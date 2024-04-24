AzmanL via Getty Images Leakproof goggles can help keep eyes more comfortable while swimming, especially for those with sensitive eyes or who wear contact lenses.

There’s little that compares to the joy of a cool pool on a hot day or a relaxing dip in the ocean or a lake. Whether you have a hard-earned vacation coming up or are lucky enough to live close to the water or a pool, you may already be thinking about finding a perfect new swim suit. But you shouldn’t forget about another important piece of swim gear: goggles.

While swim goggles are often associated with kids and competitive athletes, we really shouldn’t let kids have all the fun — or athletes reap all the benefits. Swim goggles are handy for non-Olympic adults, too, especially for those who wear contact lenses or who have sensitive eyes. Plus, there’s something to be said about not having to deal with burning eyes after what was intended to be a nice lap in the water.

Advertisement

Of course, not all goggles are worth their salt. The best kinds are genuinely leakproof and actually comfortable to wear without pulling on your hair or pressing into your face. That’s why we combed Amazon for the best swim goggles available for adults and kids, according to reviewers. Read on for our top picks.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.