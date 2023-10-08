Create A Cozy Tablescape With Target’s Fall Dinnerware And Gewgaws

This pumpkin-shaped serving bowl

Festive and functional, this large pumpkin serving bowl is perfect for fall feasts. We love the speckled glaze and the fact that it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Use this stoneware bowl to serve everything from homemade stuffing to roasted veggies. It also comes in a small size if you want to add even more pumpkin-shaped serving vessels to your tablescape.