Nanit baby monitor

There are many travel baby monitors to pick from, but most require both a camera and a separate monitor. The Nanit baby monitor streams directly to your iPhone, turning your phone into a portable monitor. It comes highly recommended by Christy Escobar, an actor, writer and artist who took her first overseas family trip when her daughter was just two months old and hasn't slowed down since. She told HuffPost that "the Nanit is great because you can just unhook it from the wall mount and pop it in a case with its own little flex stand. I can just set it up anywhere (like on a stack of books) if we want to keep an eye on her from the other room but not disturb her sleep." Escobar purchased a bundle from the Nanit site with both the wall mount and flex stand, but you can purchase it for a bit less money without the stand on Amazon.