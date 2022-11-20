Target Highly-rated items on sale for Black Friday at Target

For weeks now, Target has been wowing us with a rotating selection of Black Friday deals that have cycled out every seven days. However, with Black Friday a mere six days from now, Target is marking this momentous week by unveiling their biggest sales yet. From now until Nov. 26, get up to 45% off favorite kitchen appliances like KitchenAid stand mixers and Vitamix blenders, up to 35% off household cleaning appliances like Dyson vacuums and iRobot Roombas and up to 50% off electronics like Beats wireless earbuds and smart TVs. These are the biggest and most impressive sales that the red-dot boutique has rolled out all year, and they’ll likely sell out fast.

As you gear up for the holidays, you can also enjoy buy one, get one 50%off deals on toys from Barbie, Marvel, Our Generation and more. Best of all, Target is offering their holiday price match guarantee until Dec. 24, so if you snag an item and later it goes on an even bigger sale, you can get the difference back. If you have the Target app, you may find even more savings, as well as same-day pick up from your local Target on select items.