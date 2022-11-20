Shopping
Target Just Launched Their Biggest and Best Black Friday Deals

Grab a new pair of AirPods, KitchenAid mixer, Dyson vacuum and more coveted products at a big discount.

Staff Writer

Target
Highly-rated items on sale for Black Friday at Target

For weeks now, Target has been wowing us with a rotating selection of Black Friday deals that have cycled out every seven days. However, with Black Friday a mere six days from now, Target is marking this momentous week by unveiling their biggest sales yet. From now until Nov. 26, get up to 45% off favorite kitchen appliances like KitchenAid stand mixers and Vitamix blenders, up to 35% off household cleaning appliances like Dyson vacuums and iRobot Roombas and up to 50% off electronics like Beats wireless earbuds and smart TVs. These are the biggest and most impressive sales that the red-dot boutique has rolled out all year, and they’ll likely sell out fast.

Shop Target's Best Black Friday Deals

As you gear up for the holidays, you can also enjoy buy one, get one 50%off deals on toys from Barbie, Marvel, Our Generation and more. Best of all, Target is offering their holiday price match guarantee until Dec. 24, so if you snag an item and later it goes on an even bigger sale, you can get the difference back. If you have the Target app, you may find even more savings, as well as same-day pick up from your local Target on select items.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
KitchenAid professional 5 quart stand mixer (45% off)
Whip, mix, shred, knead and more with this 10-speed classic KitchenAid stand mixer. It comes with three attachable heads and is compatible with many other KitchenAid add-ons like pasta makers and ice cream machines.
$249.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
2
Target
Dyson V8 Origin vacuum (35% off)
With a 40-minute battery, this versatile lightweight Dyson vacuum will clean your floors, ceilings, stairs, upholstery and more. It converts to a hand tool for car cleaning and has a washable filter that you can reuse over and over.
$279.99 at Target (originally $429.99)
3
Target
Apple AirPods Pro (20% off)
Noise-canceling and sweat- and water-resistant with a battery life that lasts up to 24 hours — yup, these AirPods have it all. With the force sensor, you can easily play and pause your playlists or podcasts and seamlessly answer or end calls.
$199.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
4
Target
iRobot Roomba 675 (38% off)
This iRobot Roomba robot vacuum works just for you. It can connect to Alexa, make a map of your home and then clean on your schedule, and it works for carpets and hard floors alike.
$174.99 at Target (originally $279.99)
5
Target
Vitamix Explorian 10-speed blender (17% off)
From soups to smoothies, this 10-speed Vitamix Explorian blender can do it all. Crush ice and frozen fruit and make hot, ready-to-eat sauces and broths. The 48-ounce container is perfect for medium-size meals.
$289.99 at Target (originally $349.99)
6
Target
Beats Studio noise-cancelling earbuds (33% off)
With two listening modes — active noise cancelling and transparency — you'll wear these Beats wireless earbuds endlessly. They last for eight hours of direct play time and 24 hours when in their charging chase. They come in six colors.
$99.99 at Target (originally $149.99)
7
Target
Lego Super Mario Bowser's airship expansion (20% off)
From Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, you'll find up to 40% of various Lego items and kits, like this Super Mario Bowser's airship expansion that comes with three Super Mario characters (Kamek, a Rocky Wrench and a Goomba) plus a cannon start pipe that connects to Bluetooth.
$79.99 at Target (originally $99.99)
8
Target
TCL 55" smart Roku TV (50% off)
Stream live TV as well as all your favorite apps with this smart Roku TV. Its voice control works with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google, and Apple AirPlay lets you show videos and photos from your phone with ease.
$299.99 at Target (origially $599.99)
9
Target
Cyetus espresso machine (40% off)
Compact and sleek, this Cyetus espresso machine will pour you a perfect shot each time, without making too much of a fuss. The steam wand lets you froth milk to make all your favorite drinks, and it comes with a barista package including a tamper, tamper mat, milk frothing pitcher, apron, cleaning cloth and two espresso glasses.
$119.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
10
Target
Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV (32% off)
With a built-in Roku platform, this 65-inch television has everything you need. It works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple Home and connects to the Roku app so you can change channels with your phone.
$429.99 at Target (originally $629.99)
