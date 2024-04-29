ShoppingStylemens clothingswim trunks

9 Stylish Swim Trunks, According To The Best-Dressed Guys We Know

Dare we say that these are downright cool?
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Regardless of season, having a sensational pair of swim trunks in one’s closet at all times is essential. Instead of scrambling in the days before a beach vacation or jaunt to the pool, why not have a pair of really great trunks (or two) at the ready that are as practical as they are stylish and cool? Luckily, there is no end to the amount of extremely aesthetically pleasing, functional, high-quality and long-lasting men’s swimwear currently available.

In preparation for summer, we asked some very stylish guys (and my brother) to share their favorite swim trunks — and the results do not disappoint. Below, you’ll find their selections for the warm weather season to come at a range of price points and style, so you can find the one that’s the best fit for you, literally and figuratively. You’ll be turning heads for all the right reasons and can enjoy a splash knowing your trunks are staying put.

1
Patagonia
Patagonia Baggies
HuffPost reporter Ryan Grenoble has owned these Patagonia shorts for at least a decade and claims that they're great for everything, including swimming. While they're technically called shorts, they're made with a quick-drying mesh liner and recycled nylon fabric that makes them slightly rugged, extremely multifunctional and eternally cool. You can get them in 11 colors and two inseam lengths in sizes XS-XXL.
$65 at Patagonia$65 at Dick's$65 at REI
2
J.Crew
J.Crew 6" embroidered oarsman stretch swim trunk
My brother-in-law, Dale, swears by his J.Crew slim-fit swim trunks. He's had them for nearly a decade, and they still look and feel good as new. They're available in a wide range of colors and reasonably priced, with several options at low sale prices. They're made with stretchy nylon material that makes them extra comfy and includes UPF 50 sun protection. Get them in sizes XS-XXL.
$35.99+ at J.Crew
3
Bonobos
Bonobos Throwback swim trunks
HuffPost Shopping strategist Adam Shubak thinks that Bonobos high-quality trunks are worth the investment. Not only are they surprisingly elegant and timelessly cool, but they are made with strong, durable and soft fabric with UPF sun protection. The shorter, curved hem adds visual interest without being too wacky, and these swim trunks are available in seven colors in sizes S-XXL in a few lengths.
$89 at Bonobos
4
Land's End
Lands' End 7" lined hybrid swim shorts
My dad's the kind of guy who likes to look polished at all times, even during casual situations, so it makes sense that he'd gravitate toward a more structured, shorts-like look. According to him, you can't go wrong with a pair of swim trunks from Lands' End. "The swim trunks I currently have and like are from Lands’ End. I like them because they are relatively short, they have pockets, including one with a zipper, they dry very quickly and can double as shorts if need be. One thing that is very important to me is that they need to be not too long or too wide on the legs." These shorts are available in seven colors and patterns in sizes S-XXL.
$29.97 at Lands' End (regularly $69.95)$48.97 at Target (regularly $69.95)
5
Vilebrequin
Vilebrequin swim trunks
My friend Bobby Miklausic recommends these high-quality swimmers, despite the price point. "[My wife's] mum bought me the most expensive, extravagant swim shorts ever. They're the nicest I've ever owned." They're great for people who prefer a shorter and streamlined silhouette, with no pockets. You can get them in a wide range of colors in sizes XS-6XL.
$195 at Vilebrequin
6
Birddogs
Birddogs The Thaitanic swim trunks
My brother prefers a longer silhouette, and these Birddogs are a solid option for anyone who agrees. Available in five colors in sizes S-3XL in short, regular and long lengths, they're ultra-comfy, versatile and a good spin on the classic swim trunk.
$75 at Birddogs
7
ASOS
ASOS Design swim shorts
Schubak often turns to ASOS for his swimsuit needs. He finds they are a great affordable option and usually come in fun styles and prints that add some pizzazz to the everyday swim trunks. These funky trunks are available in sizes 2XS-4XL.
$23 at ASOS
8
Sean and Val
Sean & Val swim short
Actor Max Jenkins is partial to the nearly sold-out swim briefs at Sean & Val (which he describes as comfortable, slutty and sporty), but there are still quite a few sizes left of the equally stylish and cool swim shorts, pictured here. Available in sizes XS-XXL, they show the most skin of any option on the list — so if you're looking for a low rise and short length, these are the trunks for you. They're made with high-quality materials that will stand the test of time.
$84 at Sean and Val
9
H&M
H&M patterned swim shorts
My colleague Noah Michelson has two pairs of H&M swim trunks and has his eyes set on this pair for the summer season. These super cute checkerboard trunks have three pockets and are available in sizes XS-XL. They have just the right amount of eye-catching flair while still being universally wearable.
$24.99 at H&M

