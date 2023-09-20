ShoppingFashionStyleClothing

Jumpsuits That Tall Women Can Actually Wear, According To Tall People

We scoured the internet for jumpsuits people 5'8" and above actually swear by.
Jumpsuits from <a href="https://bigbudpress.com/products/short-sleeve-jumpsuit-paprika" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Big Bug Press" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://bigbudpress.com/products/short-sleeve-jumpsuit-paprika" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Big Bug Press</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.longtallsally.com%2Flts-tall-mesh-sleeve-jumpsuit-p" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Long Tall Sally" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.longtallsally.com%2Flts-tall-mesh-sleeve-jumpsuit-p" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Long Tall Sally</a> and <a href="https://pistola-denim.sjv.io/c/2706071/1012000/13286?subId1=650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pistoladenim.com%2Fproducts%2Fgrover-short-sleeve-field-suit-iris" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pistola" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://pistola-denim.sjv.io/c/2706071/1012000/13286?subId1=650867fce4b0584d7c6bca85&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pistoladenim.com%2Fproducts%2Fgrover-short-sleeve-field-suit-iris" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Pistola</a>
Being a beautiful tall being is all fun and games until you’re looking to find a jumpsuit that doesn’t accidentally look like a romper because the inseam is too short, or give you a perma-wedgie because it’s designed for a torso that’s half the length of yours.

While you can always see at concerts and can reach things on top of the fridge, you can’t seem to find an adult onesie that doesn’t show half of your calves or remain embedded in your butt. To help you find a jumpsuit that looks and feels good, we asked tall friends for their favorite options for people over 5 feet, 8 inches.

Though you do have to get naked undressed to pee, jumpsuits mean you don’t have to worry about putting a look together. They’re an instant outfit that you can throw it on and go, and can be dressed up or down with a few accessories. And now, you can wear one with the same ease as average-height folks.

Ahead, we hope you find a jumpsuit that works for you and your lengthy legs, to wear to fancy and casual events alike, for many moons to come.

