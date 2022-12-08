39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

This heated eye massager is about to make you their all-time favorite human.
Emma Lord
Waterproof cordless headphones and heated eye massager.
Amazon
Waterproof cordless headphones and heated eye massager.

Popular items from this list:

1
Amazon
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
$12.97 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make excellent AirPod dupes
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
$29.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
An adorable wireless portable charger so they can text in the group chat with reckless abandon
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want to carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
$34.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.

Psst — a lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage!

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
$39.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat and melts cheese
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." — Joolie
$31.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
Petcube is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products. It's also app enabled and can send you instant notifications, and can sync with Amazon Alexa.

Promising review: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use. Absolutely perfect." — NLVG
$37.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A waterproof shower phone holder for anyone who wants a soundtrack for their morning showers
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder in action.

Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
$16.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A heated eye massager with so many functions it's worth the price and then some
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
$69.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
$6.48 at Amazon
10
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A sleek rechargeable electric lighter your candle-loving friend
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!

Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
$13.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" — Ken
$7.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep their coffee piping hot long after they brew it
I got one of these for my mom for Christmas (her entire kitchen is pink, it is a Big Mood) and can confirm it is QUITE beautiful in person.

Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
$27.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A flexible universal tablet stand so they don't have to crane their neck or tire out their arms
Tablift Store is a US-based small business established in 2014 that specializes in tablet holders for beds and uneven surfaces.

Promising review: "Have you ever dropped your tablet on you when trying to use it while lying in bed? Well, it hurts! This support works great with my large iPad. The stretchy cord holds my tablet securely so I can play or work on it without having to hold it with my hands. It is great for this. I am very happy with the tablet on here and I use it frequently because I am inherently lazy and it works well." — Nurse Jeannie
$39.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A "Worky" station, aka a 15-in-1 mobile work station they can take with them on the go
Worky is a small business that specializes in products to improve remote working experiences.

Check out a TikTok of the Worky station in action.

Promising review: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears. The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the multiple charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal. Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." — Amy
$134.97 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of their choice
Psst — they can also use these to keep their ears warm during walks or run in the colder months!

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE HEADBAND HEADPHONES! Why did I not invent this myself? This is exactly what I was looking for to use for meditation while I sleep. This item is soft, lightweight, and perfect for the side sleeper. The flat earphones are just what I needed to get a more relaxed good night's sleep. I haven't used them until the battery ran down, but I have used them for at least nine hours at a time. What more can I say. BUY IT! You won't be sorry!" — PB
$19.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A see-through toaster so they can watch their toast get to their precise level of preferred toastiness
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS TOASTER! It makes great toast. I can’t believe that I’ve gotten so excited over a toaster. I haven’t been able to find a durable, reasonably priced toaster that could accommodate long slices or bagels, etc. Additionally, I have had to be gluten free for the last 10 years and gluten-free bread has to be carefully toasted in order to be good. All the toasters I have ever owned had those fragile, thin wires that heat up and glow to toast the bread. And when they broke, which they inevitably did, the bread toasted unevenly. THIS TOASTER has unique coils in the bottom, so that you would expect unevenly toasted bread. BUT NO! It’s the most perfectly toasted bread I’ve had in 30 years." — Byron Trist
$42.49 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
$16.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
$29.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A space-saving, compact Ninja Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster
Check out a TikTok of the flip toaster in action.

Promising review: "This toaster has become a must-have in my kitchen. Want a grilled cheese? Throw it in at 350 degrees for 8 minutes and come back when the timer is done! Want pizza rolls? 350 degrees for 10 minutes and then they’re done. This thing is so convenient and I love it when a device can do two or more things in one small package. Highly recommend!" — Ryan Chrum
$119.17 at Amazon
20
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to the Force and to their sushi
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring balance to the Force.

Promising review: "I bought these for my husband for Christmas. He uses chopsticks to eat things other than Chinese, so thought these would be a good stocking stuffer. He was thrilled when he opened them and he and my brother-in-law immediately started fighting with them like they were Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. He loved the color options. Huge hit at our house." — Tracie Gutknecht
$11.97 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A compact light therapy lamp that thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review: "Purchased this light for my 84-year-old mother. She does not get out much and during winter we do not see the sun very much. What a difference this light has made in her disposition! We could tell a difference in the first day. After two days she was smiling, had much more energy, her attitude was better, as was her mind function. She has joined in family activities (meals, holiday gatherings, movies (previously she would stay in her room and make excuses not to join in). The difference is night and day! Wish I had bought this sooner." — Jon P
$29.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A minimalist watch that's so chic
Promising review: "I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch. Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
$19.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier both for the aesthetic and also to combat dryness
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser in action.

Promising reviews: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
$29.97 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A rapid egg cooker that is going to become their most meaningful relationship
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled ). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!

Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
$15.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
An affordable sunrise alarm
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon Customer
$42.98 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A glare-free, waterpoof Kindle Paperwhite that will hold thousands of books
Promising review: "I was very slow to the e-reader game; I am a voracious reader and thought I would not want to read from a screen, since I do that all day at my job. I purchased one after four weeks of 'stay home stay safe,' and had read everything in the house multiple times. The library has been closed for six weeks. I LOVE THIS THING. With a few customizations of layout and font, I may as well be reading from a book. With the Kindle Unlimited, I can choose from soooooo many books. I’ve had this thing for three days and I’ve read five books. Can’t believe I didn’t get one years ago." — Jess Mo
$129.99 at Amazon
27
youtube.com
A dual-sided device cleaner
One side dispenses a cleaning solution that kills bacteria, and the other side polishes the surface off so it looks nice and shiny.

