limbo
$16 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Warner's Blissful Benefits seamless stretch wireless bra
Warner’s is a tried-and-true bra brand, so you can be sure this seamless bralette is a reliable pick. The 360-stretch and wide straps are designed for comfort, and the side-smoothing panels, molded cups, V-neck shape, and XS–3XL size options aim to a flattering fit for a range of bodies.

Promising reviews: “Fabulous, price is just a bonus. No bunching under the bust, straps are supportive but not so much that you can’t wear certain tops, fits TTS and comfortable as ever. Going to buy another!” — Kalie J

“I bought this bra on a review. I was looking for something different than my underwire ones I have. This bra gives me support, comfort and looks nice too. The fabric is soft and true to color. I bought two one in tan and one in white. I would buy these again.” — Jane
$13.99 at Amazon
8
Bali One Smooth U support bralette
Bali’s One Smooth U bralette’s smooths with extra-wide straps, high sides, and an elastic trim, and supports with a rib-knit cup detail and close-fitting, two-ply underband. It’s available in sizes S–3X.

Promising reviews: “I first got this bra for my daughter and it worked so well for her I decided to try for myself. The bra is comfortable the straps don't droop I don't need to adjust the back and it is easy to put on and take off. The support is what I like too.” — Eve

“Very comfortable bra with enough support to lift my 34 A’s. Looks nice even under a t-shirt.” — Sally

“Awesome fit and comfort. I highly recommend this bra. This is the real deal ladies. Not thin and flimsy as I've found others to be. Perfect thickness and the straps are comfortable. Can be worn comfortably all day and also a great bra to sleep in.” — Diane
$22 at HerRoom
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING