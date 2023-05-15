7 Chic And Affordable Outdoor Rugs You Can Buy At Target

An eye-catching geometric rug that’s easy to roll up

With seven color options and four different sizes, there’s a lot to love about this woven Nicole Miler rug with its modern geometric design. This eye-catching accent rug, which is made from 100% polypropylene, is easy to clean, too: All you have to do is blot stains or hose it clean. It’s also lightweight and easy to roll up, so you can store it indoors when the weather cools down.