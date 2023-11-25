51 Things Reviewers Said Were The Best Thing They Bought All Year

Some reviewers even called these their best purchases of the decade — and many would make great gifts!
Maitland Quitmeyer
A wearable sweatshirt–blanket "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/COMFY-Original-Oversized-Microfiber-Wearable/dp/B08LSHGMN6?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Comfy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COMFY-Original-Oversized-Microfiber-Wearable/dp/B08LSHGMN6?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Comfy</a>," a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-25475A-Breakfast-Sandwich/dp/B00BTIUYOO?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-25475A-Breakfast-Sandwich/dp/B00BTIUYOO?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ProsourceFit-Acupressure-Pillow-Relief-Relaxation/dp/B0BHJ9P695?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="acupressure foam mat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ProsourceFit-Acupressure-Pillow-Relief-Relaxation/dp/B0BHJ9P695?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">acupressure foam mat</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenForest-Computer-Assembly-Required-Espresso/dp/B07FD8LX4S?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" folding two-level desk" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GreenForest-Computer-Assembly-Required-Espresso/dp/B07FD8LX4S?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655d205be4b0c91d8278ef21%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> folding two-level desk</a> all from Amazon.
Amazon
Popular items from this list:

1
www.amazon.com
A two-in-one sprayer and scrub brush for the easiest dog baths you've ever experienced
It straps securely to your hand, is flexible for a comfy experience for your pet and it comes with adapters so you can connect it to your shower/tub or your outdoor garden hose.

And if you want to make bathing even easier,try the licking mat (also made by Aquapaw) as pictured. Slather it with PB or another treat, and your pup will stay happy and busy while you're getting the job done.

Promising review: "The Aquapaw was my best purchase this year! I have a Flat-Coates Retriever so her fur is really thick. The Aquapaw had no problems getting all her fur wet and also getting all the shampoo out. It was so easy to use and install. My dog usually doesn’t like the water from the shower on her but this didn’t seem to bother her at all since I was literally just petting her (which she loves)." — Jessica Tucker
$16.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.95)
2
www.amazon.com
A Luminoodle, an LED lighting strip you can affix to the back of your TV
It'll create a backlighting effect that'll sharpen images, increase color contrast and reduce eye strain.

Promising reviews: "I'm obsessed with this product! I'm actually mad I haven't had this all my life. It looks amazing and fancy lighting up my TV area. My husband and I always fight about the lamp begin on while we're watch tv in the dark so this was the perfect compromise. It helps my eyes too bc if it's pitch dark my eyes hurt watching the bright tv.. this eases my viewing experience with the lamp off. But mostly I love how it looks!!!!! Worth every penny. It was so easy to install, sticks great even after unpeeling and moving it a little. I will be buying another for my other TV." — Cris

"THE BEST MONEY EVER SPENT!!! JUST GET IT!!!" — saylthecell
$7.19+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
Or an immersive LED backlight for your TV
It brings the colors on your screen into the room for a truly riveting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and you can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control. It's also helpful for eyestrain and fits 55–65-inch TVs.

This video gif is from an Amazon reviewer — checkout the whole video to watch these lights in action, and their very helpful review if you're having trouble calibrating your lights.


Promising reviews: "Being a frugal sort it really took me awhile to go ahead and get this product. Worried about buyer's remorse and such. All I can say is boy howdy: I should have gotten this sooner! After installing it to the back of my new 65-inch TV and fired it up I almost cried. It was as if Bob Ross himself had descended from heaven and painted my walls full of happy little lights. Simply amazing. I had seen in some reviews that some colors didn't match so well. As the guardian of a few felines I decided to do a test. First I grabbed my orange cat Ollie and pointed the camera at him. On the wall a glorious orange. Next was my black cat Midnight. Aimed it at him and a light white color splashed the wall. Highly impressed I grab my last cat Skittles, a calico, and swept it over him. Amazing lights bouncing off the wall — I was totally sold at this point. My only regret with this product is that I didn't buy it earlier. If I had maybe I would still have a wife and not so many cats." — Amazon Customer

"I absolutely love this lights, the app is super helpful and has a lot of different settings and colors to choose from; you can even make your own color theme! I love when I play music and it changes with the beat. Best purchase I've ever made!" — Miriam Garcia
$55.99 at Amazon (regularly $89.99)
4
www.amazon.com
An oscillating tower fan
It has six speeds — up to 24 feet per second velocity — and three modes while staying super quiet. It's sleek and narrow, so it won't take up a ton of space in your room, and it looks surprisingly cool! It comes with a remote control so you can turn it on from your bed, and the LED lights turn off in sleep mode, so you don't need to worry about being disturbed.

