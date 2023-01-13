When it comes to being comfortable, few things get the job done better than quality loungewear. This is especially true if you work remotely and want to feel at least a little put together, even if you’re taking meetings from your bed or home office. After being on tons of Zoom meetings and virtual huddles, I noticed one common thing: Sweatshirts appeared to be almost everyone’s WFH uniform of choice, including mine.
If you’re also a pullover connoisseur, you know that not all sweatshirts are comfortable enough to wear all day. Sometimes they can be a bit scratchy, pill after only one wear or hug every curve of your body despite claiming to be oversized. Luckily for you, however, I took the guesswork out of finding the perfect sweatshirt for your preferences and budget by asking my fellow colleagues what their favorite sweatshirt is that they can’t live without. Check out which ones made the cut below.
