Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Sometimes the mere thought of decorating a new home can feel overwhelming. Sure, it’s fun to buy a piece of art here or a throw pillow there, but have you looked at the price of furniture these days? If you want to decorate a space from top to bottom, the cost had add up quickly, no matter how many budget-friendly Facebook marketplace finds you get your hands on.
Luckily for all of us, Target exists. And with collaborations like Target’s Studio McGee, Opalhouse by Jungalow Collection, and Hearth & Hand lines, it becomes a whole lot easier to find trendy, reasonably-priced pieces that will make all your interior design dreams come true. Here are 10 highly-rated home decor items that are sure to elevate your space.
