The Best Target Athleisure, Even If You Hate Going To The Gym

Opaque leggings and high-impact sports bras await.

On Assignment For HuffPost

My appreciation for athleisure has deepened in the past two years — I love this clothing genre not strictly for exercise, but for lounging, lunch dates and everything in between. The beauty of leggings is that they’re more polished than sweatpants but equally as comfortable, not to mention that sports bras have completely eradicated my need for underwire. It’s joyous.

It will likely come as no surprise that Target carries quality athleisure. From truly opaque leggings to high-impact sports bras that provide genuine support, here are some of my personal favorite picks (as well as some customer picks).

1
Target
Opaque high-rise leggings
Black leggings are arguably more vital than the little black dress … and these check off all the boxes I deem necessary for the perfect pair. I love how these are high-rise but the waistband remains firmly put, plus they truly follow through on their claims of being opaque. They also hit right at the ankle bone and don’t bunch up at the bottom (I am nearly 5'5").
Get them for $35.
2
Target
A high-impact sports bra
There are too many sports bras on the market that claim they’re great for high intensity workouts but then in practice, they fail to deliver. This moisture-wicking option from Target is lauded by reviewers who wear D+ cups for solid, genuinely great support that doesn’t feel suffocating.

Promising review: “Obsessed with this bra. I typically wear a 40E and bought the 2X size. Really comfortable and good high intensity workouts (aka I can do jumping jacks and not feel like I’m going to hit myself in the face).” —avquinn
Get it for $30.
3
Target
A no-frills racerback tank
An ideal basic, I’ve worn this loose racerback tank more times than I can count. The white color has remained white after several washes, there’s no pilling, and it definitely wicks moisture better than the other tops relegated to the back of my drawers.
Get it for $10.
4
Target
Tapered woven pants
Athleisure is simply at its best when it’s versatile enough to be worn from the gym and to brunch … and these woven pants set the gold standard. I love that the tapered silhouette gives me just the right amount of polish, plus these are available in short, regular and long lengths for a truly tailored fit.
Get them for $32.
5
Target
An ultra cozy crewneck
I admittedly stole this sweater from my sister and have no regrets. This is the ideal pullover: perfectly oversized, slightly cropped to show off high-rise bottoms, a lower crewneck cut that doesn’t feel constrictive and a luxe fabric that feels premium-ly soft.
Get it for $32.
6
Target
Curvy-fit straight-leg pants
If you've struggled finding bottoms that don’t gape at the waist, these curvy-fit straight-leg pants are incredible. The waistband and seam line is purposely contoured to prevent said gaping plus the silhouette is more refined than your run-of-the-mill legging.

Promising review: “This is my second pair. These are so comfortable and fit so nicely if you're curvy. I love the perfect phone/small wallet pocket on the left side and use it all the time.” —Litalou
Get them for $28.
7
Target
A built-in bra tank
My favorite kind of clothing is multi-functional, which explains my love for this ribbed tank — it has a built-in bra for support and looks slightly more dressy thanks to the seamless design. Whether working from home or packing for a weekend getaway, this comfortable top pairs perfectly with both biker shorts and high-waisted denim.
Get it for $22.
8
Target
Lightweight mid-rise shorts
Designed with reflective details and hidden pockets, these mid-rise shorts use a quick-drying fabric that comes in handy on especially hot days. Reviewers swear these are comparable to similar styles from brands that charge much more for the same product.

Promising review: “These are comparable or better than my Athleta and Lulu shorts. Great buy.” —dadadadadadadadadadada
Get them for $16.
9
Target
An open-front cardigan
This cardigan layer is loved by reviewers for its thick, durable material and 100% french terry fabric. A simple no-fuss design means you can drape this over any gym ensemble and deep pockets are perfect for AirPod case storage.

Promising review: “I literally live in this sweater. It is so cozy. I wish it came in more colors. The fabric is my favorite.” —JoyLabLover
Get it for $26.60.
10
Target
Drawstring fleece sweatpants
I consider myself a sweatpants connoisseur, and these fleece options rank high on my favorites list. A ribbed drawstring waist gives support, a cozy lining means these are great for outdoor runs and lounging, plus they’ve held up in several wash cycles with zero pilling.
Get them for $14.
