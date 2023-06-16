ShoppingClothingbrast-shirt

These Are The Best T-Shirt Bras, According To Reviews

Find comfortable, everyday bras that look flattering and seamless underneath your favorite fitted tee.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://cuup.pxf.io/c/2706071/962066/12811?subId1=6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fshopcuup.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-scoop-micro-ocean" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="scoop-neckline underwire bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://cuup.pxf.io/c/2706071/962066/12811?subId1=6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fshopcuup.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-scoop-micro-ocean" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">scoop-neckline underwire bra</a>, a <a href="https://skims.wsktbf.net/c/2706071/618913/10056?subId1=6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fwireless-form-t-shirt-demi-bra-cocoa" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wireless demi bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://skims.wsktbf.net/c/2706071/618913/10056?subId1=6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fwireless-form-t-shirt-demi-bra-cocoa" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wireless demi bra</a> from Skims and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barenecessities.com%2Felomi-charley-spacer-t-shirt-bra-el4383_product.htm%3Fpf_id%3DElomiEL4383" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="full-coverage spacer bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6489deb1e4b06725aee3ded4&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barenecessities.com%2Felomi-charley-spacer-t-shirt-bra-el4383_product.htm%3Fpf_id%3DElomiEL4383" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">full-coverage spacer bra</a>.
Cuup, Skims, Bare Necessities
A scoop-neckline underwire bra, a wireless demi bra from Skims and a full-coverage spacer bra.

A good, everyday T-shirt bra is arguably one of the most essential undergarments that one can have. It also has a lot to live up to comfort, all-day-worthy support and a smooth, seamless look beneath even your snuggest-fitting tees.

If you’re on the hunt for such an indispensable piece, you wouldn’t be alone. Several online reviewers have chimed in to announce that they’ve found their perfect under-T-shirt bra for one reason or another.

Based on these reviews, we gathered some of the most promising options with the following list of bras, including options for every bust size, underwire preference and support needs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Bare Necessities
A full-coverage spacer bra
Available in sizes 34DD-46HH and seven colors, this full-coverage and underwire spacer bra is made with a smooth microfiber material and features a fit that feels like second skin. This is a U.K.-sized bra so be sure to view the brand's sizing chart to get the best fit.

Promising Bare Necessities review: "This bra is wonderful! I have never worn a molded cup but I needed a T-shirt bra and now this is my go-to bra!" — Michelle
$39.99+ at Bare Necessities
2
Nordstrom
A side-smoothing underwire bra for larger busts
Built with a special smoothing band, this no-dig underwire bra shapes your sides and back to minimize the appearance of bulging and bumps underneath your T-shirt. Also available in black and deep sand, this bra features fuller coverage and lightly padded cups and comes in sizes 30C-40DDD.

Promising Nordstrom review: "Love this bra as it provides great support, some minimal padding for T-shirts and the mesh sides are angled together so you don't end up with back or side bulges." — Bugsypip
$74 at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
A convertible with removable padding
Featuring pretty scalloped detailing and a completely seam-free design, this lightweight bra also has convertible straps and shaping cups fitted with removable foam padding. You can get this in four colors and sizes, XS-XXL.

Promising Nordstrom review: "Perfect fit. No gaping looks great with a white T-shirt. Very soft, good coverage and lightweight. Also supportive." — Monica
$44 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
A fuller coverage supportive underwire bra
A good option for those with larger chests and who want a bra design that prevents a uni-boob silhouette, this ultra-supportive bra uses seamless and partially lined cups for a smooth contoured look under close-fitting fabrics. It's available in five colors and sizes 30D-44DDD.

Promising Nordstrom review: "Terrific fit! Stays on my shoulders so no more 'where did my strap go?' It gives great shape without adding a bunch of padding. Great under T-shirts, dresses and anything where you need a clean line and no seams or outline of an undergarment. Bought two and now bought two more. Just what I needed and was looking for." — ConEd
$65 at Wacoal$65 at Nordstrom
5
Amazon
A flexible, lightly lined bra
This affordable wireless bra by Hanes combines the feel and flexibility of a sports bra with the look and function of a traditional bra. It's designed with lightly lined shaping cups, a mesh band detailing for a breathable wear and its silky smooth material won't cling to fabrics. You can get this in four other colors and S-3XL.

Promising Amazon review: "These are the most comfortable bras for those with a petite chest area. They not only don’t flatten but they are also perfect under cotton tees. No bunching or visible under light weight fabric." — Mike D.
$15.72 at Amazon
6
Athleta
A light-impact seamless bra
Built with fuller coverage cups and a completely seamless construction, Athleta's wireless Ritual bra is designed for light impact, offers quick-drying comfort and a next-to-nothing fabric that's comfortable and moves with you. It's available in sizes 32B-40DD and five colors.

Promising Athleta review: "This is a great bra. Super soft, supportive, looks fantastic beneath a T-shirt and doesn't give one the dreaded uni-boob." — Nicky O
$39.99 at Athleta
7
Cuup
A scoop neckline underwire bra
Perfect for wearing underneath all of your lower cut tees, Cuup's Scoop bra has been made with a buttery soft microfiber fabric and is designed to create clean lines and a flattering silhouette under clothing. The underwire construction promises to be barely detectable and even though the cups are unlined, they ensure adequate nipple coverage. Grab this in over 12 colors, both neutrals and bright colors, and in sizes 30A-44H.

Promising Cuup review: "I was used to bralettes so I wasn't sure at first, but now??? I LOVE this bra. Comfy. Sexy. No more uni-boob in my cutest tees." — Emily B.
$78 at Cuup
8
Skims
A Skims wireless demi bra
If you want a bit more cleavage from your T-shirt bra, this wireless option from Skims features a V-cut neckline and cloud-like molded foam pads to offer the perfect natural lift. The wide-wing band also helps to smooth sides and prevent bulging and can be purchased in several inclusive flesh-toned shades. It's available in sizes 30A-46H.

Promising Skims review: "It is SO HARD to find a T-Shirt bra that doesn't cover up your whole entire breast even if it says it's a demi bra! This one allows you to wear low cut, sexy tops without the top of your bra hanging out. Unheard of in a wireless bra until now! Thank you!!!" — Beth L.
$48 at Skims
9
Amazon
A shaping and smoothing convertible bra
This Bali bra is lightweight, offers natural-looking support and is made with a soft inner sling and U-shape design to promote a smoothing effect. It also features convertible straps, comes in 10 colors and is available in sizes 34C-42C.

Promising Amazon review: "I love this bra. It is a minimizer so it looks really nice under T-shirts. It has great support and it's super comfortable. I want to buy many more of these." — QA113
$19.94+ at Amazon$36 at Target
10
Victoria's Secret
A lightly lined wireless bra
Dubbed by Victoria's Secret as "The T-Shirt," this wireless bra features soft, lightly lined cups, convertible straps and an impressive selection of colors and prints to choose from. It's available in sizes 32A-44G.

Promising Victoria's Secret reviews: "I love the way this bra fits. Super comfy. No lines show under [a] T-shirt. Love the color." — Dirty

"This is by far my favorite bra ever! It is so soft and silky, I forget it is even there. No bulkiness, moves with your body. Smooth lines in the back too. Wireless support is amazing, I get great shape and lift! Perfect silhouette for any top! I wear it with all work tops, especially white tanks, and with all my evening attire (low cut, strappy tops, and cocktail dresses)." — Russo
$18.99 at Victoria's Secret (originally $39.95)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A two-tone sports bra with adjustable and convertible straps

The Best Sports Bras That Amazon Has To Offer

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE