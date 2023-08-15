Aging, stress, genetics, being post-partum and certain kinds of illness can all lead to hair loss or thinning. Regardless of the cause, it sucks, and scrambling to find a way to fix it can lead to even more stress, which as we know is counter-productive. In my mid-thirties, I went through a difficult break-up and hormonal shift that left me with thinning, stringy damaged hair. I was in full panic for an entire year trying to figure out what I needed to get my locks on track again.

Supplements and serums may help — you should definitely talk to your doctor — but I found that having a good thickening shampoo in my routine made a world of difference. Once I found the right one for me, my hair slowly started coming back to life. Many thickening shampoos are specially formulated to help heal and fortify hair, not only promoting more growth but helping to boost the look and feel of your hair’s thickness.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best thickening shampoos for fine hair, according to reviews. These products all promise to make a difference in your hair’s texture and thickness. Some of these may come at a higher price point than an everyday drugstore shampoo, but I found that it’s worth the investment.