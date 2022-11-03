In a year that’s become legendary for the level of “quiet quitting,” some Thanksgiving cooks are extending that attitude to their holiday meal efforts. They’re having Thanksgiving dinner delivered directly to their doors, whether as ready-to-cook kits or heat-and-serve prepared meals.
Before you start shopping, you’ll want to consider several factors, including your budget. The average price for a 10-person Thanksgiving meal was $53.31 in 2021, according to a recent survey. These delivered options will cost more, sometimes significantly so.
Still, if you factor in the value of your time and effort, it might seem like a good deal. And if you’re feeling anxious about your cooking skills, you might appreciate the culinary support these services provide, no matter what they cost.
Check out this list of popular, highly-rated services that will do some or all of the work for you. You could even order an extra dinner box to be delivered to older adults, new parents or any other stressed-out friend who would appreciate a helping hand with the holiday meal. You can choose from vegan or vegetarian options, sites that allow you to order just a turkey or just the sides, or even a super-spendy “meal fit for royalty.”
Be sure to pay attention to order-by deadlines to ensure enough time to thaw the turkey, if necessary. Once the feast is ordered and on its way, you can relax and anticipate the beauty of an outsourced meal that checks all of your culinary boxes.
You like to cook, but would love a sous chef: Blue Apron
If “mise en place” is a phrase you’ve seriously considered for your next tattoo, this option might be for you. Everything arrives accurately measured and ready to cook, so all you need to do is wake up on Thanksgiving morning, slip on an apron and start working your culinary magic. The shipment comes with all the ingredients you’ll need, recipe cards and a holiday prep guide with tips and planning checklists.
Classic Thanksgiving meal kit
Menu: Turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts, brown butter and white cheddar mashed potatoes, and apple crumb pie
Serves: 6 to 8
Cost: $139.99 with free shipping
Order deadline: Nov. 17 noon ET to arrive in time for Thanksgiving
Vegetarian meal kit
Menu: Three-cheese pasta bake, roasted Brussels sprouts, arugula and orange salad, smoky Delicata squash and chocolate mousse pie
Serves: 8 to 10
Cost: $124.99 with free shipping
Order deadline: Nov. 17 noon ET to arrive in time for Thanksgiving
You can handle the turkey if someone else will manage the rest: Dinnerly
Dinnerly positions itself as a lower-cost alternative to other subscription-based meal kits, with digital recipe cards and fewer ingredients in each dish. You’ll need to manage the turkey on your own, but the company can provide all the other menu items for you to cook at home.
Menu: Choose a la carte from the sweet and sour meatball appetizer or sides including herbed sausage stuffing, sour cream and onion biscuits, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole. Dessert choices are pumpkin pie cheesecake and apple oat crisp
Cost: Starting from $4.99 per person plus $9.99 shipping
Order deadline: Nov. 16 for delivery Nov. 21 through No. 23
All you want to do is turn on the oven: Harry & David
If you like to keep your apron clean, here’s the meal for you. The turkey arrives already cooked, as do all the sides, so the meal requires nothing more than heating and serving. In addition to the bird, cranberry sauce and gravy, you can choose an appetizer assortment, two side dishes and dessert from a long menu of options.
Serves: 8 to 10
Cost: $304.48 ($249.99 plus $54.49 estimated shipping)
Order deadline: Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET for Thanksgiving
It's not Thanksgiving without turkducken: Hebert's Specialty Meats
Shipped directly to you from Maurice, Louisiana, this is the Thanksgiving entrée for people who want it all — in the same bite, preferably. It’s a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey, layered with Cajun pork cornbread stuffing. You’ll have to make your own sides, but if you’re a big enough fan, you might be satisfied with nothing but turkducken. Order early, because you’ll need three days to thaw this masterpiece.
Serves: 10 to 15
Cost: $149.95 with free shipping through Goldbelly
Order deadline: Nov. 21, but orders are encouraged as soon as possible
You like to cook and nosh: Hello Fresh
If the apps are your favorite part of any meal, consider Hello Fresh, which gives you the option of adding a while-you-cook appetizer to the kit. Your delivery comes with step-by-step recipes, nutritional information and fresh, pre-measured ingredients. For the pre-meal event, add on a jammy brie and charcuterie appetizer that includes cheese, cured meat, baguette and more.
Menu: Roasted turkey, broccoli cheddar gratin, mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and apple ginger crisp
Add-on: Charcuterie spread ($25.99)
Serves: 8 to 10
Cost: $198.89 (18.99 per person plus $8.99 for shipping)
Order deadline: Nov. 17
You're feeding a massive horde of hungry people: Williams Sonoma
If you’re entertaining everyone but King Charles III this year (and who knows, he may drop by for dessert later), then the venerable kitchen retailer has you covered. The website describes this as “a meal fit for royalty,” including that massive turkey leg for your Henry VIII impersonation (which always gets Charles going, we hear). If your biggest worry is that people might go home hungry, this is the option for you. And since all you have to do is heat and serve these dishes, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on crowd control.
Menu: Turkey (16 to 18 pounds), bone-in ham, braised short ribs, bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin with blue cheese, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage cranberry stuffing, maple squash au gratin, Brussels sprouts, bacon mac and cheese, gravy, cranberry relish, Parker House rolls and pecan and pumpkin pies
Serves: 12
Cost: $859.95 + $15 delivery surcharge
Order deadline: Nov. 17 by 12 a.m. PT for delivery by Nov. 23
You always order a la carte: Home Chef
You’ve got plenty of options with this set-up from Home Chef, which delivers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients with easy-to-follow recipe cards. They sell the turkey breast roast itself, with complete cooking instructions, separate from the sides, so you can choose to order just the turkey, just the sides, only desserts, or everything you need to prepare a full meal at home. A turkey, five sides and two desserts costs $156.
Turkey: $49.98 + free shipping
Sides: Cheddar and sage biscuits, Brussels sprouts, loaded mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole ($15.96 each; free shipping with orders over $49)
Desserts: Apple crisp cake ($5.98) or pumpkin chocolate chip cookie skillet ($7.98) (free shipping with orders over $49)
Order deadline: Nov. 15
You're a vegan (or your guests are): Purple Carrot
This subscription-based plant-based meal kit service consistently sells out its Thanksgiving offering each year, so you’ll need to subscribe in advance and place your order early. While turkey isn’t included (duh), you’ll get thoughtfully chosen and suitably festive vegan fare.
Menu: Cashew cheese stuffed sweet potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, gravy, cranberry sauce and pear cranberry crisp.
Serves: 4
Cost: $75 + tax
Order deadline: November 15 by 11:59 p.m. ET for delivery Thanksgiving week
If turkey is the star of your show: Zingerman's
Of course you want the best. But are you willing to pay $325 for it? If your answer is a resounding “yes,” then Zingerman’s is here for you. Their 15- to 17-pound heritage thanksgiving turkey is not like anything you’ve tasted before, says the famed Ann Arbor, Michigan-based deli and mail order purveyor. Their pastured, free-range birds come from a farm at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and they’re raised without antibiotics or hormones. They arrive frozen and ready to cook. “This is the kind of turkey that everyone at the table is going to enjoy,” their website says. “For many, it’ll be the first time they’ve tasted the real thing, and they’ll be fighting for seconds.”
Serves: 12 to 15
Cost: $325 (free shipping)
Order deadline: Order as soon as possible; they sell out every year. Your frozen turkey will ship on November 15, to arrive by November 17, in plenty of time to thaw.
Add ons: Hors d’oeuvres gift box ($95, free shipping) or leftover Thanksgiving turkey rescue gift kit ($135, free shipping)