Promising review: "Get this! Best purchase I’ve made. I live in Arizona, and while I have AC, my room faces the sunrise and takes the brunt of the direct-sun heat. And while I have blackout curtains, they don’t keep the heat at bay. THIS FAN HERE! I finally made the choice to invest in a good fan, and boy was I so shockingly pleased by this fan. The remote responsiveness is great! The sound even at its highest is quite a low hum, the fan is strong, LOVE the quiet mode, please go and get. My room now stays perfectly cool, even during the Arizona summer at its peak." — clarisse
$76.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A folding two-level desk so you can work from home in style without sacrificing permanent space
You can store this right under your bed or couch when not in use.

Promising review: "Best. Purchase. Ever! I do not usually write reviews but love this product and just had to share! As a full-time student and single parent, I needed something that didn’t take up much space and can easily move around with me. It came already assembled (which is a HUGE plus) and took less than a minute to get the hang of folding/unfolding. It’s big enough to use my laptop, notebooks, and a portable monitor all at the same time with still ample amount of space for note-taking. It’s light enough to carry but extremely sturdy when unfolded. If you’re wondering if this is worth buying, the answer is unquestionably a YES!" — jessica quackenbush
$50.98+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A TikTok-famous veggie chopper to cut down the time it takes to prep ingredients
It comes with four blades (two dicing blades and two spiral blades) that'll make quick work of your veggies in just one easy motion. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup! You can easily pour ingredients from the container right into your pan with less spill or mess. Leftover ingredients also store easily in the container.

Check out aTikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising reviews: "I have bought so many vegetable choppers, but the plastic container breaks easily, is hard to clean, and the sharpness was loss very quickly. NOT this one, more than a year and is still works excellent!!! My children love to do salsa or cook with the help of this item because it is very easy to use. From a person who has cooked for 30+ years, I can say is one of the best items I have ever had in my kitchen." — Alexiah

"This is the best thing I bought. I can make a salsa so fast. I love it so much." — Patricia Monjaraz
$23.95 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
The "Shark Tank"–famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt–blanket hybrid
It has microfiber fleece on the outside, thick fluff on the inside, a gigantic pocket (for snacks!!), an oversized hood and a slouchier-than-slouchy fit...what more can you ask for?

Promising reviews: "I use this product for everything. It is the best thing I ever bought. I love it.❤️😍🥰" — Amazon Customer

"This is the best thing I've ever bought. I love it, my dog loves it, my friends are envious. It feels like being wrapped up in the best blanket ever. I'm short (5'0") and wide (~2x–3x) and this fits perfectly loose. I wish the sleeves were shorter, but I know that I have dinosaur arms and for people with longer arms, it probably fits better. Wish the pocket was lower too, but it's nice and big and I can fit my phone and probably a small child in it. It does attract dog hair, but it brushes right off. Didn't notice any issues with stitching/quality. I know what I'm getting people for Christmas if I run out of ideas." — Amazon Customer
$39.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
An acupressure foam mat with thousands of pressure points
Just lay on it for a 10-30 minutes; it may help with relaxation and pain relief. It also comes with a matching pillow. Chat with your doctor for advice on if this is right for you!

Promising review: "The best purchase I've made these past five years! This has saved my life over and over again. I've always had a lot of gimmicks to help relieve pain/desensitize my back, but NOTHING has worked as well as this! It even helps me fall asleep faster (I struggle with falling asleep in under 10 minutes). I simply throw it on my bed, lay on it, and less than five minutes later, I've fallen asleep. I do often wake up with very small (hairline) scratches because I fall asleep on it and move while I sleep, but the pain is never enough to wake me up. Laying on this mat for even just 10 minutes relieves so much tension and allows me to move! LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I keep one in my car (for travels / sleep over / use in the office) as well as one in my room." — Nicole Solano-Asamoah
$28.53 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum that'll pick up crumbs, pet hair, dust and more
It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice. It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically heading to the dock to recharge.

