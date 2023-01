Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Shirred underwire bikini top

If you’re after a sweet look, this is definitely your go-to top. “I really like this bikini top,” wrote CinTorr89 in a review, explaining that “it has support, padding, and adjustable straps. It also has [a] ruched detail on the top that makes it look very attractive and feminine,” they add. Supportive underwire and adjustable back straps make this a sensible pick, but the ruched tie neckline gives just the right femme touch. All in all, this “adorable top,” according to Mommato5 , is a sure pick and will pair easily with your favorite bikini bottoms.