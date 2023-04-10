Travel season is upon us in earnest. Whether you’ve got a big family road trip planned involving long car rides, are visiting loved ones overseas, can’t wait to go camping or simply want to explore your state, having a few kid-friendly travel accessories can make a big difference in terms of convenience, comfort, ease and safety. And while kid-specific travel toys and gear are great, there are also quite a few kid-specific tech accessories and gadgets that can come in handy, too.
Below, we’ve rounded up some great travel tech items for children of varying ages. It includes entertainment options like cameras and tablets, products to help them stay comfortable no matter where you’re staying — like a humidifier and sound machine — and safety devices for peace of mind wherever you might be. Take a look and see if any of these might make your travel a bit more seamless or help to keep the peace if travel conditions become challenging.