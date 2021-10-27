Food & Drink

Containers That Are Perfect For Storing Your Thanksgiving Leftovers In

Stackable, microwavable and hassle-free containers to store all your food in, this year and next.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Store all the makings of the best turkey and cranberry sandwich in seal-tight food containers that fit perfectly onto crowded refrigerator shelves
Getty Images
Thanksgiving brings families and friends together. It presents an opportunity to express our gratitude and reminds us that the holiday season is finally underway. Its best capability however, is the excuse it gives us to feast.

Inevitably, there comes a time at the end of the evening when that fifth serving of stuffing is four too many, the top buttons of pants somehow become undone and the copious amounts of remaining food are deemed leftovers in need of a new home.

These convenient and easy-to-store food containers make packing away the next day’s meal (or multiple days’ meals) easy, mess-free and suitable for even the most crammed refrigerators. Shop these containers to get them just in time for Thanksgiving.

Dependable glass containers that you can cook in
Williams Sonoma
Cook, serve and store your stuffings and casseroles in these durable tempered glass Pyrex dishes, each accompanied by a leakproof lid. This 10-piece set is resistant to scratches, odor or staining, so you don't have to worry about that dreaded orange residue from leftover spaghetti. Plus these containers promise easy clean-up as they're completely dishwasher safe.

Get them from Williams Sonoma for $69.95.
Eco-friendly zipper lock bags
Amazon
Single-use plastic? Never heard of her. This silicone resealable bag set from Stasher is a great way to store anything from leftover rolls to turkey without taking up a lot of precious space in your fridge. These aren’t just great for food storage, however. You can also microwave or sous vide food in them, too!

Get them from Amazon for $54.99.
Color-coded nesting food storage
Amazon
We've all rummaged around drawers and cabinets trying to find matching lids and containers. Fortunately, this five-piece nesting food storage set from Joseph Joseph can help with that. Each container features a lockable, airtight and leakproof lid that makes stacking and transportation a cinch.

Get them from Amazon for $25.28.
Pop top bowls for all your liquids
S'well
Stop storing your soups, gravy and sauces in flat containers that can easily spill liquid contents. This set of tempered glass bowls by S'well is flat-bottomed for stability and security and each one has a pop-top lid for mess-free opening and storage. There are also measurements markings for those who like to meal prep, plus each durable bowl and lid is dishwasher and microwave safe.

Get them from S'well for $23.
The ultimate container collection
W&P Design
This eight-piece Porter fridge bundle from W&P Design contains fan-favorite sustainable containers that offer you a variety of ways to store all kinds of leftovers. The BPA-free plastic bowl comes with a silicone lid and strap, perfect for packing lunch for the next day. The assorted screw-tight bowls are great for cranberry sauce and gravy, while the glass wide-mouth bottle is ideal for beverages -- like leftover wine, perhaps? (No judgement).

Get it from W&P Design for $130.
Collapsable containers to fit every shelf in your fridge or cabinet
Amazon
This three-piece high quality food grade silicone set from Keweis is a customizable and space-saving approach to food storage. Pack away all your Thanksgiving side dishes in the containers, which are safe for the microwave, freezer and dishwasher, then easily fold them flat when you're done. The valve design on each interlocking lid ensures that hot air can escape, so no water vapor forms during microwaving.

Get them from Amazon for $17.99.
The next day's meal in one convenient box
Amazon
The Porzu bento lunch box offers multiple compartments, built-in cutlery and a removable tray so you can have your turkey, side dishes and that slice of pumpkin pie in one airtight place. It's both dishwasher- and microwave-safe and made of durable BPA-free plastic.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
Festive to-go containers for guests
The Lakeside Collection
If you're faced with mountains of leftovers that you know you'll never finish, these assorted aluminum take-out containers are a great way to share the love with guests without saying goodbye forever to your dishes and Tupperware. Twelve large and 12 small containers make up this 24-piece set from The Lakeside Collection, each with a festive cover. These are also great for gifting cookies, candies or other baked goods.

Get it from The Lakeside Collection for $9.99.
The Best Roasting Pans To Buy For Your Thanksgiving Turkey And Beyond
