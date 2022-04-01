15 Of The Best Target Beauty Finds Under $10

Have you ever wandered through the beauty aisles at your local Target and felt overwhelmed by choice? We’ve been there, too. Which is why we’ve compiled a list of highly-rated beauty products, all under $10 to help you discover your new favorites without breaking the bank.
Prepare to uncover full coverage concealers, lactic acid peeling solutions, and effective waterproof eyeliners that give far pricier products a run for their money.
Advertisement
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.