20 Of The Best Target Fashion Finds For $20 Or Less

From knit tanks to little black dresses, here's a sampling of our favorite style selects.

On Assignment For HuffPost

I’m personally in need of a wardrobe refresh after two years of wearing nothing but, well, the same pair of sweatpants. And while I’m sort of dreading the idea of putting on real clothes again, it’s been thrilling to online shop for statement earrings and denim again.

Target has a great selection of solid basics and trend items right now, from little black dresses and versatile tanks to envelope clutches and packable beach hats. And the best part? We’ve compiled a list of our favorite under-$20 pieces below.

1
Target
A versatile ribbed tank
This ribbed tank is the definition of a wardrobe staple and can be worn every day, every season, with any outfit. Whether with high-waisted jeans or maxi skirts, you can rest assured that this $8 top will always make the perfect match.
Get it from Target for $8.
2
Target
A chic envelope clutch
Fancy occasions call for equally fancy accessories, and this envelope clutch checks off all the boxes when it comes to being the perfect party purse. The gold chain adds a fun, functional detail while the plain black coloring will never clash with anything hanging in your wardrobe.
Get it from Target for $20.
3
Target
A little black dress
This sleeveless little black dress is ideal for casual and fancy occasions alike. It can be paired with sneakers and sandals for errands and strolls along the boardwalk... but by adding a pair of heels and some gold jewelry? Consider this the perfect prix fixe dinner garb.
Get it from Target for $20.
4
Target
A pair of round sunglasses
Sunny weather is fast approaching and with it, sunglass season. These metal round options come at a fantastic price-point ($15), offer UV protection, and are designed with a curved bridge to prevent discomfort.
Get it from Target for $15.
5
Target
An ultra comfortable nightgown
Consider this nightgown to be an equally as comfortable (but far more elegant) version of the oversized tee you've been wearing to bed. This button-up is made from a supremely soft modal that delivers luxury sans an accompanying luxury price tag.
Get it from Target for $19.99.
6
Target
Dainty gold hoops
Perfect for daily wear, these small hoops are sure to remain a permanent fixture on your ears for months to come. The textured design offers a unique touch while the silhouette earns them the reputation of a classic jewelry box staple.
Get them from Target for $7.99.
7
Target
A cozy pullover sweatshirt
The word "cozy" is embedded into the DNA of this pullover sweatshirt, thanks to a fleece fabric that provides comfort and warmth. Multiple color options means you can choose a hue that goes best with your wardrobe, whether that be a neutral cream or striking dark red.
Get it from Target for $18.
8
Target
A stylish-but-functional fanny pack
Whether planning a hike or a weekend getaway, this zip closure fanny pack will definitely be a worthy investment. It allows you to keep the important stuff (i.e. your phone) near you at all times in a way that is both hands-free and stylish.
Get it from Target for $20
9
Target
A pair of high-rise knit pants
If you love the comfort of leggings but require something slightly more put-together for work, these high-rise pants are a dream. A knit fabric provides ultimate coziness while a slew of smart prints means they still look perfect for the office.
Get it from Target for $20.
10
Target
A pair of slide sandals
These slide sandals are super simple, sure, but will likely be worn every day once pedicure season is upon us. They're available in a bunch of fun patterns and colors, plus the plastic construction means they're easy to clean between wears.
Get them from Target for $10.
11
Target
High-rise jean shorts
These are denim shorts you'll want to snag sooner rather than later. Designed with a high rise and breathable fabric, these are the bottoms you'll find yourself reaching for over and over again once the temps begin to rise.
Get them from Target for $17.99.
12
Target
A cognac tri-fold wallet
The perfect marriage of fashion and function, this chic cognac wallet is an accessory you'll wish you bought ages ago. The trifold design means there's plenty of space for cards and cash, plus you can easily wear as a clutch on a night out.
Get it from Target for $15.
13
Target
High-waisted liquid leggings
These liquid leggings provide the perfect upgrade to your other leggings, aka the ones you wear for jogs and errands. They are high-waisted, designed with subtle stretch, and are the perfect thing to throw on when you're running late to a dinner.
Get them from Target for $18.
14
Target
A V-neck pullover sweater
A chunky V-neck meant for a pairing with jeans and booties. Consider this the ideal top to throw on for last-minute dinners or (in all likelihood) dinners that were planned far in advance... you're just perpetually running at least 10 minutes late.
Get it from Target for $17.
15
Target
Memory foam slip-on sneakers
These quilted kicks offer durable support thanks to a memory foam insole, so you can easily slip these on in the morning and wear them well into the night. Plus, elastic gore detailing means these will truly mold to the shape of your foot.
Get them from Target for $19.99.
16
Target
A satin weave pajama set
This pajama set offers both style and comfort thanks to a satin weave fabric, which feels fancy but can thankfully be thrown into the washing machine — no special instructions required.
Get them from Target for $19.99.
17
Target
A packable floppy hat
Although floppy hats are synonymous with beach vacations, they are usually impossible to fit into a small carry-on... but that is not the case with this straw option. It's uniquely designed to be packable and won't dent, tear, or wrinkle out of its intended shape.
Get it from Target for $10.
18
Target
Ankle strap sandals
These ankle strap sandals are the ideal basic, perfect for pairing with dresses and jeans alike. The open toe design is sleek and simple, the four available colors are great neutrals, and the 1.25-inch block heel provides a bit of added height sans discomfort.
Get them from Target for $19.99.
19
Target
A pair of mid-rise skinny jeans
These mid-rise skinny jeans are cleverly constructed with a redesigned waistband, which offers additional coverage at the back so a belt won't be necessary. The denim itself offers both retention and subtle stretch, molding to your body for a fit that feels customized.
Get them from Target for $19.99.
20
Target
Mid-rise running shorts
Designed with reflective details and hidden pockets, these mid-rise shorts use a quick-drying fabric that comes in handy on especially hot days.
Get them from Target for $16.
Tarte

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

shoppingFashiontargetaffordable fashion

