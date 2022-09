Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

When in doubt, add a mirror. Not only do mirrors add interest and variety to a space, but they brighten up in the the darkest of rooms. This French country-style mirror could work for almost any type of interior, and is not only less than $100, but also has great reviews like this one from Nutmeg84 : "This mirror exceeded my expectations. So beautiful and matched the wood tones in my home perfectly. I underestimated the size and was thrilled at how well it fit the space. I also loved that it came with drywall screws and a template. Buy it you won’t be disappointed!"