Promising review: "Saw a friend at work using this; she showed me and I had to have one. I wasn't disappointed. Gets all the gunk off my phone, iPad, computer screens, and my kids' Kindles. Getting these for gifts this year. Awesome." — kevin
$15.59 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A VHS-to-DVD-converting cable so they can move and edit their content
ClearClick is a California-based small business established in 2010 that specializes in easy-to-use software and electronics with one-year warrantees and a money-back guarantee. The cable is compatible with Windows 10/8/7/Vista, and the system comes with free tech support to help with the whole process.

Promising review: "I am very happy I chose this brand of VHS to DVD converters. The instructions made it easy to install. I did have one issue so I contacted the seller and had an answer just a couple hours later. It was an easy fix. My issue was an access-denied error message. By making sure both my webcam and microphone were available to apps, the issue was resolved. Tech support responded the same day, within just an hour or so of me sending in the support ticket with easy-to-follow instructions to resolve the problem. Would highly recommend for transferring family VHS tapes to DVD." — Denise B.
$29.95 at Amazon
29
Amazon
An LED dog collar
The collar is also lightweight and USB rechargeable, giving five hours of illumination for one hour of charge.

Promising review: "My pit bull is all black and we walk 2 miles after I get home from work. Even though I carry a flashlight we have spooked many people on our evening walks. I thought this was the perfect solution. This collar is fantastic! It's bright enough for people to see her from a distance but not too bright that she is bothered by it. It has three settings, although I only use the solid-light setting. I use a harness as well so I don't have to attach the leash to the collar. I also love that it's rechargeable and I don't have to mess with battery replacements. I also put this on her when we are visiting my sister and she is out in her much larger yard. I can see where she is and don't have to head out with a flashlight looking for her. I would definitely recommend and already have recommended this product to many other dog owners. Love it!" — Kristine Livingston
$17.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A wireless keyboard and mouse set
Check out a TikTok of the keyboard in action.

Psst — this takes AA batteries for the mouse and keyboard.

Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" — Nikki Bell
$31.99 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A toilet night-light so they can navigate to the bathroom without stubbing their toe on 86 things
This LED toilet light has 16 colors that can work on a rotation or as a solid color.

Promising review: "This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night-light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December." — Lee R. Gurr
$12.95 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A mini donut maker to keep anyone with a sweet tooth living their best life
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home. Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great! Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." — JoshH
$24.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A rechargeable hand warmer complete with double-sided heat and three different heat settings
Psst — this is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!

Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" — Riva Kupritz
$27.99 at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A pair of sleek touchscreen-friendly gloves
Promising review: "I love these gloves. These fit well, they are soft, and warm. The pads on the palm and fingers give them a sure grip and the nodules on the thumb and two fingers allow me to use my iPhone without taking them off. These are the best gloves I've ever had." — Amazon Customer
$8.99+ at Amazon
35
Amazon
A PhoneSoap to make them feel like they're truly living in the future
Promising review: "What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work, and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use it looked great, and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." — Crystal Gardner
$49.95 at Amazon
36
Amazon
A super-quiet, lightweight, portable electric pet nail trimmer
Rexipets is a Utah-based small business that specializes in products for easier, safer pet grooming.

Promising review: "This works very well for my golden retriever and husky. Both are very big dogs and scared of getting their nails trimmed. The Rexipets grinder is quiet and easy to use. I expected the battery to die and need charging after one dog, but I was able to trim them both. The great features allow me to be comfortable when taking care of my pets and that puts them at ease as well. I highly recommend!" — Robert
$22.99 at Amazon
37
amazon.com
A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker complete with a lil' strap so they can pin him onto their backpack
Promising review: "I just wanted a small Bluetooth speaker for bedtime audiobooks. This is louder than I expected and my son just loves it! It is easy to keep nearby because of its small size, and I am happy with this purchase!" — ray cerda
$17.17 at Amazon
38
Mallory Mower/BuzzFeed
An investmentworthy Samsung Frame TV
They can even toggle through Samsung's "art store" to find a display to match the vibe of the room (or just their vibe of the day). It also has Alexa built in, so they can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, and control their smarthome devices from the television. Here's what BuzzFeeder Mallory Mower has to say about it: "This is honest and truly the best splurge I have ever made. It has massively upgraded the look in my living room. My husband loves the photography options and I love all the classical paintings – as someone who loves changing up my decor, being able to update the display images has been so fun. The quality is fantastic while watching movies and TV...but I'm pretty sure I love it as a piece of art in my home even more."

Promising review: "The television is wonderful. It is exactly what we wanted. It is in a room where it is the focal point of the room and we really wanted the art mode. We have now had time to explore the art store and it is wonderful! Easy to use and we found so many artworks that we love to display. The television itself has very high-quality picture and good sound. We used our own mounting bracket so I can't comment on the bracket that comes with the television. We used our own because we wanted one that was recessed into the wall (so the television is flush) but pulls out to swivel and pivot. I especially like the art mode." — Skip
$400 at Amazon
39
Amazon
A percussion massage gun
Promising review: "I've been playing around with this gun for a while, and wanted to leave a review based on my experience with this one and a few others. For the price, this is a great buy. It's got a few things going for it which I like: It's VERY quiet; very easy to switch speeds, there's a button right by your index, useful when you want to find the right speed for whatever part you're working on; It gets to be pretty powerful, much more than what you'll need most times; It's light and has a great grip, so I don't get tired working on someone with this for a while. I'd recommend this gun for the price; it's a solid buy. Quick customer service too, I had a question answered within a couple of hours so that's a plus." — Artem
$64.99 at Amazon
