39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

1
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
2
A set of affordable, highly popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make excellent AirPod dupes
3
An adorable wireless portable charger so they can text in the group chat with reckless abandon
4
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
5
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat and melts cheese
6
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
7
A waterproof shower phone holder for anyone who wants a soundtrack for their morning showers
8
A heated eye massager with so many functions it's worth the price and then some
9
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
10
A sleek rechargeable electric lighter your candle-loving friend
11
A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles
12
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep their coffee piping hot long after they brew it
13
A flexible universal tablet stand so they don't have to crane their neck or tire out their arms
14
A "Worky" station, aka a 15-in-1 mobile work station they can take with them on the go
15
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of their choice
16
A see-through toaster so they can watch their toast get to their precise level of preferred toastiness
17
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
18
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat
19
A space-saving, compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
20
A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to the Force and to their sushi
21
A compact light therapy lamp that thousands of reviewers swear by
22
A minimalist watch that's so chic
23
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier both for the aesthetic and also to combat dryness
24
A rapid egg cooker that is going to become their most meaningful relationship
25
An affordable sunrise alarm
26
A glare-free, waterpoof Kindle Paperwhite that will hold thousands of books
27
A dual-sided device cleaner
28
A VHS-to-DVD-converting cable so they can move and edit their content
29
An LED dog collar
30
A wireless keyboard and mouse set
31
A toilet night-light so they can navigate to the bathroom without stubbing their toe on 86 things
32
A mini donut maker to keep anyone with a sweet tooth living their best life
33
A rechargeable hand warmer complete with double-sided heat and three different heat settings
34
A pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves
35
A PhoneSoap to make them feel like they're truly living in the future
36
A super-quiet, lightweight, portable electric pet nail trimmer
37
A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker complete with a lil' strap so they can pin him onto their backpack
38
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV
39
A percussion massage gun
