The Best Swimsuits For Big Busts

These are the supportive bikinis and cute one-pieces people with big boobs have been searching for.

A ruffle string top from Kitty and Vibe, ASOS Curve's underwired bikini top and a ribbed ruffle tie-front bralette bikini top from Target.
A ruffle string top from Kitty and Vibe, ASOS Curve's underwired bikini top and a ribbed ruffle tie-front bralette bikini top from Target.

Swimsuit shopping is hard enough; you don’t need to be consumed by the lingering threat of an unintentional nip-slip on a family beach day. Rest assured, there are a number of swimwear shops that carry a wide range of supportive-but-still-cute bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces made for folks with a large chest.

From funky florals to basic neutrals, these pieces range in style, color, size and price. Whether you’re looking for a high-neck sporty suit for body surfing or lap swimming or something slinky for poolside photoshoots, there are big-bust bathing suits for all kinds of beachgoers. Many have a wide range of plus-size suits and a selection of suits with a smaller band but larger cup sizes, for straight-size swimmers with a larger chest. All the sites listed have in-depth size charts (some with photos!), so you can ensure a perfect fit before making any purchases.

To make swimsuit shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best swimwear brands for people with a large bust, or a bra cup size over D/DD.

1
Kitty and Vibe
Kitty and Vibe
To make bathing suit shopping slightly more bearable, Kitty and Vibe have their own size chart that uses letters instead of numbers. In bra sizes, their bathing suit tops go up to 36H and 38F. The larger-sized tops have slightly thicker straps and an extra later of power mesh in the cups for more support. They have a huge selection of styles of patterns, all in larger sizes.

Pictured is the ruffle string top in juju, $58.
Check out Kitty and Vibe.
2
Bare Necessities
Bare Necessities
Bare Necessities has a whole section of swimwear for chests over a DD, up to 44JJ. They have a huge selection of bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces with extra chest support. They also have a big selection for shoppers with smaller chest bands and larger cup sizes.

Pictured is the Elomi underwire bikini top in sapphire, $54-72.
Check out Bare Necessities.
3
ASOS
ASOS
Don't write off ASOS as a place for cheap trendy clothes you'll wear one time. They have a huge selection of swimwear for larger busts, with tops running up to a 44I. They have a huge selection of swimwear, and their website is super user-friendly and lets you search by both quantitative sizes (i.e. S, M, L) and bra number sizes.

Pictured is the ASOS Curve underwired bikini top in black.
Check out Asos Swim.
4
Soma
Soma
Soma's swim tops run up to a 38DD or 40D. They have a big selection of swim tops with underwires to keep you super supported as you splash around.

Pictured is the underwire swim top in palm green, $85.
Check out Soma.
5
Lively
Lively
Lively's line of "Busty" swim runs to a 38DDD or 40DD in bra sizes. They don't have a huge selection, but reviews say they're a hidden gem for folks with a smaller band size and a larger cup size.

Pictured is the busty bralette in cabana stripe, $55.
Check out Lively.
6
Target
Target
Target has a huge section of high-support tops with underwires and thicker straps, running up to 3X or 26W. They have a big selection of colors and prints at a lower price point than other retailers. The juniors collection (which also runs up to 3X or 26W) is full of fun colors and prints, but there are also more neutral and more conservative-cut suits.

Pictured is ribbed ruffle tie-front bralette bikini top in yellow, $16.99.
Check out Target.
7
Londre
Londre
Londre's swimwear runs up to a 5X, with really in-depth size charts with photos of models at every size. They have a great selection of sexier swimwear and really modern and trendy pieces that will actually cover your bust.

Pictured is the triangle top in black, $74.
Check out Londre.
8
Andie
Andie
Andie lets you search for swim tops by support level. They have a big selection of "maximum" support tops and one-pieces that run up to a 3X in all styles and 4 and 5X in some styles.

Pictured is the Venice high neck top in azul, $43.
Check out Andie.
9
Summersalt
Summersalt
Summersalt lets you search for "boob support" swimwear on their site. They have a huge selection of one-pieces, tankinis and bikinis in a ton of fun colors and prints, but also neutral basics.

Pictured is the ruffle oasis suit in on the dot, $95.
Check out Summersalt.
10
Old Navy
Old Navy
The majority of pieces in Old Navy's swim line run up to 4X. They only have two-pieces, but it's a solid collection of neutral tones, basics, bright prints and patterns.

Pictured is the gathered keyhole-front bikini top in daylily, $26.90.
Check out Old Navy.
11
Cupshe
Cupshe
Cupshe has a huge selection of super on-trend big-bust swimsuits with cut-outs and ruffles and a ton of really bright and fun patterns. Their straight-sized suits run to a 40DD, and their plus-size section to a 46DDD.

Pictured is the green and floral ruffle plus-size bikini, $42.99.
Check out Cupshe.
12
Penningtons
Penningtons
Penningtons swimwear runs from size 14 to 32. They have a big selection of cute two-pieces, swim shorts and flowy tankini tops with extra chest support. The cuts and prints are a little more preppy and full coverage.

Pictured is the printed bikini top with knot in printed misted yellow, $65.95.
Check out Penningtons.
11 Black-owned swimwear brands

