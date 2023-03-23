A solid, flattering swimsuit that makes you feel confident and supported can be tough to find, especially if you happen to have a larger breast size. It may feel like you have a lot to ask from your suit: A top that’s not too dangerously cut, a torso long enough to provide adequate coverage and a cup design that will keep you lifted and contained.

According to other bigger-busted reviewers, Amazon’s affordable and extensive swimsuit stock contains several options that can do all three while remaining stylish. Whether it’s a vintage-inspired halter bather, a sporty scoop-neck set or a sexy one-piece fitted with perfectly placed cutouts, the following list promises something for everyone.

