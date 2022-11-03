Dinnerly

You can handle the turkey if someone else will manage the rest: Dinnerly

Dinnerly positions itself as a lower-cost alternative to other subscription-based meal kits, with digital recipe cards and fewer ingredients in each dish. You’ll need to manage the turkey on your own, but the company can provide all the other menu items for you to cook at home.



Menu: Choose a la carte from the sweet and sour meatball appetizer or sides including herbed sausage stuffing, sour cream and onion biscuits, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole. Dessert choices are pumpkin pie cheesecake and apple oat crisp

Cost: Starting from $4.99 per person plus $9.99 shipping

Order deadline: Nov. 16 for delivery Nov. 21 through No. 23