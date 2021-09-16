17 Comfy Swivel Chairs That Will Definitely Make A Statement

We’re all spending a lot of time at home right now, so you may have noticed your living room furniture could use an update in comfort and functionality. And really, there’s isn’t anything much more versatile than swivel chairs, which allow you to set up conversation spaces that don’t have to also face the TV ― you can just swivel when your show comes on. And on top of that, swivel chairs are just plain comfy. Check out some options below in a range of prices and styles, from traditional to midcentury to retro modern and contemporary.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
West Elm's chic Crescent swivel chair
2
Rivet's Coen modern velvet swivel chair
3
Christopher Knight Home's Cecilia slipcovered swivel chair
4
Article's ivory boucle Turoy swivel chair
5
Mercury Row's bold Anstett swivel barrel chair
6
Everly Quinn's glam Rumaisa tufted swivel chair
7
West Elm's pretty Viv swivel chair
8
Pottery Barn's Ayden slipcovered swivel glider
9
CB2's saddle leather Cupa swivel chair
10
Opalhouse's Morpho swivel velvet armchair
11
Crate & Barrel's sculptural Merrick swivel chair
12
World Market's feather-filled Brynn swivel chair
13
Signature Design's modern textured swivel armchair
14
World Market's classic Stieg upholstered swivel chair
15
Kinwell's swivel chair for small spaces
16
Willa Arlo Interiors' velvet Adnand swivel chair
17
Christopher Knight Home's Cecilia slipcovered swivel chair in washable blue velvet
