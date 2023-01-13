Uniqlo

Uniqlo fleece crew long sleeve T-shirt

"This is more of a thick fleece shirt than an official sweatshirt, but I purchased two of these at the start of the pandemic and practically lived in them throughout it, and still do. No one in my personal life has complained that it's the only thing I wear so I think I'm getting away with it. It's super comfortable and warm! I ruined one of them with sticker name tags left in the dryer but it doesn't faze me." — Nina Golgowski, senior breaking news and general assignment reporter



This stretchy shirt comes in women's sizes XXS-XXL in blue, beige, red, gray, black, light gray and off-white.