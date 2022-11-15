Amazon

JBL Clip 4 portable speaker

Though tiny, this device delivers the same rich sound quality JBL speakers are known for and allows you to take it with you even after the party’s over. Its clip-on style makes it easy to attach it to your bag or belt and carry it wherever you go. It’s also waterproof, so during the summer, you can even take it to the beach, lake or pool to play your favorite songs without worrying about the speaker getting wet.