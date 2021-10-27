Getty Images Store all the makings of the best turkey and cranberry sandwich in seal-tight food containers that fit perfectly onto crowded refrigerator shelves

Thanksgiving brings families and friends together. It presents an opportunity to express our gratitude and reminds us that the holiday season is finally underway. Its best capability however, is the excuse it gives us to feast.

Inevitably, there comes a time at the end of the evening when that fifth serving of stuffing is four too many, the top buttons of pants somehow become undone and the copious amounts of remaining food are deemed leftovers in need of a new home.

These convenient and easy-to-store food containers make packing away the next day’s meal (or multiple days’ meals) easy, mess-free and suitable for even the most crammed refrigerators. Shop these containers to get them just in time for Thanksgiving.