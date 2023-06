A fuller coverage supportive underwire bra

A good option for those with larger chests and who want a bra design that prevents a uni-boob silhouette, this ultra-supportive bra uses seamless and partially lined cups for a smooth contoured look under close-fitting fabrics. It's available in five colors and sizes 30D-44DDD."Terrific fit! Stays on my shoulders so no more 'where did my strap go?' It gives great shape without adding a bunch of padding., dresses and anything where you need a clean line and no seams or outline of an undergarment. Bought two and now bought two more. Just what I needed and was looking for." — ConEd