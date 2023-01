Nu Swim smile sweatshirt

“I spotted this oversized sweatshirt on a fashionable friend and contemplated buying it for several weeks before pulling the trigger — and even though it wasn’t the cheapest sweatshirt I've ever purchased, I do not regret it one bit. I wear it pretty much every day unless it’s in the wash. It’s very oversized, but thanks to fitted wrist cuffs and a cropped hemline, it doesn't feel like it's swallowing me. The dropped shoulder and long sleeves give it such a effortlessly cool feel. I even wore it to a birthday dinner at a really fancy restaurant — dressed up with tailored trousers and statement earrings, I didn’t feel underdressed at all. I also chose the electric violet shade , which has been a helpful mood-booster during these past few overcast weeks.” — RuaneCrafted with organic cotton, this heavyweight sweatshirt is a winter essential for anyone who hates being cold. It comes in yellow, white, black, taupe and purple in one universal size.