Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

The affordable retailer specializes in chic home decor that looks much more expensive than it is.

Sometimes the mere thought of decorating a new home can feel overwhelming. Sure, it’s fun to buy a piece of art here or a throw pillow there, but have you looked at the price of furniture these days? If you want to decorate a space from top to bottom, the cost had add up quickly, no matter how many budget-friendly Facebook marketplace finds you get your hands on.

Luckily for all of us, Target exists. And with collaborations like Target’s Studio McGee, Opalhouse by Jungalow Collection, and Hearth & Hand lines, it becomes a whole lot easier to find trendy, reasonably-priced pieces that will make all your interior design dreams come true. Here are 10 highly-rated home decor items that are sure to elevate your space.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The chicest accent chair you've ever seen
Have you ever in your life seen a chair this chic? And it's from Target! The very same place you can buy deodorant and toilet paper! A miracle. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous mustard color as well. And at $300, it's hard to argue with the price. As reviewer Norman wrote: "I love this chair. It is so well made and so easy to put together. It looks more expensive than it was."
$300 at Target
2
An elevated firewood holder
If you are all about that cozy, comfortable cabin or farmhouse feel, this minimal (yet elevated) log holder could be perfect for the space. Plus, it's functional. It keeps logs for the fire off the ground and looks great within a space. It also has as 5 star rating. Say goodbye to dirty, messy firewood on the ground around your fireplace.
$35 at Target
3
A minimal boucle ottoman
Boucle fabric has been popular for a minute now, and it looks particularly good on this streamlined accent piece. Whether you are in need of a comfy ottoman or you're just looking for a way to add texture and warmth into a space, this stool could be a great choice. With a 4.8-star rating, it's also a customer favorite. “These [ottomans] are so pretty,” wrote KDelo. “Lightweight so they are easy to move around. They were sold out forever and I had to try several times to get them so I was super happy when I did.”
$100 at Target
4
A trendy wicker side table
Wicker, straw, and rattan is everywhere right now when it comes to home decor, and this side table perfectly plays into the trend. Another highly-rated item, this piece is just $140. Many reviews refer to it as sturdy and note that it would be good for a variety of locations around the house — even outside. "It's a cute sturdy little table," wrote Coffeeandcupcakes. "Can't decide if we are going to use it indoors or outdoors because it could work for both."
$140 at Target
5
A versatile accent vase
Whether your style is rustic, farmhouse, eclectic, modern, traditional, or anywhere in between, this accent piece will fit in perfectly. Many customers are impressed with the vessel’s elegant appearance. “Stunning,” wrote reviewer Tony Li. “One of my favorite Studio McGee purchases! Can’t wait to get some fresh flowers for this baby!”
$35 at Target
6
A fake plant with nearly flawless reviews
Fake plants can be tricky. You don't want them to look too plasticky, of course, but when they do work, they're a perfect option for adding color and texture to a space. Plus, they require zero maintenance. This faux banyan tree has nearly perfect reviews (and a 4.6-star rating to boot). Reviewer Alyse wrote: “I’ve been looking for a faux tree, after looking at so many, this one is the best I’ve found. Absolutely love this tree, it has a real look, leaves are very green and realistic. It was perfect for the empty corner in my bedroom.”
$150 at Target
7
The perfect tablescape acessory
Sure, you've hosted dinner parties. But have you hosted them by candlelight? Trust me, this is a game-changer for elevating any space, dinner, or evening. This candleholder from Hearth & Hand by Magnolia is classic enough to work for any decor, and has a handful of very positive reviews as well.
$19.99 at Target
8
The ultimate statement chair
If you just can't get enough wicker, then this chair is sure to make you happy. Not only is it unique, its shape is incredibly modern and trendy while the material is a little more organic and traditional. The balance creates a piece of furniture that looks much, much more expensive than it actually is. This could also be a great option for an outdoor patio or porch.
$380 at Target
9
This simple-yet-fancy candleholder.
This candleholder looks like exactly the item you'd find in a celebrity home tour. The best part of it, though, is that it's just $20. And with reviews like this one from decor_inspo, it's hard to resist pressing 'add to cart': "So pretty and substantial. Amazing for the price. I’d get it even if it was triple the cost! Solid buy!"
$20 at Target
10
When in doubt, add a mirror. Not only do mirrors add interest and variety to a space, but they brighten up in the the darkest of rooms. This French country-style mirror could work for almost any type of interior, and is not only less than $100, but also has great reviews like this one from Nutmeg84: "This mirror exceeded my expectations. So beautiful and matched the wood tones in my home perfectly. I underestimated the size and was thrilled at how well it fit the space. I also loved that it came with drywall screws and a template. Buy it you won’t be disappointed!"
$80 at Target
