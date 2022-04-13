My appreciation for athleisure has deepened in the past two years — I love this clothing genre not strictly for exercise, but for lounging, lunch dates and everything in between. The beauty of leggings is that they’re more polished than sweatpants but equally as comfortable, not to mention that sports bras have completely eradicated my need for underwire. It’s joyous.
It will likely come as no surprise that Target carries quality athleisure. From truly opaque leggings to high-impact sports bras that provide genuine support, here are some of my personal favorite picks (as well as some customer picks).
Opaque high-rise leggings
A high-impact sports bra
A no-frills racerback tank
Tapered woven pants
An ultra cozy crewneck
Curvy-fit straight-leg pants
A built-in bra tank
Lightweight mid-rise shorts
An open-front cardigan
Drawstring fleece sweatpants