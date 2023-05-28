ShoppinghometargetFurniture

8 Really Elegant Swivel Chairs From Target That Are (Mostly) Under $500

These stylish chairs will brighten up any more.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Vivian Park swivel <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64717f21e4b045ce248320c5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fvivian-park-upholstered-swivel-chair-cream-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83268985%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64717f21e4b045ce248320c5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64717f21e4b045ce248320c5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fvivian-park-upholstered-swivel-chair-cream-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83268985%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">chair</a> from Threshold
Target
Vivian Park swivel chair from Threshold

Ah, the swivel chair. While spinning around in one too much will most definitely make you dizzy, for the most part, swivel chairs are great.

They’re convenient for both TV-watching and hosting since whoever is sitting in one can easily shift their position to better see the screen or make conversation instead of awkwardly twisting their body or switching seats.

As a nice bonus, swivel chairs can also be an extra-chic interior accent. With that in mind, here are eight cute, affordable swivel chairs from Target that you’ll want to snatch up ASAP.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Target
A studded swivel chair for a cozy reading session
Curl up with a good book on this extra cozy swivel chair, made with elegant arms and snuggly polyester fabric. This chair comes with a removable cushion that’s packed with high-quality foam and is available in navy blue, dark green and cream.
$236.99 at Target
2
Target
A cozy, compact shearling option
Whether you’re sliding this chair into a cozy reading nook or planting it in front of the TV, one thing’s for sure: You’ll be so comfortable in this sophisticated shearling chair, you won’t to get up for hours.
$390.99 at Target (originally $712.99)
3
Target
A roomy, neutral swivel chair that you can sink into
If you want the functionality of a swivel chair but the appearance of a stay-in-place armchair, you may have met your match with this inviting off-white number from Threshold. A fabric panel skirts the floor for a classic look, and the padded armrests make this seat feel worthy of sinking into.
$380 at Target
4
Target
A maximalist chair to offset all those neutrals
If minimalism isn’t really your thing, jazz up your space with this lush accent chair wrapped in velvet with a gold-capped swivel base. Available in green or pink, this will fit in perfectly in any living room or bedroom.
$456.99 at Target
5
Target
A classic barrel chair
With tan faux leather fabric, this modern barrel swivel accent chair has a metal swivel base and high-density foam seating. With 360-degree viewing, this chair is the perfect addition to your living room, bedroom, or any other room where you need a little flexibility.
$317 at Target (originally $529.99)
6
Target
A swivel chair perfect for your beach house — or any room you want to make beachy
This upholstered chair with a seashell print provides subtle pops of color — perfect for a beach house or a light, airy room like a sunroom. With its carefree style and super-comfortable design, this chair will brighten up any room.
$389.99 at Target (originally $649.99)
7
Target
A cozy tub chair
Bring on the metallics! This swivel chair, with its gold base and gentle curves, strikes the perfect combination of elegant and cozy. Gold nailhead trim takes this design to the next level.
$999.99 at Target
8
Target
A soft, 100% leather swivel chair
This chair, with a 45-degree swivel function, is designed with soft foam-padded cushions and genuine channeled leather.
$1,453.81 at Target (originally $1,615.35)
