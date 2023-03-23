Shoppingbreastsswimsuitsbathing suits

The Best Amazon Swimsuits For Large Busts, According To Reviewers

Bikinis, one-pieces and tankinis for women that are not only supportive, but stylish too.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hilor-Swimwear-Crossover-Swimsuits-Monokinis/dp/B07D6N4J8B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="crossover monokini" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hilor-Swimwear-Crossover-Swimsuits-Monokinis/dp/B07D6N4J8B?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">crossover monokini</a> with panel details, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yonique-Waisted-Swimsuits-Bathing-Swimwear/dp/B09PDH9WV2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-waisted two piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Yonique-Waisted-Swimsuits-Bathing-Swimwear/dp/B09PDH9WV2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">high-waisted two piece</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/B2prity-Slimming-Swimsuits-Control-Swimwear/dp/B09V1D27ZM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tummy-control one piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/B2prity-Slimming-Swimsuits-Control-Swimwear/dp/B09V1D27ZM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6418ed70e4b0cfde25c68f87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">tummy-control one piece</a>.
Amazon
A crossover monokini with panel details, a high-waisted two piece and a tummy-control one piece.

A solid, flattering swimsuit that makes you feel confident and supported can be tough to find, especially if you happen to have a larger breast size. It may feel like you have a lot to ask from your suit: A top that’s not too dangerously cut, a torso long enough to provide adequate coverage and a cup design that will keep you lifted and contained.

According to other bigger-busted reviewers, Amazon’s affordable and extensive swimsuit stock contains several options that can do all three while remaining stylish. Whether it’s a vintage-inspired halter bather, a sporty scoop-neck set or a sexy one-piece fitted with perfectly placed cutouts, the following list promises something for everyone.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A mesh-paneled one-piece
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The high-neck design of this mesh-paneled monokini is reinforced with a padded push-up bra and a neck closure to provide extra support and lift. The adequately long torso also features a flattering ruched design and has a sheer open back. It's available in 39 colors and sizes XXS-XL as well as plus sizes 14-26.

Promising review: "5 '8', 135-140 pounds, 36DD, long torso-ed women: Hear me when I say this suit is your friend. I have trouble with one-pieces because of my torso, and more trouble with side boob. This suit offered full coverage and despite how flimsy the back looks kept the ladies lined up and perky all day. The tummy control was a little loose getting out of the water so if you're a bit trimmer in the torso keep that in mind. Otherwise great. [I] wore it on water slides all day, no issues." — Sarah
$32.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sporty scoop-neck set
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This sporty set features a pair of high-waisted briefs that offer just the right amount of cheek, thanks to the high-cut hips, and a tank-style top made with a soft and removable push-up bra. You can grab this two-piece in XXS-XXL, plus sizes 18-22 and over 40 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Love this bikini! I am large chested (34 F), short (5'1"), curvy (156 pounds), but very active. I need a bathing suit that can help support the girls when doing the water sports I love (scuba, snorkeling, surfing, sailing) and fit nicely under rash guards, wet suits, or other protective gear. Bonus points if it looks good enough to wear on its own, and this in a medium was a slam dunk!! The high cut brief really helps smooth away lumps, and while not as supportive as an actual sports bra the top does the trick!" — Bronwyn Llewellyn
$33.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An adjustable swim dress with swim shorts
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Perfect for people with longer torsos or anyone wanting a little extra coverage, this flowy swim dress is made of tummy-control boy shorts and an adjustable cross-backed top with a mesh skirt attached. The bust is padded for additional support and has a drawstring center to make the cups fit tighter or looser. It's available in 29 colors and patterns, in M-XXL and plus sizes 18-28.

Promising review: "As a plus size girl with a plus size chest, I often have a hard time finding something that covers and supports without being so much fabric that it takes forever to dry off. This is PERFECT! I feel pretty and confident in this." — Amazon customer
$36.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A retro halter suit
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

With a timeless Old Hollywood aesthetic, this one-piece, which is available in sizes XS-XXXL and 23 colors, is fully lined and has a ruched tummy control torso. The halter top also has removable push-up padding for added support while the adjustable ties provide lift.

Promising review: "It fits amazing. I wear size 32G in bras [and] this suit fit perfectly, no slippage. It completely covers the breast, holds them in and up, so comfortable and flattering. I'm ordering at least two more." — Laross
$30.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A crisscross cut-out suit
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

The deep V neckline, crisscross straps and multiple cut-outs makes this a sexy suit that can also accommodate larger busts. The straps, which are fully adjustable, are attached to a larger clasping back strap and there are removable soft cups for customized support. This suit is available in 10 colors and in sizes XS-XL.

Promising review: "[I was] on the hunt for a one-piece that is also sexy for snorkeling and came across this suit. I absolutely love it! It is very well made, has sturdy fabric and straps and it is beautiful. I ordered the cyan green in a size large. It is very well fitting and flattering on my frame. I am muscular, 165 pounds and 36DDD with a short torso and it fits great." — Amy S
$33.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A longline underwire bikini top
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Designed specifically with larger busts in mind, this longline bikini top, which comes in nine patterns and colors, combines the supportive feel of a bra with the functionality of a swimsuit. The full size cups are made with an encased underwire, two clasping back straps and shoulder straps that are fully adjustable. The suit's inclusive sizing is determined by bra size (34C-44DD) to take the guesswork out of measurements.

