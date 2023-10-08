Create A Cozy Tablescape With Target’s Fall Dinnerware And Gewgaws

ShoppinghomefallEntertaining

Fall-themed dinner <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6520b34de4b0a32c15bea097&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F6pk-falling-leaves-print-napkin-design-imports%2F-%2FA-81841873%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="napkins" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6520b34de4b0a32c15bea097" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6520b34de4b0a32c15bea097&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F6pk-falling-leaves-print-napkin-design-imports%2F-%2FA-81841873%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">napkins</a> from Target
Cozy fall dishes like soups, casseroles and stews are even more enjoyable with good company, and if you’re hosting family and friends this season and looking to go all-out with your fall decor Target has you covered.

It’s a one-stop shop for fall-themed tablecloths, napkins, serving platters and everything else you need to create a beautiful tablescape. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites below.

1
This pumpkin-shaped serving bowl
Festive and functional, this large pumpkin serving bowl is perfect for fall feasts. We love the speckled glaze and the fact that it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Use this stoneware bowl to serve everything from homemade stuffing to roasted veggies. It also comes in a small size if you want to add even more pumpkin-shaped serving vessels to your tablescape.
$20 at Target
2
This oak leaf-shaped wooden serving board
For fall charcuterie boards, canapés and other small bites, this oak leaf-shaped serving board is bringing all the fall vibes. The dark brown color makes a stunning backdrop to whatever you’re serving, and the stem doubles as a handle for convenient carrying. After the meal, simply spot or wipe clean.
$15 at Target
3
This champagne flatware set
We love the modern, elevated feel gold flatware gives to a table setting, and this 20-piece stainless steel silverware set has everything you need to serve four people. It includes dinner forks, salad forks, knives, dinner spoons and teaspoons – all of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$50 at Target
4
This plaid tablecloth
A tablecloth is a simple, yet effective, way to change up the overall feel of your dining table, and this rust-colored plaid option captures that fall feeling without being over the top. This 100 percent cotton tablecloth measures 60 inches by 84 inches and is machine washable.
$20 at Target
5
This plaid table runner
Table runners are even simpler than tablecloths for adding some festive flair. This one has a multicolor plaid print featuring warm, earthy hues and a white tassel hem. It measures 14 inches by 72 inches, and can go in the washing machine if someone accidentally spills some cranberry sauce on it.
$10.50 at Target (originally $15)
6
This ceramic serving platter
The rust color and playful print featuring pumpkins, gourds and fall leaves make this ceramic serving platter ideal for fall gatherings. The oval stoneware platter is microwave-safe (so you can quickly reheat things as your guests arrive) and dishwasher-safe.
$20 at Target
7
These falling leaves napkins
Cute and reusable, these falling leaves napkins really bring home the fall theme. When washing these oversized napkins, the manufacturer recommends drying on medium heat to prevent them from shrinking too much.
$13.59 at Target
8
This faux flower arrangement
For a low-maintenance floral centerpiece, look no further than this faux bleached sedum and thistle arrangement that’s part of Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. It comes ready to display in a ceramic container, so you can pop it on your dining room table, entryway or anywhere else in your house that could use some fall decor.
$11.99 at Target
9
This woven pumpkin
Last but not least, this woven pumpkin makes an adorable addition to your seasonal fall decor. It’s lightweight (since it’s just made of foam and paper) and comes in two sizes (medium and small). Pick up a few to decorate your dining table this season.
$10 at Target