11
Target
Ninja Foodi programmable 10-in-1 pressure cooker (41% off)
Dehydrate, broil, bake, roast and more with this super versatile pressure cooker and air fryer. The nesting broiling rack lets you steam, broil and add capacity while you're cooking and the locking lid, pressure indicator, cool-touch handle and automatic shut-off will keep you feeling safe.
$99.99 at Target (originally $169.99)
12
Target
Rachael Ray 11-piece cookware set (38% off)
Fun meets functional with this 11-piece Rachael Ray nonstick cook set that includes two pans, three pots and a baking sheet. Silicone-rimmed lids help lock in all the flavors and splashes and the tulip-shaped pots are great for wide cooking spaces.
$99.99 at Target (originally $159.99)
13
Target
Ninja professional blender (20% off)
Crush ice, seeds and nuts with this 1,000-watt Ninja blender. Its safety lock requires the top be on for the blades to spin and the entire blending container is dishwasher-safe.
$79.99 at Target (originally $99.99)
14
Target
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner (10% off)
Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.
$119.99 at Target (originally $133.99)
15
Target
PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer (50% off)
Remember those math problems about two trains leaving the station at the same time? Consider this air fryer the more delicious culinary version. With its SmartSync setting, it can cook two different things using two different methods, but have them done at the same time.
$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
16
Target
LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (29% off)
A TV for serious techies and gamers, this smart model has a 120Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, VRR, LG Game Optimizer and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports. Stream your faves from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more and enjoy the Dolby Atmos sound technology.
$999.99 at Target (originally $1,399.99)
17
Target
Bissell CrossWave multi-surface wet-dry vac (18% off)
This Bissell CrossWave lets you vacuum and wash your floors all at once. It has a tangle-free brush to suck up pet hair and messes and an easy-empty disposal section to make cleaning a little less gross.
$269.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
18
Target
LG SP2 soundbar (44% off)
Step up home movie night with this Bluetooth-enabled soundbar. With wood-tone side panels and a premium fabric cover, it's warmer and chicer than other speakers, and it blends in nicely to your living room space.
$99.99 at Target (originally $179.99)
19
Target
Keurig K-Express coffee maker and milk frother (23% off)
Turn your kitchen into a coffee shop with this Keurig K-Express hot and iced coffee maker. It's a compact machine, perfect for small kitchens, and can be set to brew three sizes of drinks.
$99.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
20
Target
Gourmia 12-function digital air fryer (20% off)
Finally, an air fryer for someone who would burn water. With guided prompts, this kitchen appliance tells you exactly what you need to do to make delicious food. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.
$59.99 at Target (originally $74.99)
21
Target
Amazon Fire TV stick with 4K Ultra HD streaming (50% off)
Stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and Peacock, as well as your favorite music platforms, with this compact Fire TV stick. It works with Alexa voice control and can tell you the weather, change the lights and play music, all from your TV.
$24.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
22
Target
Beats Solo Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones (50% off)
With a 40-hour battery life, these Beats wireless headphones are the gift that keeps on giving. Connect to your phone, computer or tablet and enjoy the multifunction controls that let you stop and reply content and answer calls.
$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
23
Target
Epson EcoTank printer, copier and scanner (28% off)
Ditch those tiny, expensive ink cartridges and embrace the high-capacity ink tank life. This all-in-one office tool prints, copies and scans with ease.
$179.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
24
Target
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS (45% off)
A perfect laptop for students or anyone looking for a Chromebook on a budget, this 14-inch Lenovo has up to 10 hours of battery life, updates automatically and has built-in virus protection.
$179.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
25
Target
Westinghouse 65-inch 4K ultra HD Roku Smart TV (50% off)
Turn your home into a movie theater with this 65-inch super-smart TV. It works with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices, and comes with a free Roku Mobile App.
$299.99 at Target (originally $599.99)
