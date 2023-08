Aveda Invati Advanced exfoliating shampoo

Any time I've had to deal with major hair loss, I've turned to this shampoo with great results. It's the first thing I recommend to anyone experiencing thinning hair, regardless of the cause. It is part of a hair care system that includes a conditioner mask and a scalp spray , but I find that if you can only afford one, then the shampoo is the way to go. It uses salicylic acid to remove buildup that can clog pores, and the brand includes ingredients like ginseng and turmeric that it says can invigorate the scalp. I was a skeptic at first, but seeing is believing. It really made a huge difference for me.: "My mom gifted me the Invati set of shampoo (light) and conditioner for Christmas. We live in rural Canada and have hard well water that has been my hair's nemesis since moving here ten years ago! My hair is no longer dry and brittle...this shampoo is a miracle at keeping those minerals from doing their nasty thing. The last time I went for a hair cut my stylist noticed a ton of new hair growth... so it's working! I'd say it took me a couple of months to really notice a difference on that front. Please keep making this awesome product!" — Kate