The Best Swimsuits You Should Snag Now From Target

Cute, well-fitting, comfortable swimsuits that an affordable price.

When it comes to shopping, searching for a bathing suit can be among the most stressful experiences. Not only are cute, well-fitting, comfortable swimsuits difficult to find, but trying them on can a not-so-fun experience, either (thanks, fitting room lighting).

On top of all of that, bathing suits can sometimes be wildly expensive. All this is to say that it can be very tempting to stick to an old, trusty one piece instead of attempting to find new, trendy styles and silhouettes of bathing suits.

Target, however, makes it just a little bit easier to experiment and find new, affordable one pieces and bikinis that you can actually feel excited about. Here are 13 of the best Target swimsuits you can buy right now.

1
Target
A gingham bikini with underwire
Not everyone feels comfortable in a wireless bikini top, but sometimes bikinis with underwire can look anything but cute. This gingham bikini from Target comes in multiple colors, but the pink gingham is pretty awesome.
Get the top for $26.Get the bottoms for $22.
2
Target
A classic animal print bikini
You can't go wrong with an animal print, and this bikini top can be easily mix and matched with bottoms you may already own. If you have a smaller chest, but still like a little left and support, this would be a good option. One reviewer writes: "The top that has a bit of push-up effect and underwire helps for us girls that don’t have that much on top. The material holds up well, I haven’t noticed any stretching or fading -- which says a lot for a bathing suit."
Get the top for $22.
3
Target
A flirty floral bikini with shoulder ties.
This is a great example of a Target bikini that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Pair it with the tie-side bikini bottoms for a complete look.
Get the top for $20.Get the bottoms for $18.
4
Target
A size inclusive swimsuit that's great for long torsos
Everyone needs a sturdy, full coverage one piece in their swimsuit arsenal. This one comes in multiple colors and in sizes XS to 26. Plus, it's great for those with long torsos, according to one review: "I love this suit! It’s really hard for me to find a one piece that I like because I have a long torso. This fits like a glove."
Get it for $35.
5
Target
A pretty, detailed one piece for summer
This pretty, feminine one piece features eyelet fabric, a tie at the waist, and ruffled trim. In other words, it's the perfect "looks good enough to wear as clothes" swimsuit for lounging by the pool all summer long.
Get it for $43.
6
Target
A henley-style one piece with a low back
In search of an easy-to-wear one piece that's anything but boring? Try this henley-style swimsuit from Target's Stoney Clover collaboration. It's also available in pink and white and in sizes XXS to 16.
Get it for $35.
7
Target
A long-sleeved one piece and rash guard
We all have had those days on vacation when the very last thing we want is for our arms to get any more sun. This swimsuit serves as a rash guard and does just that. Plus, it's very, very cute.
Get it for $40.
8
Target
A compression, shaping-style swimsuit that's actually cute.
For those looking for swimwear that has the compression, shaping features of shapewear, this one piece hits the mark. Unlike other swimsuits of the same kind, though, it's actually cute and current.
Get it for $60.
9
Target
A spicy red bikini top that comes in bra sizes
In search of a spicy red bikini top that fits you like your favorite bra? Try this Shade & Shore bikini, which is sized by band and cup like a standard bra. It also comes in two other colors.
Get the top for $22.Get the bottoms for $18.
10
Target
A highly-rated high-neck top with adjustable straps
As some of the very positive reviews state, it's almost impossible to find a top in this style with adjustable straps in the back. Additionally, this bikini top is great if you're trying to avoid sun on your chest area or you aren't comfortable showing cleavage, making it really versatile.
Get the top for $22.Get the bottoms for $18.
