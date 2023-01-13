ShoppingStyleWinter work from home

13 Cozy Sweatshirts Our Editors Can’t Live Without

They’re comfy, they’re cozy and we never want to take them off.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081PBH8N7?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hanes ultimate cotton heavyweight pullover hoodie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081PBH8N7?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hanes ultimate cotton heavyweight pullover hoodie</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=30945&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-outerwear%2FPerfectly-Oversized-Crew%2F_%2Fprod9590058%3Fcolor%3D34204&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Lululemon perfectly oversized crew" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=30945&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-outerwear%2FPerfectly-Oversized-Crew%2F_%2Fprod9590058%3Fcolor%3D34204&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Lululemon perfectly oversized crew</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Champion-Midweight-Comfortable-Sweatshirts-Black-407D55/dp/B07T6238QW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Champion crewneck sweatshirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Champion-Midweight-Comfortable-Sweatshirts-Black-407D55/dp/B07T6238QW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63bd7d4de4b0b2e1506b4bf3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Champion crewneck sweatshirt</a>
Amazon, Lululemon
A Hanes ultimate cotton heavyweight pullover hoodie, Lululemon perfectly oversized crew and Champion crewneck sweatshirt

When it comes to being comfortable, few things get the job done better than quality loungewear. This is especially true if you work remotely and want to feel at least a little put together, even if you’re taking meetings from your bed or home office. After being on tons of Zoom meetings and virtual huddles, I noticed one common thing: Sweatshirts appeared to be almost everyone’s WFH uniform of choice, including mine.

If you’re also a pullover connoisseur, you know that not all sweatshirts are comfortable enough to wear all day. Sometimes they can be a bit scratchy, pill after only one wear or hug every curve of your body despite claiming to be oversized. Luckily for you, however, I took the guesswork out of finding the perfect sweatshirt for your preferences and budget by asking my fellow colleagues what their favorite sweatshirt is that they can’t live without. Check out which ones made the cut below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Left: Amazon, right: courtesy of Emily Ruane
Champion crewneck sweatshirt
"I'm not the only HuffPoster who is obsessed with a freebie BuzzFeed logo sweatshirt that many folks on our team own. It’s a classic shade of heather gray and has that effortless, perfectly slouchy fit. The wrist cuffs are nice and fitted but the allover fit is roomy and very comfortable. I probably wear it 3 times a week, and I often spot my colleagues wearing it during during team-wide Zoom meetings." — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor

With a little research (looking at the tag), I discovered this cozy sweatshirt is by Champion. The brand's crewneck pictured is similar to the freebie's style and made of an ultra-soft cotton-polyester blend that'll keep you warm on chilly days. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, black, orange, green, blue and white and in men's sizes XS-4XL.
$19.17+ at Amazon
2
For Days
For Days Re-New sweatshirt
My own second favorite sweatshirt (aside from Champion's) comes from For Days, an eco-friendly fashion brand that uses recycled cotton to create comfortable and stylish clothing. This sweatshirt became one of my most worn shirts once winter arrived and I'm already eyeing a couple more to get me through the rest of the season. It's made of 100% organic and recycled cotton, feels ridiculously soft and is heavy enough to keep me warm in New York's cold weather. It comes in women's sizes XS-XXL.
$34 at For Days
3
Uniqlo
Uniqlo fleece crew long sleeve T-shirt
"This is more of a thick fleece shirt than an official sweatshirt, but I purchased two of these at the start of the pandemic and practically lived in them throughout it, and still do. No one in my personal life has complained that it's the only thing I wear so I think I'm getting away with it. It's super comfortable and warm! I ruined one of them with sticker name tags left in the dryer but it doesn't faze me." — Nina Golgowski, senior breaking news and general assignment reporter

This stretchy shirt comes in women's sizes XXS-XXL in blue, beige, red, gray, black, light gray and off-white.
$24.90 at Uniqlo
4
Amazon
Gildan fleece crewneck shirtsweat
"All I wear are sweatshirts and Gildan is THE BEST — cheap, TONS of colors and lots of different styles. If you’ve ever gotten a T-shirt or sweatshirt with something screenprinted on it, it was probably done on a Gildan item — they’re used the most because they’re the best (and when you need to replace, it’s easy and cheap to do so)." — Noah Michelson, HuffPost Personal editorial director