Looking for more swimwear? See some of reviewers’ favorite plus-size men’s swim trunks ahead:

1
Lands End
A pair of sporty swim trunks
With a 6-inch inseam and drawcord, these versatile swim shorts are classic and comfortable. They have a three-piece mesh liner to fit your body without annoying seams. They come in eight colors from 2XL-4XL.

Promising review: "Beautiful color. Nice quality. The suit is well made but like most of the mens' clothing we get from Lands' End, I'd say it runs larger than his typical size. This is the second suit in this style my husband has gotten at Lands' End. He likes the colors and patterns - vibrant but not too wild. Great purchase." — jgksmom
$34.36 at Lands End
2
Target
Pastel leafy swim shorts
With pastel tones and tropical leaves, these stain-resistant swim shorts have built-in briefs and sun protection. They come in sizes 2XL-5XL.

Promising review: "These trunks fit really well and are very comfortable. They fit true to size and I don't have to worry about them falling down when I am getting out of the pool. The tropical print makes me feel like I'm somewhere other than the Midwest." — GreenLlama
$32.83 at Target
3
DXL
Vineyard Vines tuna trunks
Grab a pair of these Vineyard Vines trunks featuring aqua tuna for a timeless preppy look. They're made exclusively for DXL, running from 1XL-4XL in quick-dry fabric that's great for the ocean, lake, pool and more. There are no reviews yet, but you could be the first one.
$110 at DXL
4
Fair Harbor
A retro-inspired swim suit
Ultra-soft and odor resistant, these vintage-inspired trunks have a 7-inch inseam with a slightly tapered leg. They come in 11 patterns from S-3XL.

Promising review: "Love the look & style of these shorts. They’re comfortable & I’d feel better about wearing them “all day” than typical swim shorts. The pockets are great too. I plan to return to Fair Harbor for such purchases again." — Richard G.
$68 at Fair Harbor
5
Amazon
A pair of casual, sporty trunks
Breathable and comfortable, these sporty shorts give you room without being too bulky. They're made from quick-dry lightweight fabric and come in 11 colors from 3X-6X.

Promising review: "My husband is 6’5” 350 and it’s impossible to find shorts that fit well so I was shocked when these got perfectly. He said they are comfortable as well." — Tiana Love
$24.99 at Amazon
6
L.L. Bean
Totally effortless swim shorts
They're shorts, they're swim trunks, they're a timeless versatile bottom you'll wear in the pool, on the trail and at the beach. These come in nine colors from S-3XL.

Promising review: "These are the best lined shorts that I have ever found. Better than all the name brands. Material is snag resistant - good for hiking. I do trail running in these shorts and they are great." — TeeCee
$39.95 at L.L. Bean
7
Nautica
Some classic swim shorts
Classic and comfortable, these nylon swim shorts will feel good in the water and on land. They come in three colors from 1XL-5XL.

Promising review: "He's around a 46 - 48B and wears a 2XB. They're made of good fabric that holds up to the saltwater all summer. We swim in the saltwater every weekend and they last around 2 years. Well worth the price" — Marlane
$35.70 at Nautica
8
King Size
A fuss-free trunk
A classic trunk with a minimal silhouette, these comfortable shorts will be perfect for long days on the boardwalk or at the pool. They come in four colors from XL-9XL.

