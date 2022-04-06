20 Of The Best Target Fashion Finds For $20 Or Less

I’m personally in need of a wardrobe refresh after two years of wearing nothing but, well, the same pair of sweatpants. And while I’m sort of dreading the idea of putting on real clothes again, it’s been thrilling to online shop for statement earrings and denim again.
Target has a great selection of solid basics and trend items right now, from little black dresses and versatile tanks to envelope clutches and packable beach hats. And the best part? We’ve compiled a list of our favorite under-$20 pieces below.
1
A versatile ribbed tank
2
A chic envelope clutch
3
A little black dress
4
A pair of round sunglasses
5
An ultra comfortable nightgown
6
Dainty gold hoops
7
A cozy pullover sweatshirt
8
A stylish-but-functional fanny pack
9
A pair of high-rise knit pants
10
A pair of slide sandals
11
High-rise jean shorts
12
A cognac tri-fold wallet
13
High-waisted liquid leggings
14
A V-neck pullover sweater
15
Memory foam slip-on sneakers
16
A satin weave pajama set
17
A packable floppy hat
18
Ankle strap sandals
19
A pair of mid-rise skinny jeans
20
Mid-rise running shorts