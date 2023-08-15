ShoppingBeauty hair care

R+Co Dallas thickening shampoo, Alterna Caviar Densifying shampoo and Living Proof Full shampoo.

Aging, stress, genetics, being post-partum and certain kinds of illness can all lead to hair loss or thinning. Regardless of the cause, it sucks, and scrambling to find a way to fix it can lead to even more stress, which as we know is counter-productive. In my mid-thirties, I went through a difficult break-up and hormonal shift that left me with thinning, stringy damaged hair. I was in full panic for an entire year trying to figure out what I needed to get my locks on track again.

Supplements and serums may help — you should definitely talk to your doctor — but I found that having a good thickening shampoo in my routine made a world of difference. Once I found the right one for me, my hair slowly started coming back to life. Many thickening shampoos are specially formulated to help heal and fortify hair, not only promoting more growth but helping to boost the look and feel of your hair’s thickness.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best thickening shampoos for fine hair, according to reviews. These products all promise to make a difference in your hair’s texture and thickness. Some of these may come at a higher price point than an everyday drugstore shampoo, but I found that it’s worth the investment.

1
Nordstrom
Aveda Invati Advanced exfoliating shampoo
Any time I've had to deal with major hair loss, I've turned to this shampoo with great results. It's the first thing I recommend to anyone experiencing thinning hair, regardless of the cause. It is part of a hair care system that includes a conditioner, foam, mask and a scalp spray, but I find that if you can only afford one, then the shampoo is the way to go. It uses salicylic acid to remove buildup that can clog pores, and the brand includes ingredients like ginseng and turmeric that it says can invigorate the scalp. I was a skeptic at first, but seeing is believing. It really made a huge difference for me.

Promising review: "My mom gifted me the Invati set of shampoo (light) and conditioner for Christmas. We live in rural Canada and have hard well water that has been my hair's nemesis since moving here ten years ago! My hair is no longer dry and brittle...this shampoo is a miracle at keeping those minerals from doing their nasty thing. The last time I went for a hair cut my stylist noticed a ton of new hair growth... so it's working! I'd say it took me a couple of months to really notice a difference on that front. Please keep making this awesome product!" — Kate
$38+ at Nordstrom
2
Sephora
Living Proof Full shampoo
I've written about my love of Living Proof products before and have no doubt that this thickening shampoo does what it claims. It uses a blend of aminos, peptides and phyantriol that can deep clean the hair without stripping it of moisture or damaging color, all while plumping up the hair fibers and helping prevent damage from heat styling.

Promising review: "This shampoo does not leave my hair oily and helps keep it feeling fuller and strong. I also find I can go longer between washes while using this product. It has become a staple in my routine!" — Rabecky
$34+ at Sephora
3
Sephora
Crown Affair The Ritual shampoo
This is currently my shampoo of choice and I absolutely adore it. It doesn't market itself as a thickening shampoo, but it absolutely leaves my hair thicker and fuller when I use it. Even my mother (who has much thinner hair than mine) was shocked to find how much thicker her hair looked and felt after trying it. It also leaves my hair and scalp cleaner than any other shampoo I've ever tried. It's truly a cut above in every respect and, in my opinion, worth the price.

Promising review: "The CA shampoo + conditioner have revolutionized my hair. I have long, fine hair that is very prone to tangles with natural shampoos, and the CA products leave mine tangle free and shiny, but without weighing it does with additives. It smells just like a lighter D&G Light Blue—like catching a whiff of lemons on the air in Capri—and I love the ritual of using it. I have to wash/condition daily, and this is the perfect product, as it’s light and natural. Could not recommend more." — Kateinbrooklyn
$36 at Sephora
4
Sephora
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying shampoo
Great for all hair types, this popular Alterna shampoo is a luxurious blend of hair-healthy ingredients like caviar extract, red clover and amia Indian gooseberry. It helps to get rid of the buildup that can weigh hair down, cleansing it thoroughly while making your hair look and feel thicker without irritating the scalp.

Promising review: "My hair was looking and feeling dull and dry. I have some great conditioners but have been having difficulty with finding a shampoo that would make my hair look less dull and dry. This shampoo instantly made my hair feel soft and it looks fantastic! Plenty of volume and looks much healthier than it has in weeks. Definitely recommend!" — damarisp23
$38 at Sephora
5
Amazon
R+Co Dallas Biotin thickening shampoo
This popular shampoo uses advanced polymers to create a bouncy, voluminous look while antioxidants like moringa seed extract and golden root extract are included to help protect hair from stress and free radicals and repair damage. It's a great option for people with naturally fine hair who want to give their hair a boost of thickness.