Promising review: "I found out my partner didn't have any swim trunks, partially because he could never find any in stores that fit him. These fit perfectly and I'm so excited to drag him out to the beach. Thank you!" — Jazzmyn F.
$72.99 at King Size
9
Johnny Bigg
Wearable solid swim shorts
With a mid-length rise and mesh-lined pockets, this pair of swim shorts will be your summer go-to. They sit comfortably on the hips and are made from a stretch woven fabric from L-7XL.

Promising review: "I will live in these over summer! Hard to find good quality swim shorts in my size but these are fantastic." — Michael
$35 at Johnny Bigg
10
DXL
A pair of Tommy Bahama leafy board shorts
While there are no reviews yet, these Tommy Bahama board shorts speak for themselves. They're made from lightweight recycled polyester with a leafy print that's bright without being too bold. They run from 1XL-5XL.
$110 at DXL
11
Target
Eye-catching ocean-themed trunks
Featuring a unique allover coral reef print, these 7-inch swim shorts have an adjustable waistband, built-in boxers and sun protection. They run from 2XL-5XL.

Promising review: "I bought these for my husband and he lives them. Says they are a great fit, loves the print and nice enough to wear out to lunch before jumping in the pool." — beachbumkin
$24.99 at Target
12
King Size
A minimalist pair of cargo trunks
Secure but relaxed, these cargo swim trunks are comfortable for all-day wear in and out of the water. They come in seven colors from L-9XL.

Promising review: "I've been searching for a great bathing suit for years and finally found exactly what I needed. The material is lightweight and breathable, dries faster than most and never once did I feel weighed down after getting out of the pool. I highly recommend these swimming trunks." — Michael G.
$77.99 at King Size
13
Columbia
Easy-fit water shorts
Made from quick-drying nylon, these durable sporty water shorts are perfect for swimming, boating and more. They come in 18 colors from 1XL-6XL.

Promising review: "Bought these for a friend who hasn't owned a swim suit or water shorts for many years. They fit well and he was comfortable in them at the pool." — Aunt Donna
$35 at Columbia
14
King Size
A patterned swim short
With a bright pattern and 5-inch inseam, these board shorts are meant for all-day wear. They come in five patterns from XL-9XL.

Promising review: "Great fit- nice fabric - looks nice!" — Karen G.
$90.99 at King Size
15
Amazon
A pair of longer, relaxed trunks
Made from four-way stretch fabric, these relaxed trunks will feel like your favorite pair of basketball shorts. They're breathable and come with a soft mesh lining to keep your bum happy. These come in six colors from sizes 3X-6X.

Promising review: "These are now the only swim trunks I will ever buy! So comfortable and soft! And they fit well with heavy elastic band. Hard to find comfy shorts in my big size.. even the inner underwear are super soft and accommodate the boys.. most are way too tight! I even just chill in these during day.. they look great also.. not too short.." — Jason M.
$23.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A tailored cargo swimsuit
Give yourself extra pockets while still looking sharp. These room board shorts come in 45 colors in sizes S-5X and are SPF 50.

Promising review: "We just took a trip to Cabo San Lucas. Shortly before our trip I decided I wanted to get a new swim suit. I'm a bigger guy and need 3X. But probably true with any size, you wait for the delivery hoping it's the right fit for you. These were perfectly sized for me. The material itself felt better than average. And I liked that it had both two open pockets as well as two closable cargo style pockets. I'd definitely purchase again." — Richard T.
$18.34 at Amazon
17
Johnny Bigg
A fun floral set of swim shorts
Fully lined in mesh, these floral swim shorts have a mid-length rise as well as side and back pockets. They run from L-7XL.

Promising review: "Super comfy and stylish boardies. They fit so well and have a great elasticity in the waistband, for a bigger guys like myself the perfect boardies to wear." — Ashley
$20 at Johnny Bigg
18
L.L. Bean
Active two-tone swim trunks
Salt and chlorine resistant, these roomy swim trunks will be your everyday favorite. They're anti-microbial, won't cause chafing and come in three colors from S-3XL.

Promising review: "Purchased for my spouse he liked so well ordered 2 more pairs. Two for going to the gym and using one as swim trunks. Exceptionally nice fabric." — Patience
$69.95 at L.L. Bean