This comes in men's sizes S-3X and in a variety of colors, such as red, pink, black, white, navy blue, gold and purple. Like Michelson noted, these sweatshirts are perfect for screenprinting, embroidery, heat transfer, patches and direct-to-garmenting printing.
$9.19+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Hanes ultimate cotton heavyweight pullover hoodie
"If you’re interested in dyeing (I do tie-dye and ice-dye), it’s important to find a blend that’s as close to 100% cotton as possible in order to hold the color. This Hanes version on Amazon is 90% cotton and holds bold dyes for years without fading. It’s not the softest ever, but it’s thick, sturdy and warm." — Kristen Aiken, HuffPost head of life

This hoodie comes in men's sizes S-3XL and in 21 color options, including white, light blue, black, gray, green and mauve. The hood is jersey-lined for comfort and warmth, and there's even a pouch in front to keep your hands toasty or to store small items.
$12.59+ at Amazon
6
Loft
Loft Signaturesoft sweatshirt
"This softer-than-you-can-imagine sweatshirt is my go-to travel top. It fits so nicely and has comfortable thumb holes to keep you extra cozy. There’s matching sweatpants if you want to go really wild, and the colors are good, neutral staples." — Kate Palmer, senior editorial director

This soft knit sweatshirt comes in navy blue, black, dark gray, light gray, red and emerald green in sizes XXS-XXL.
$59.99+ at Loft
7
H&M
An H&M hoodie
"My sister and I each have like two or three of these H&M sweatshirts that are cheap and are the best oversized hoodies." — Alexandra Niforos, operations associate

Sport this budget-friendly hoodie on cold WFH days, while running errands or on chill lounge days. It comes in pink, brown, gray, beige, mint green and black in women's sizes XS-XXL.
$19.99 at H&M
8
Amazon
Comfort Colors crewneck sweatshirt
"I am embarrassed to admit how many sweatshirts I own, but I constantly reach for my Comfort Colors sweatshirts almost every day despite my full closet. They're really soft, the perfect length and come in lots of different color options. (If you've ever purchased a souvenir crewneck on vacation, chances are it's this brand!) I order a size up to get an extremely oversized fit." — Lindsay Holmes, senior wellness and travel editor

It comes in a whopping 51 colors, including blue, gray, white, sea foam green, purple, orange, dark green and pink, and in men's sizes S-3XL.
$28.53+ at Amazon
9
Lululemon
Lululemon perfectly oversized crew sweatshirt
"Admittedly this is an absurd price point for a sweatshirt, but I sort of understand the hype around this Lululemon perfectly oversized crew after getting one as a gift. It's baggy without drowning you, lightweight and looks like you actually put some thought into your comfy outfit. I like that I can also wear it after working out and it doesn't stick to my skin with all the sweat." — Holmes

The soft, oversized sweatshirt comes in gray, green and light yellow in women's sizes 0-20. It offers a roomy, relaxed fit so you don't feel constricted throughout the day.
$108 at Lululemon
10
Nike
Nike sportswear club Fleece funnel-neck hoodie
"I love this fleece funnel-neck sweatshirt from Nike. It is so, so, so soft and cozy. I bought it in black first and then decided to buy it in a couple more colors because I always want to throw it on." — Erin Evans, senior enterprise culture editor

You can't experience winter without cozying up in a fleece sweatshirt such as this one. Its funnel-neck design guards your neck from harsh wind. It's available in sizes XS-2XL and in various colors at Nike, Finish Line and Kohl's.
$60 at Nike$55 at Finish Line$55 at Kohl's
11
Etsy/bffsandbabes
A customizable sweatshirt loved by moms
"I received this sweatshirt as a gift and now I wear it every other day. It is SO SOFT and comfortable, and the color is gorgeous! I also love that the cuff is personalized with my daughter's name.” — Abigail Williams, head of audience