Promising review: "Hair has never felt better. Although it’s a little on the pricier side of shampoo, R+Co Thickening Shampoo truly lives up to its name. I’ve always had limp, dull, fine hair my entire adult life and after officially using this product for a year I can see and feel the difference in my hair. I’m looking forward to continue using it and seeing how much more my hair will improve over time!" — Allie Wonner
$34 at Amazon
6
Sephora
Kérastase Densifique thickening shampoo for thinning hair
Reviewers swear by this shampoo formula. It's made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides that visibly thicken hair while promoting shine, strength and volume. It gently cleanses the hair without stripping it of natural oils while helping to improve texture and overall thickness over time.

Promising review: "Definitely stuck on this one now! This makes my hair look and feel thicker and it makes it feel soft too. There’s no gross smell or feel when you use it and I think it’s worth the price." — kilianm
$40 at Sephora
7
Dermstore
Briogeo Destined for Density shampoo for fine and thinning hair
Beauty devotees know that the under-the-radar brand Briogeo always delivers results. This density-boosting shampoo is made with copper peptides, zinc, biotin and vitamin E, all of which can help to visibly thicken hair while supporting its overall health.

Promising review: "This is a new find for me and I really like this product! I have fine hair and need a volumizing shampoo and this product delivers! I also love the price point and that it is a clean brand! Will repurchase!" — Leah
$32 at Dermstore
8
Amazon
Davines Volu shampoo
I'm a big fan of Davines' hair care line, and this volumizing shampoo is no exception. The gel formula gives hair lovely lift and boost, adding life and volume while also making it feel squeaky clean in a good way. This certified B-Corp brand is great for anyone looking to spend their money on socially and environmentally conscious brands without sacrificing results.

Promising review: "So I have been buying the wrong hair products for my hair type for my whole life. I have fine thin hair, and wear tape in extensions. I have bought so many shampoos, conditioners. Leave in, shines etc- to get that perfect hair after blow drying. This is the best i have had yet. I bought the shampoo, conditioner, leave in spray and some leave in for blondes. And my hair was not flat, had volume, and felt amazing and has lasted me a few days now. I’m beyond happen. It doesn’t have a strong smell at all, so if your into those products with heavy smells ( like me) this isn’t that- but what is does is the best yet." — Brittany Lachs
$34 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Sachajuan thickening shampoo
I've used this shampoo before and definitely found that it left my hair feeling thicker and fuller, without compromising on smoothness. It has heat and UV protectants and the brand's proprietary thickening technology that can help to create volume and bounciness. It's a great under-the-radar option for people with naturally thin hair.

Promising review: "When I ordered this thickening shampoo, I didn’t have high expectations. I’m happy to say I was wrong!! My hair used to look limp, thin and lifeless an hour after blowing it dry. With this shampoo, my hair seriously looks twice as thick. It may seem pricey, but you don’t need to use a lot for good results. Therefore it lasts a long time. I’m definitely a customer for life!" — Cheryl Champion
$31 at Amazon
10
Sephora
Ouai Thick Hair shampoo
If you're into fragrances, then this thickening shampoo is for you. Tt's scented with notes of rose, Italian lemon, jasmine and white musk. It is color-safe and has a multifunctional formula that tackles frizz, dryness and damage while also adding bounciness, shine and volume.

Promising review: "I loved QUAI shampoo completely transformed my hair from dull to full! This shampoo will never make you go back to whatever you used before. Definitely a transformer for the better! Love it" —alyssalauni
$32 at Sephora
11
Sephora
The Nue Co. Supa Thick shampoo for hair growth
This low-pH shampoo is great for anyone who needs to be extra gentle with their tresses. It's formulated to protect the scalp's microbiome and strengthen the hair cuticle, leaving hair nourished, full and healthy. It can help to reduce breakage and damage, restoring it to its former glory and helping to protect against daily stressors.

Promising review: "Smells great, leaves your hair feeling soft and bountiful, doesn't leave it oily or frizzy. It lathers up nicely and really cleans my hair! I use it every single time I wash my hair and notice my hair getting thicker!" — sugarwithtea
$22 at Sephora
