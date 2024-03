Shoppers Of All Sizes Love These Supportive Bralettes

SKIMS Fits Everybody scoop neck bralette

When it comes to comfort, pretty much everyone agrees the “buttery soft” quick-dry material of Skims’s Fits Everybody scoop neck bralette is hard to resist. (Don’t forget to check out their crossover version while you’re at it.) It's available in sizes XS–4X. (Several reviewers pointed out that this bra does not come with padded inserts, so take that into account if it’s something you're looking for.)Absolutely loved it.” — Morgan G. “I bought this to replace the lounge-at-home bra I bought during the pandemic. Holy cow, this bra is fantastic! It's comfy and extremely flattering.I probably wouldn't wear it to work (I like a little more shape), but it's perfect for those more casual moments. Now I understand why Skims is often sold out!” — NordiesFanPDX “Fits perfect.Fabric is soft and stretchy. Feels silky. Band doesn’t roll. Straps are wide but soft. Does exactly what I wanted: lift up, hold in place, don’t flatten, and no nipple show thru. I love this bra!!! Am going to buy more. Will be my everyday bra from here on out. Note: her sizing is extremely inconsistent. I bought three styles, all 4X. One was super tight, one was super loose and this one was perfect.” — deb73