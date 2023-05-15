7 Chic And Affordable Outdoor Rugs You Can Buy At Target

If you suddenly find yourself wanting to spruce up your patio, deck, or porch, we can’t blame you.
Who wants old, weather-worn outdoor furniture and rugs when the outdoors is finally looking a lot more appealing than the indoors? After all, you have barbecues to host.
With that in mind, here are 7 affordable outdoor rugs you can buy at Target. They’re easy to clean, durable and so chic that you can use them as indoor rugs come fall.
An eye-catching geometric rug that’s easy to roll up
A loud, brightly-colored rug to spark joy
A blue interior design-forward option
A black and white diamond pattern
An aqua indoor/outdoor rug to spruce up your too-neutral patio
A neutral half-circle rug
An elegant, versatile area rug