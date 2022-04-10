The Best Swimsuits You Should Snag Now From Target

A classic animal print bikini

You can't go wrong with an animal print, and this bikini top can be easily mix and matched with bottoms you may already own. If you have a smaller chest, but still like a little left and support, this would be a good option. One reviewer writes: "The top that has a bit of push-up effect and underwire helps for us girls that don’t have that much on top. The material holds up well, I haven’t noticed any stretching or fading -- which says a lot for a bathing suit."