Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Grab one of these affordable bathing suits before you fly south for the winter.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Shade & Shore <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1b38be4b04d4d18e38c0a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-ribbed-plunge-twist-front-one-piece-swimsuit-shade-38-shore-8482-purple-s%2F-%2FA-86664985" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="one-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1b38be4b04d4d18e38c0a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1b38be4b04d4d18e38c0a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-ribbed-plunge-twist-front-one-piece-swimsuit-shade-38-shore-8482-purple-s%2F-%2FA-86664985" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">one-piece</a> and Kona Sol twist <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1b38be4b04d4d18e38c0a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-longline-twist-bikini-top-kona-sol-8482-dark-green-xs%2F-%2FA-83649527" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bikini top" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1b38be4b04d4d18e38c0a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1b38be4b04d4d18e38c0a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-39-s-longline-twist-bikini-top-kona-sol-8482-dark-green-xs%2F-%2FA-83649527" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bikini top</a>
Target
Shade & Shore one-piece and Kona Sol twist bikini top

It’s right about this time of year, when the cold is taking full effect, that a beach escape starts to sound borderline necessary. Sure, there might be a chill in the air or even snow on the ground, but it’s definitely not too soon to start planning your poolside looks.

Maybe you’re planning a weekend escape or just a much-needed hot tub dip — whatever you’re looking forward to, a new swimsuit is the cherry on top. Whether you’re after a sporty vibe, a chic one-piece or a flirty two-piece, there’s an option for you in the list of Target swimsuits ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Shirred one piece swimsuit
Understated and sexy, this one piece suit features a deep, but not too deep, v-neckline and an ever-so-slightly cheeky fit in the back. Shirred side seams add draping and texture through the midsection. Adjustable spaghetti straps complete the look. “I wish I could wear [this swimsuit] all the time,” wrote Lacegirl. Made in a matte stretch fabric “the quality of this suit is wonderful and the price for this piece is unbelievable,” indicated Carla in their review. With multiple “highly recommend” and “buy this suit” rave reviews, this option is bound to be your new favorite.
$34.99 at Target
2
Target
Shirred underwire bikini top
If you’re after a sweet look, this is definitely your go-to top. “I really like this bikini top,” wrote CinTorr89 in a review, explaining that “it has support, padding, and adjustable straps. It also has [a] ruched detail on the top that makes it look very attractive and feminine,” they add. Supportive underwire and adjustable back straps make this a sensible pick, but the ruched tie neckline gives just the right femme touch. All in all, this “adorable top,” according to Mommato5, is a sure pick and will pair easily with your favorite bikini bottoms.
$22 at Target
3
Target
Longline twist bikini top
This cropped swim tank features a twist front detail and a cut out back with adjustable straps. Reviewers also love this top for its flexibility. Jtobin said this top is “versatile” and that they’ve “worn it not just as a swimsuit.” The athleisure-inspired fit pairs perfectly with swim buttons of any cut, workout gear and even your favorite jeans. ALC19 wrote that this is their “absolute favorite swim top” going on to say that it “holds everything [in place]” and they’ve “never had so much support from a swimsuit!”
$23 at Target
4
Target
Ribbed plunge one piece
This one piece is a classic. A scooped back and plunged neckline harken back to sporty ’70s looks while the twist front waist detail lends a little 80s glam. Better yet, reviewer Evemikky said that this suit is “really comfortable and the fact that the cups are removable is a plus.” This one piece “accentuates the good parts” wrote Kaykay. Who doesn’t want a swimsuit that does that?
$40 at Target
5
Target
Ribbed longline bralette bikini top
The longline cut and cropped fit make this swim top perfect for pool to party dressing. Reviewer Melinda “[p]aired it with black bottoms” and wrote that the top “works well as a crop top under a sweater or a button up too.” The ribbed matte fabric is a recycled polyester blend that is “stretchy and provides good support,” wrote Artist26 in their review.
$15 at Target
6
Target
Ribbed high leg cheeky bottom
High cut legs are here to stay. After several years of trending, this ’80s-inspired cut has finally found its way into swimwear core shapes. “These bottoms help elongate my legs” and have a “a fun, cheeky look without revealing too much” wrote reviewer LJ170. In a dipped high waist cut, “the fit is perfect and sits snug around the hips” according to junling314’s review. Made from recycled polyester with spandex in a ribbed matte finish, these bottoms are extra stretchy and comfortable in and out of water.
$15 at Target
7
Target
Shirred high waist bikini bottom
The high waisted bikini bottom — especially with ruched side seams like this pair — is so forgiving. “These are the best fitting swim bottoms I own” wrote prettypractical in a review. If you’re looking for swim bottoms that go with just about any top and are “comfortable and flattering,” per curleq’s review, then this is your pair.
$20 at Target
8
Target
Mesh sarong cover up skirt
A sarong may not always spring to mind when stocking up on swimwear, but this versatile piece is worth a second thought. Knot the fabric just so and you’ve got yourself a mini skirt for a quick piña colada run. In stretchy, sheer mesh with a lettuce edge hem, this is a fun take on a classic. It’s available in several tropical colors, including hot pink, neon green, and cerulean.
$15.00 at Target