1
Pistola
Pistola Grover jumpsuit
At just under 5 feet, 9 inches and often wearing platform shoes, I understand the struggle of finding a long jumpsuit. This jumpsuit from Pistola was a gift, and I find myself wearing it a ton with jewelry and nice boots for more formal events or just flip-flops and a cross-body bag when I'm running errands. The model in the pic is also 5-foot-9, and as you can see, the inseam hits right at their ankle. It comes in super soft cotton that feels cozy and broken-in the first time you wear it, and has little button straps on both hips you can use to adjust the fit.
$134+ at Pistola (17 colors)$49.95+ Anthropologie (three colors)$168 at Nordstrom (two colors)
2
Diarrablu
Diarrablu jumpsuits
Taryn Finley, HuffPost's 5-foot-11 senior culture writer and Black voices editor, showed us the swoon-worthy clothes from Diarrablu, a sustainable small business inspired by artisan communities in Senegal. The brand makes colorful and gorgeous convertible jumpsuits that you can style in various ways. All items are made to fit a 5-foot-8 person, but you can order to your specific inseam for no extra charge.
Two-tone jumpshuit: $225 at DiarrabluShop all Diarrablu jumpsuits
3
Long Tall Sally
Anything from Long Tall Sally
Have you ever looked at a men's big and tall store and wondered "Why don't they make those for women?" Turns out, they do — and they make cute clothes. Another tall friend, Whitney, who is 6 feet exactly, just told me about Long Tall Sally, a U.K. clothing company offering U.S. women’s sizes 4-36 and inseams measuring 32-38 inches. (The clothes are initially listed in U.K. sizes, but you can change to show U.S. sizing, and also double-check their size conversion chart to make sure you're getting the right fit). My friend has a few formal jumpsuits from the brand that are similar to this gorgeous one-piece with sheer arms and a 36-inch inseam.
Black jumpsuit: $74 at Long Tall SallyShop all jumpsuits at Long Tall Sally
4
Dickies
Dickies coveralls
Budget-friendly and surprisingly chic, these men's coveralls from Dickies come recommended by my 5-foot-11 friend Hanna, who said they give her enough fabric on the bottom to roll them up. The regular inseam is 32 inches and the long option measures 34 inches, giving you ample room for your long legs. They're made from a poly/cotton blend that gets softer with every wash and they have a zipper closure so you never have to worry about that annoying button gap across your chest.
$44.99+ at Dickies$44.99 at Amazon
5
BooHoo
Boohoo tall jumpsuits
Finley also put us on to online retailer Boohoo's tall section, saying she's had luck finding jumpsuits on the site. The brand says its tall-style clothes are intended for people 5-foot-7 and taller, though you can check their size charts for the nitty gritty. They have a strong selection of colorful, super current pieces as well as more classic styles like this strapless wide-leg jumpsuit.
Black jumpsuit: $20+ at BoohooShop Boohoo Tall Jumpsuits
6
Rivet Utility
Rivet Utility worker jumpsuit
We don't know her personally, but 6-foot-2 model Karlie Kloss has been known to wear jumpsuits from Rivet Utility. This style offers a 32-inch inseam with a luxurious velour fabric that mixes workwear with a hint of luxury.
$395 at Rivet UtilityShop all Rivet Utility at Bergdorf GoodmanShop all Rivet Utility at Neiman Marcus
7
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch crepe plunge jumpsuit
Jumpsuits that accommodate both long legs and long torsos are notoriously hard to find, but we found a reviewer-approved one at Abercrombie & Fitch, a retailer that’s known for offering trendy (but not too trendy) wardrobe staples in a variety of size ranges, including petite, plus and tall. While this elegant synthetic crepe option with a deep-V neckline is running low on inventory, it’s a highly-rated jumpsuit that we couldn't resist including.

“I struggle to find jumpsuits that fit since I have a long torso, but the tall is perfect with heels!" said a reviewer named Nikki. "The material is nice and thick, and overall it seems like good quality. I was worried it’d be too low cut for a work event but it’s not as low as I thought, though I am smaller chested. For reference, I’m 5’10”, 34A and got size S tall.”
$110 at Abercrombie & Fitch
8
Lucy & Yak
Lucy & Yak adjustable dungarees
McKenna Maness, an almost-5-foot-9 program coordinator and beach volleyball player, suggested the adjustable dungarees from the small British company Lucy & Yak. The regular size has 30-inch inseam and the long option has a 32-inch inseam, but both offer adjustable straps you can tie to fit your body, making this a good option for those with longer torsos, too. HuffPost Shopping writer Tessa Flores is 5-foot-4 and notes she always has to roll up the legs of her beloved Lucy & Yak dungarees, stating these iconic dungarees are definitely "better for tall people."
$91 at Lucy & Yak
9
Big Bud Press
Big Bud Press short sleeve jumpsuit
Maness says she and her wife Martha, who is also 5-foot-9, both recommend the jumpsuits from Big Bud Press, noting their durability and how they hold up through the years. The suits are offered in sizes up to 6XL, all of which have a 29-inch inseam. (One Redditor noted that the brand is long torso-friendly.) They're made from a preshrunk 100% cotton twill that feels soft to the touch and promises to maintain its bright color through many washes.
Red jumpsuit: $210 at Big Bud PressShop all Big Bug Press jumpsuits
10
ASOS
ASOS tall jumpsuits
Both Finley and another 5-foot-11 HuffPost writer, who preferred to remain anonymous, suggested the tall section of online retailer ASOS. They have an entire selection of tall jumpsuits (and other clothes) like this olive wrap number. While this one doesn't offer exact inseam measurements, the model’s height is listed at 5 feet, 11 inches.
Wrap jumpsuit: $80 at ASOSShop ASOS Tall