Promising reviews: "Finally something cute for larger chests!!! This top is very nice quality! Adjustable shoulder straps and three slots at each row in the back for the hooks. I’m usually either a 34 or 36 DDD and ordered 36DDD in this so it wasn’t too tight causing overflow. Very comfortable and a great price." — Katie

"Ordered this bathing suit top at the last minute for vacation, I wasn't expecting much. It fit me SO well, I was pleasantly surprised since I have a larger bust and it’s so hard finding swimwear that doesn’t make me feel like I’m falling out of the top. I feel so secure on this and well supported, no side spillage whatsoever. I’ll be matching it with a basic black bikini bottom. It's so good and affordable, I already bought another!" — Jessica E.
$17.64+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A scalloped one-piece with ruching
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Aside from the adorable scalloped neckline and flattering ruching throughout, this one-piece also boasts wide adjustable straps that won't dig into your shoulders. The removable padded bra and hook-closure back adds an extra layer of bust support. You can find this suit in 23 colors and patterns in plus sizes 12-22.

Promising review: "This suit fits very well. Very flattering to your body. Fitted without being so tight it strangles you. Good bust support also. One of the best I’ve purchased. Love that it comes in so many colors. I bought about 5. Definitely a good purchase." — kay
$32.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A flouncy two-piece
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

This flouncy tankini features a ruched tummy control bottom and a padded top with wide double adjustable straps that help keep you secure. There are over 30 color combinations to choose from in sizes S-XXXL.

Promising review: "The print on these bottoms is so flattering. The length of the top and mid rise fit of the bottoms makes you feel covered and confident while still free in a bikini. I’m a 38E bust and the top and bottoms fit perfectly. The top has straps making it adjustable and also removable pads to help balance out uneven breast sizes. The straps on the top tend to stretch a little throughout a day of wear on the beach, but go right back to size with one wash. The bottoms were consistent and didn’t stretch too much, but had enough stretch to wear comfortably all day. For Less than $30, this suit is well worth the price. If you’re on the fence, try it and see for yourself." — Thomas and Lindsay
$29.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A full-coverage cross-front suit
Rating: 4 out 5

If you're after an elegantly designed suit with adequate boob coverage, look no further than this one-piece that features a supportive and comfortable cross front that comes with removable padding and wide straps that create an open back. This suit, with its slimming ruffle waistband, is made in sizes S-5XL in 38 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I really love this color. It looked better than I anticipated. The bathing suit was flattering and not cheaply made. I have a 36 DDD chest and I was a little reserved about wearing this because there’s never enough boob coverage, however this bathing suit fit almost perfectly. I felt supported and confident as I can be pretty body shy at times. This bathing suite is a confidence booster. I love it. I bought the black and blue one as well." — ShoeLover
$28.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A high-waisted two-piece
Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Reviewers love this two-piece for the supportive bra-style bikini top that features wide adjustable straps and removable push-up padding. Others appreciate the ruched high-waisted bottoms that offer adequate tummy and seat coverage and a cinched in feeling. If this looks like the suit for you, it's available in 41 color combinations and in plus sizes 12-28.

Promising reviews: "I'm going to be soooo honest in this review. I am a breastfeeding mother. My boobs have gone from a C cup to a G cup and are sooo heavy that I'm heavily considering having them reduced once my little one is weaned. Every bikini that I have tried on from Amazon is always extremely lacking in support. This swimsuit fits like a dream!!!!!" — DaShana Anderson

"This came today and I ran to try it on. I have to say it is quite flattering for a woman of my size. I am a mom of four. It is plus and of very good quality, but it is nice. I wear two-pieces all the time but I make sure they cover me and cinch me and I have very large DD cups or may even go to specialty stores and go up to an F or G. I am impressed that it offers support for me. That said, I'm ready to hit Cancun in this two-piece!" — MBakerpsych
$35.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A tummy-control one-piece
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

No matter which way you choose to tie this suit (as high-neck keyhole front or V-neck halter) you can expect it to offer enough coverage and chest support. The rest of the suit is made with a slightly compressive and smoothing material for a slimming feel. It's available in over 35 colors and patterns in sizes S-22 plus.

Promising review: "I always leave reviews when it comes to clothes but this one I was so excited to write! For starters, it’s SO CUTE!! I was tired of trying to force myself into a 2 piece just to say I’m in a 2 piece and feeling weird by the pool about it so this is my first one piece since grade school. It fits in all the right places with extra room, and is so flattering. It even holds up the girls and I don’t feel like they will come loose." — Keyara H.
$36.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A crossover monokini with panel details
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Available in sizes S-XXL in 48 colors and patterns, this monokini uses wide elastic straps that cross at the neck to provide adequate bust support. That same elastic runs across the waist to create a flattering silhouette, and full bottom coverage ensures a comfortable amount of cheekiness.

Promising reviews: "I have a long torso and larger bust. This one piece fits great and is flattering." — Shannon M Hinckley

"BUY. THIS. SUIT. It is so chic and covers up my body insecurities. I haven’t been able to find a bathing suit that I feel confident in postpartum until this one. And it doesn’t look like a grumpy 'mom suit'. I’m 5’ 2 and between 155-160 pounds, 36DD and got a size large and it’s extremely comfortable, not baggy at all. It covers my boobs which is saying something because they normally hang out of my bathing suits." — MS
$37.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of sporty swim trunks

Reviewers Love These Men's Plus Size Swim Suits

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The 4 Biggest Early Warning Signs Before A Heart Attack

Food & Drink

‘Ultra-Processed’ Foods Are Linked To Cognitive Decline. And You’re Probably Eating Them.

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is ‘Voluntelling’ You For Tasks At Work

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This “Holy Grail” Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

This Home Decor From Target Will Make Your Bedroom Feel Less Boring

Parenting

Yes, Parenting Has Love Languages Too. Here's How To Find Yours.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Home & Living

Why You Need To Avoid Red Tide

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Wellness

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Shopping

If You Wear Glasses, These 13 Items Will Probably Make Your Life Easier

Wellness

35 Relatable Tweets About Living With ADHD

Food & Drink

Italian Chefs Share The Mistake Way Too Many People Make When Boiling Pasta