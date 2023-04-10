Amazon

JioBit tracker

Putting GPS trackers on your kids can be a bit controversial, but they might be a good option if you're headed to a theme park, the wilderness or just want a bit of peace of mind as you traverse the globe. JioBit is one of the only trackers made specifically for children, and it's lightweight and durable with a long battery life that can last up to 10 days. It's discreet and easy to attach to clothes or backpacks. It uses real-time GPS tech for accurate readings and is easy to use and set up. It does require an additional subscription plan.