This unisex, sea foam green sweatshirt comes in sizes S-2XL and allows you to add a personalized heat-stamped name and black heart on the sleeve cuff.
$75 at Etsy
12
Nu Swim
Nu Swim smile sweatshirt
“I spotted this oversized sweatshirt on a fashionable friend and contemplated buying it for several weeks before pulling the trigger — and even though it wasn’t the cheapest sweatshirt I've ever purchased, I do not regret it one bit. I wear it pretty much every day unless it’s in the wash. It’s very oversized, but thanks to fitted wrist cuffs and a cropped hemline, it doesn't feel like it's swallowing me. The dropped shoulder and long sleeves give it such a effortlessly cool feel. I even wore it to a birthday dinner at a really fancy restaurant — dressed up with tailored trousers and statement earrings, I didn’t feel underdressed at all. I also chose the electric violet shade, which has been a helpful mood-booster during these past few overcast weeks.” — Ruane

Crafted with organic cotton, this heavyweight sweatshirt is a winter essential for anyone who hates being cold. It comes in yellow, white, black, taupe and purple in one universal size.
$132 at Nu Swim
13
Kin Ship Goods
Kin Ship Goods Good Morning sweatshirt
"I love sweatshirts from Kin Ship Goods, a West Virginia-based store that also sells tees and home goods. I have too many, but my favorite is the Good Morning Sweatshirt (Mindy Kaling and Reggie Watts have also donned this one!). The bright pop of color and mountain image make it feel a little nicer than a plain sweatshirt, plus it's super cozy." — Paige Lavender, senior breaking news managing editor

This comes in unisex sizes S-XXL.
$60 at Kin Ship Goods
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A cropped pullover

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How Long Are You Protected After A COVID Infection Now?

Wellness

Depression Symptoms May Look Different For Black Women. Here’s How.

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent And Treat Winter’s Most Overlooked Skin Condition

Food & Drink

The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Relationships

Working From Home Is A Better Deal For Husbands Than Wives, Study Shows

Parenting

11 Things Toddler Parents Say They’ll Never Do Again

Work/Life

4 Small Changes You Can Make Right Now If You Have A ‘Flaky’ Reputation At Work

Parenting

These Are The Most Common Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB In Kids

Shopping

If You Have Short Lashes, You Might Want to Try One Of These Tubing Mascaras

Shopping

41 Useful Things That’ll Help Your Household Run Smoothly This Winter

Wellness

Forget New Year's Resolutions. Try This Goal-Setting Method Instead.

Shopping

Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids To Give Or Get

Shopping

The $17 Pan That Gives Every Brownie Perfect Edges

Shopping

How To Snag The Golden Globes' Biggest Fashion Trends

Parenting

These Comforting Illustrations Are The Perfect Balm For Overwhelmed Moms

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 100 Years Ago

Style & Beauty

You Won't Believe What TikTokers Are Doing With Their Period Blood

Shopping

36 Beloved TikTok Beauty Products You'll Want In Your Arsenal In 2023

Food & Drink

Curbing Food Waste Is Harder When You Have ADHD. Here Are Tricks That Work.

Shopping

15 Fun Activities That Let Kids Get Crafty Without Destroying Your House

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

Shopping

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

Wellness

This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

Most Bartenders 'F'ing Hate' The Word 'Mocktail.' Here's Why.

Shopping

We’re Obsessed With These Lego Sets For Adults, And You Will Be Too

Shopping

37 Beauty Products Under $15 If You're Low-Maintenance But Want High-Maintenance Results

Relationships

Freudenfreude Might Be Just What Your Friendships Are Missing

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That's Taking Over The Country

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here's How To Tell If You're Using Too Much.

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Shopping

Wish You Had A Dishwasher? Reviewers Swear By This Small Countertop Version

Shopping

This Perfect Turtleneck Is A Forever Bestseller

Wellness

iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About

Shopping

33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

Home & Living

How To Spot A PR Cycle On Instagram And TikTok

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now