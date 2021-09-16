Home & Living

17 Comfy Swivel Chairs That Will Definitely Make A Statement

Refresh your living space with versatile swiveling accent chairs while you spend all this time at home.

We’re all spending a lot of time at home right now, so you may have noticed your living room furniture could use an update in comfort and functionality. And really, there’s isn’t anything much more versatile than swivel chairs, which allow you to set up conversation spaces that don’t have to also face the TV ― you can just swivel when your show comes on. And on top of that, swivel chairs are just plain comfy. Check out some options below in a range of prices and styles, from traditional to midcentury to retro modern and contemporary.

1
West Elm's chic Crescent swivel chair
West Elm
Get it from West Elm for $639.20+ (available in 42 colors).
2
Rivet's Coen modern velvet swivel chair
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $469 (also available in maize, forest and charcoal).
3
Christopher Knight Home's Cecilia slipcovered swivel chair
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $199.08.
4
Article's ivory boucle Turoy swivel chair
Article
Get it from Article for $499.
5
Mercury Row's bold Anstett swivel barrel chair
Wayfair
Get it from Wayfair for $269.99 (available in 16 colors).
6
Everly Quinn's glam Rumaisa tufted swivel chair
Wayfair
Get it from Wayfair for $336.99.
7
West Elm's pretty Viv swivel chair
West Elm
Get it from West Elm for $649+ (available in dozens of fabrics).
8
Pottery Barn's Ayden slipcovered swivel glider
Pottery Barn
Get it from Pottery Barn for $649+ (available in 28 fabrics).
9
CB2's saddle leather Cupa swivel chair
CB2
Get it from CB2 for $899.
10
Opalhouse's Morpho swivel velvet armchair
Target
Get it from Target for $300 (also available in blue).
11
Crate & Barrel's sculptural Merrick swivel chair
Crate & Barrel
Get it from Crate & Barrel for $1,199.
12
World Market's feather-filled Brynn swivel chair
World Market
Get it from World Market for $499.99.
13
Signature Design's modern textured swivel armchair
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $487.78.
14
World Market's classic Stieg upholstered swivel chair
World Market
Get it from World Market for $399.99.
15
Kinwell's swivel chair for small spaces
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $145.99 (available in 9 other colors as well).
16
Willa Arlo Interiors' velvet Adnand swivel chair
Wayfair
Get it from Wayfair for $409.99 (also available in pink).
17
Christopher Knight Home's Cecilia slipcovered swivel chair in washable blue velvet
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $193.99.
