9 Stylish Swim Trunks, According To The Best-Dressed Guys We Know

Lands' End 7" lined hybrid swim shorts

My dad's the kind of guy who likes to look polished at all times, even during casual situations, so it makes sense that he'd gravitate toward a more structured, shorts-like look. According to him, you can't go wrong with a pair of swim trunks from Lands' End. "The swim trunks I currently have and like are from Lands’ End. I like them because they are relatively short, they have pockets, including one with a zipper, they dry very quickly and can double as shorts if need be. One thing that is very important to me is that they need to be not too long or too wide on the legs." These shorts are available in seven colors and patterns in sizes S-XXL.