18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

These useful gadgets include an electric makeup brush cleaner, popular wireless headphones and a reusable smart notebook.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W9BBCTB?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tile Mate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W9BBCTB?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tile Mate</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085L5L7B1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Samsung Frame TV" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085L5L7B1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Samsung Frame TV</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Dennis-Gross-SpectraLite-FaceWare/dp/B08NCRHNW9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Dennis-Gross-SpectraLite-FaceWare/dp/B08NCRHNW9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=642ca838e4b00c951754dfbe%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro</a>
Amazon
A Tile Mate, Samsung Frame TV and Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and if your mom believes that the best things in life are cool gadgets, finding a gift they will love is easier than you think. Whether they’re hip to the latest tech devices or frequently leans on you as a personal help desk, there are tons of thoughtful gifts to choose from that they will surely appreciate.

From innovative beauty devices for skin care devotees to fitness gadgets for active moms, below, we’ve rounded up the best tech gifts to buy before the big day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
For the mom who always forgets their keys
Never let your mom misplace their keys again with the Tile Mate, a tiny Bluetooth tracking device they can use to find whatever they attach it to — luggage, a key ring, wallet or purse or a child's backpack.
$21.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
For the mom who loves streaming and art
Designed to look a piece of framed artwork, Samsung's The Frame TV displays life-like paintings and photographs when it’s not playing their favorite movies or TV shows. You can order custom frame art from independent artists on Etsy or get a subscription to the Samsung art store for access to over 1,400 new and classic artworks to display when the TV isn’t in use. Plus, when they're streaming their favorites, it connects all their apps and works with Alexa for hands-free control, so they never need to stress about finding the remote again.
$467.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
For the skin care fanatic
For the beauty aficionado in your life, Dr. Dennis Gross's DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is the perfect gift as it uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light supports natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts.
$455 at Amazon
4
Amazon
For the makeup-lover
As you're reading this, your mom's makeup brushes are probably sitting on their vanity, still dirty from last use (and maybe the last few times). This electric brush cleaner makes it easy for them to remove the day's makeup from their brushes in just minutes. In addition to a charging cable and user manual, it comes with a brush spinner, brush cleaner dock, eight brush collars and one break-resistant cleaning bowl.
$24.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
For moms always jotting down notes
The Rocketbook boasts a special technology that allows your mom to scan and send their drawings, notes or grocery lists straight to their phone using the free Rocketbook app — all they have to do is use the included pen and microfiber towel. No more losing small pieces of paper! It comes in various colors, including purple, orange, black, teal and red.
$32 at Amazon
6
Amazon
For the mom who lost her first pair of AirPods
These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive second generation Apple AirPod Pros offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. The earbuds also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$229 at Amazon
7
Amazon
For moms who need help around the house
Let Alexa become their personal in-house assistant by using the Echo Show 5, a smart display device that allows them to set alarms and timers, check their calendar or the news, make video calls and stream shows and movies via Netflix, Prime Video and more. Plus, they can even turn the screen into a digital frame to show off family photos.
$39.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
For the bookworm who prefers reading the conventional way
If they enjoy reading physical books but want to dip their toes into e-reading, the Kindle Paperwhite is a great introduction. It is a thin, lightweight e-reader with a glare-free 6.8-inch display that looks like real paper, not a screen, so they can read and relax without straining their eyes, whether they're inside or outdoors. This latest version of the Kindle is waterproof, so they can also read by the pool or in the bath without stressing about splashes. The battery lasts for up to 10 weeks, and it has 8GB of storage for all of their books, magazines and audiobooks.
$99.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
For moms who get their steps in
The slim Walking Pad folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage a breeze. It also includes a remote control and they can connect it to via app. It goes up to about 3.7 miles per hour and has two modes: automatic, which allows them to control how fast the belt goes using their feet and their own walking speed, or manual, through which they can set a speed using the remote.
$399 at Amazon
10
Amazon
For moms who need a break from vacuuming
This smart and ultra-quiet Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S features a slimmer design compared to most robot vacs on the market, making storage easier and cleaning beneath tight spaces possible. Its BoostIQ technology senses when more power suction is needed to provide the most effective clean possible. Compatible with both hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets, the RoboVac runs for up to 100 minutes per charge and uses a three-point cleaning system on the underside of the vacuum to help gather debris and messes.
$199.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
For moms who want headphones that are actually stylish
Whether they love working out to hype music or just enjoy listening to podcasts or their favorite tunes, the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones make an excellent chic gift for the audiophile in your life. They feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio and memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit. Get them in green, pink, silver, gray or blue.
$479.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
For moms who can't live without their coffee
Give them the gift of coffee shop-quality espresso in the comfort of their home with the Breville Barista Express espresso machine. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots are precisely crafted thanks to a carefully designed conical burr grinder that grinds beans on demand and a frother for perfectly delicious steamed milk. It's the stuff coffee dreams are made of.
$705.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
For moms who like their coffee hot
Speaking of coffee, your loved one won't know the meaning of a lukewarm beverage with this Ember smart mug that keeps drinks hot up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. The mug is controlled through the Ember app to set the temperature, customize preset settings and view notifications.
$129.95 at Amazon
14
Amazon
For moms always on the road
The Halo Bolt portable car jump-starter and charger is perfect for moms who are always on the go. It has enough power to jump start a car, truck, boat, motorcycle or lawn mower and even comes with cables. It's also great for power on road trips thanks to the two USB ports that can charge their phone, tablet and more.
$100.31 at Amazon
15
Amazon
For an at-home massage experience
Whether they have aches and pains or not, having a Theragun on hand is always a convenient way to soothe the body after a long day. The mini version is great because it's much more compact and easy to hold on to, but packs the same punch as a regular-sized Theragun.
$199 at Amazon
16
Amazon
For pet moms
Specifically made with pets (and pet parents) in mind, the Furbo dog camera allows your loved one to live stream video day or night thanks to night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view. It features two-way audio and a barking sensor. It also has treat-tossing capabilities that furry friends will surely appreciate.
$207.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
For sporty moms
With amazing health features like notifications about irregular heart rhythms, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, the Apple Watch Series 7 can just about do it all. And if your mom is looking to upgrade their fitness routine, it even has special sensors that track exactly how they move. Plus, each purchase comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
$359.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
For moms with a green thumb
Shopping for someone that wants to develop their green thumb but doesn't have space for a garden? The AeroGarden kit includes seeds to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint — all without having to place it outside. It comes with powerful and effective LED grow lights as well as a taller lamp arm; the combination is designed to maximize photosynthesis, which leads to quicker growth. It even has an automatic timer to turn lights on and off at the correct times and additional buttons that remind them when to add water and plant food.
$70+ at Amazon
