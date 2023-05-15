7 Chic And Affordable Outdoor Rugs You Can Buy At Target

ShoppinghometargetInterior Design

Outdoor rugs from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64622b2fe4b094269bb586f6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpoissy-outdoor-rug-navy-gray-safavieh%2F-%2FA-50512518%3Fpreselect%3D50357634%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Savafieh" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64622b2fe4b094269bb586f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64622b2fe4b094269bb586f6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpoissy-outdoor-rug-navy-gray-safavieh%2F-%2FA-50512518%3Fpreselect%3D50357634%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Savafieh</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64622b2fe4b094269bb586f6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F7-x10-basket-stripe-outdoor-rug-green-pink-opalhouse-8482%2F-%2FA-54011967%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Opalhouse" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64622b2fe4b094269bb586f6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64622b2fe4b094269bb586f6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F7-x10-basket-stripe-outdoor-rug-green-pink-opalhouse-8482%2F-%2FA-54011967%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Opalhouse</a>
Target
Outdoor rugs from Savafieh and Opalhouse

If you suddenly find yourself wanting to spruce up your patio, deck, or porch, we can’t blame you.

Who wants old, weather-worn outdoor furniture and rugs when the outdoors is finally looking a lot more appealing than the indoors? After all, you have barbecues to host.

With that in mind, here are 7 affordable outdoor rugs you can buy at Target. They’re easy to clean, durable and so chic that you can use them as indoor rugs come fall.

1
Target
An eye-catching geometric rug that’s easy to roll up
With seven color options and four different sizes, there’s a lot to love about this woven Nicole Miler rug with its modern geometric design. This eye-catching accent rug, which is made from 100% polypropylene, is easy to clean, too: All you have to do is blot stains or hose it clean. It’s also lightweight and easy to roll up, so you can store it indoors when the weather cools down.
5 x 7 feet: $47.99 at Target
2
Target
A loud, brightly-colored rug to spark joy
Looking for something vibrant to spruce up your patio or porch? With an eclectic green, pink, and yellow striped woven pattern, this 7-by-10 rug, made of 70% polypropylene and 30% polyester, is sure to be a hit all summer long. With latex backing and a no-pile design, it promises to be both comfortable and secure to walk on while also being easy to clean.
$140 at Target
3
Target
A blue interior design-forward option
If you’re an interior design enthusiast who keeps up with the latest trends, you’ll appreciate this Poissy outdoor rug, which has a chic, intricate design but is made to withstand the elements and is available in five different sizes. Crafted with enhanced polypropylene and a special sisal weave, this rug can easily be cleaned with a garden house.
5 x 7 feet: $62.99 at Target
4
Target
A black and white diamond pattern
It’s hard to go wrong with this diamond check pattern in black and white, or this calming yet vibrant blue pattern. Available in three sizes (the largest is 9 feet by 12 feet), this rug uses fade- and weather-resistant fabric that will look just as great inside as it will outside. With a low-pile design and made from polypropylene, it’s easy to clean, too.
9 x 12 feet: $120 at Target
5
Target
An aqua indoor/outdoor rug to spruce up your too-neutral patio
Indoor/outdoor rugs for the win! Available in five sizes and two different color options (we’re big fans of the aqua), this chic rug with its stunning colors can withstand the elements thanks to its enhanced polypropylene fabrication. Just hose it clean when you need to and enjoy.
4 x 5 feet: $109.99 at Target
6
Target
A neutral half-circle rug
Whether you have brightly-colored furniture and are looking for something more neutral in a rug or you love neutrals in general, this 100% polypropylene rug uses a bold geometric pattern to bring a little excitement to these tan and cream options. Available in three different sizes, you’ll enjoy this easy-to-clean rug all summer long (and for many summers to come).
$90+ at Target
7
Target
An elegant, versatile area rug
Whether you want to cover your living room floor or jazz up your patio, this versatile rug is a great pick. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this off-white foundation pattern against a contrasting backdrop makes for an elegant foundation piece. Available in four different sizes (the largest being 9 feet by 12 feet), this 100% polypropylene rug, which can be cleaned with a hose, is a great pick.
9 by 12 feet: $250 at Target
