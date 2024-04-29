9 Stylish Swim Trunks, According To The Best-Dressed Guys We Know

Regardless of season, having a sensational pair of swim trunks in one’s closet at all times is essential. Instead of scrambling in the days before a beach vacation or jaunt to the pool, why not have a pair of really great trunks (or two) at the ready that are as practical as they are stylish and cool? Luckily, there is no end to the amount of extremely aesthetically pleasing, functional, high-quality and long-lasting men’s swimwear currently available.
In preparation for summer, we asked some very stylish guys (and my brother) to share their favorite swim trunks — and the results do not disappoint. Below, you’ll find their selections for the warm weather season to come at a range of price points and style, so you can find the one that’s the best fit for you, literally and figuratively. You’ll be turning heads for all the right reasons and can enjoy a splash knowing your trunks are staying put.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Looking for more swimwear? See some of reviewers’ favorite plus-size men’s swim trunks ahead: