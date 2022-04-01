Shopping

15 Of The Best Target Beauty Finds Under $10

From full coverage concealers to pigmented eyeshadow palettes, here are some notable beauty picks.

Have you ever wandered through the beauty aisles at your local Target and felt overwhelmed by choice? We’ve been there, too. Which is why we’ve compiled a list of highly-rated beauty products, all under $10 to help you discover your new favorites without breaking the bank.

Prepare to uncover full coverage concealers, lactic acid peeling solutions, and effective waterproof eyeliners that give far pricier products a run for their money.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A gentle lactic acid from The Ordinary
The Ordinary brand is universally loved for its effective, inexpensive products — and this peeling solution is no exception. Lactic acid does an incredible job at improving texture and diminishing fine lines but, unlike similar formulas on the market, this one remains gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

Promising review: "I love this product so much! I've been using it for years. No product in my routine gives me the glow that this does. My sensitive skin LOVES it." —teapls
Get it from Target for $8.
2
Target
A waterproof Revlon eyeliner
This dual-sided Revlon pencil eyeliner is waterproof, making it a fantastic option if you struggle with oily lids. It also comes equipped with a sharpener to ensure precise lines and a built-in smudger for a smoky eye effect, so you'll be able to play with multiple looks for less than $10.

Promising review: "This has been my go to liner for years. Lasts all day, goes on smooth, I can apply it while sleeping at this point. The little built-in sharpener is a bonus. I would and do recommend this to everyone." —jessical716
Get it from Target for $7.29.
3
Target
A pack of Hero Cosmetics pimple patches
If you tend to pick at blemishes, these hydrocolloid patches from Hero Cosmetics prevent further inflammation and scarring. Simply place one of these transparent stickers over a pimple and wait — it'll bring gunk to the surface and dramatically reduce size within a few hours.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I’ve tried everything for my acne whenever I have flair ups and nothing seems to make it go away quite as quickly as these patches do. Not to mention it’s really satisfying when you peel them off to see all the stuff that comes out. Truly the best thing ever for acne and I can’t wait to try more of their products. Definitely recommend!" —Caitlyn
Get a 24-pack from Target for $7.99.
4
Target
An Ogx coconut and coffee body scrub
If you're looking to upgrade your morning shower routine, look no further than this Ogx body scrub. It uses exotic arabica coffee for exfoliation and coconut oil for instant smoothness, a duo of which results in an "absolutely delicious" scent, according to reviewers.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite body washes ever! The fragrance of this scrub is absolutely delicious. It's pretty long lasting for a body wash and not overpowering at all. It lathers perfectly and even the foam is velvety. My skin feels very nourished, clean, and pampered after using it." —annikalves
Get it from Target for $7.69.
5
Target
A buildable Maybelline gel-cream blush
Unlike the chalky blush of makeup's past, these cheek tints from Maybelline use a water-infused gel that truly absorbs into your skin for a natural flush. The formula is also buildable if you want your final look to have more intensity, plus very little product goes a long way. One tube will last for ages.
Get it from Target for $5.99.
6
Target
A moisturizing Revlon color stick
If you love lipstick but hate the drying effect that matte formulas are known for, this classic holy grail from Revlon belongs in your beauty arsenal. It has a creamy consistency that glides right on and, while reviewers note you’ll have to reapply on occasion, it’s a small sacrifice in the name of hydration.

Promising review: "Love this lipstick. It's very lightweight and long-lasting. I do have to apply it every couple of hours but it's good value and worth the price you pay for it. I don't like how other longer lasting lipsticks dry out your lips, so this is so much better." —ambers400
Get it from Target for $7.49.
7
A tube of Vanicream for sensitive skin
This moisturizer is a must for folks with both dry and sensitive skin. Free of dyes, fragrance, parabens and formaldehyde, it won’t cause redness or irritation, provides long lasting hydration, and reviewers swear it’s also effective at treating eczema.

Promising review: "My dermatologist recommended this cream because my body is so dry. I saw immediate results! I’ve been dry and itchy (particularly in the winter) my entire life, and I didn’t know there was a product that could make this big a difference. I’ve already purchased a second container to keep at my office because my hands dry out so quickly from washing throughout the day." —CJ
Get it from Target for $8.59.
8
A NYX thickening eyebrow gel
This cruelty-free gel tames eyebrows and keeps them in place for up to 16 hours without any flaking, smudging, or transfer. But the real magic here? Ease of application. Unlike mechanical pencils, this requires no drawing skills and won’t leave behind sparse patches.
Get it from Target for $10.99.
9
A luminous Essence highlighter
Effortlessly add a touch of glow to your complexion with this highlighter from Essence. The golden pigment is gorgeous and application is simple: simply add a dab of product to your cheekbones, the inner corners of your eyes, the bridge of your nose, and your cupid’s bow for an instant brightening effect.

Promising review: "I love this highlighter because it leaves you with the most natural glow that looks airbrushed. It's a must buy, especially at the price point and the way it makes your skin glow. It's definitely one of the best highlighters I have ever tried!" —Mireya J.
Get it from Target for $5.99.
10
A hydrating Neutrogena sheet mask
This sheet mask is part of Neutrogena Hydro Boost, a product line that is adored by folks with dry or dehydrated skin. Enriched in hyaluronic acid and made from a unique hydrogel material, this sheet mask provides an immediate dose of moisture and glow. And for less than $3? Effective and affordable luxury awaits.
Get it from Target for $3.29.
11
A cruelty-free Lottie eyeshadow palette
This Lottie eyeshadow palette provides a ton of pigment for less than $10. The neutral color scheme make it perfect for tackling both day or night looks, there are both matte and shimmery shades to match your mood, plus the formula is blendable and can be applied with fingertips if you don't have a brush.

Promising review: "Love the shades on this rose gold palette! Very versatile for everyday wear or an evening out. Goes on smooth and stays all day." —MSA
Get it from Target for $7.99.
12
A Sauce Beauty intense repair shampoo
Dry hair needs moisture and this intense repair shampoo by Sauce Beauty delivers. It’s packed with peppermint to invigorate your senses and your scalp (it increases blood flow which aids in hair growth), plus spearmint contains anti-fungal properties that helps curb dandruff.

Promising review: "Using this shampoo made my hair feel cleaner than ever yet super soft, which is rare for my hair type. It also has awesome ingredients and smells great, too!" —Stephanie
Get it from Target for $9.99.
13
A fast-drying Olive & June nail polish
This Olive & June nail polish is vegan and cruelty-free and is easy to apply thanks to a round brush that glides over each nail. What you'll love most about this at-home manicure staple, though, is how quickly it dries. Reviewers swear this polish is great when you're in a rush.

Promising review: "BP is a cute spring color. It dries really fast so applying is a little difficult if you go too slow but the fast dry is great for when you are in a rush. Definitely want to try more colors." —Mj
Get it from Target for $9.79.
14
An e.l.f. full coverage concealer
This e.l.f. concealer costs less than $7 but is easily on the same quality tier as far more expensive brands. It provides full coverage, lasts for up to 16 hours, a doe foot wand makes precise application a breeze, plus the finish manages to be matte and lightweight for a second-skin look.

Promising review: "I’m very impressed by this concealer. It blends in so easily and gives you amazing coverage. The effect its great and you can’t beat that price!" —Victoria G
Get it from Target for $6.99.
15
An Amie exfoliating face wash
Excellent for stopping excess grease in its tracks, this face wash is from Amie (a Target-exclusive brand). With an impressive combo of white willow and green tea, this vegan and cruelty-free product provides a deep cleanse that mattifies shine and picks up every last speck of makeup.

Promising review: "My favorite face wash. It balances my skin and really takes the makeup and oil off with each wash. It smells great too and is gentle on my skin." —Alo
Get it from Target for $8.59.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash

Skin Care Products For Acne-Prone Skin

