An option with an innovative bungee strap for adults and kids

You might do a double take when you see these straps, but don't be fooled: Reviewers love the bungee design, saying it keeps their goggles on so securely — and water out so decisively — that they wear them with lash extensions on. Plus, reviewers say the bungee strap is easier on hair than plastic versions, with less pulling and a more comfortable fit. The goggles are designed to fit both adults and kids.They're available in three colors and come with a hard carrying case and a microfiber cleaning cloth."I bought these for my daughters who swim competitively. They tell me that these goggles are a lot more comfortable than the ones I bought them in the past.that they look like raccoons all day.They never want to wear the other kind of goggles again after trying these." — Angie Page