Promising review: "Best thing I ever bought in my life! I can NOT believe I lasted so long without Roomba. I wasted years of my life vacuuming on weekends instead of resting! You start it and let it do its thing. Will remind you when it’s full and knows to go home when the battery is low. Does a great job with dog hair (we have a Collie who sheds like [wild]). I only need to stick a dust swiffer in tight corners where Roomba can’t fit once a week… maybe. It is an amazing tool! P.S. I don’t use the app. I just like to be present when it works." — C. Nistor
$245 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas
It's designed to help soothe sore muscles, ease neck and shoulder pain and work through tough knots.

Promising review: "The first thing that I liked is how fast the shipping was. I am a swimmer and at the end of each practice I end up with sore muscles and have really painful spasms in my legs, so I decided to purchase this massager gun to help with that. My friend recommended it to me and I have to say that I am really impressed with this product. The gun is really well built, it's not heavy, and it's easy to use, most of the accessories are made of plastic but have a good quality. The power of the gun is incredible; with the first level, I can feel that it massages the deep tissue of my muscles, I have been using it every day since I received it, for almost one week now and the battery is still full. Another thing that I loved is the case that comes with the gun, you can carry it and the accessories everywhere. The best product I've ever bought." — Solange
$59.99+ at Amazon (regularly $89.99)
11
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
An air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot
You can use it to crisp up leftovers, make homemade versions of your favorite fried foods (without having to deal with hot oil) and more.

Here's what BuzzFeed Food writer Hannah Loewentheil has to say about it: "Friends of mine were raving about their new Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, so after reading similar feedback on Amazon, I decided it looked like a winner. And it happens to be made by the same company that makes the crowd-favorite Instant Pot. I figured I would be using this appliance primarily as air air fryer, but as an added bonus, it can also roast, broil, bake, re-heat, and dehydrate food.

"I've had this air fryer for about three weeks now, and I can honestly say it's become the hero of my kitchen. It preheats quickly, it's large enough to a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air... Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"

Promising review: "This is the best thing I’ve ever bought. Easy to use and clean." — Dean Cuba
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
12
Amazon
A weighted blanket to help with anxiety, stress and insomnia
The just-heavy-enough pressure can help you relax and feel comforted enough to drift off. It's available in multiple sizes and and weights, so whether you're looking for one for a kid, for yourself or to use in a king or queen-sized bed with your partner, there's an option for you.

Promising review: "This is the BEST purchase I have ever made. I have been an insomniac for years and have never successfully been treated. Even with many doctors' appointments and medications — NOTHING worked! On top of that I have RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome). I thought I would give this blanket a try. This product is not advertised for RLS but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma-like state!!! It is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life. And the comforting weight on my legs and boy just eases those RLS symptoms and drifts me off to a sound sleep!!! It is so hard to describe the feeling of peace and comfort the minute you lay it on your body. I actually ordered the 15-pound blanket for my weight and height because I wanted the extra weight just in case. I decided to go ahead an order a second one if I have an emergency situation and need even more weight on my legs. This product is phenomenal to say the least!!!" — DeAnn Barksdale
$25.42+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A microwave popcorn popper
This way, you can buy your kernels in bulk (no annoying little bags!) and top your popcorn with WHATEVER you choose — and no oil required, if you don't want to add it.

Promising review: "We absolutely love this. Best purchase of the decade. Makes making good popped popcorn so easy - especially if you hate the waxy taste of microwave popcorn! This was bought as a backup to my first one since it was a hit by all and getting so much use! Perfect amount as well if you are ever like me and end up eating popcorn for dinner LOL" — Sumi Casey
$15.99+ at Amazon
14
Amazon
A salad chopper and bowl to upgrade your salad game
Just toss in your greens and veggies, run your round cutter through it and you're good to go.

Promising review: "Best purchase of the year! This product is so simple and yet it is life-changing for my salad-making! One of the main reasons I never made salads at home was because it was so hard to chop the lettuce. This product makes it so easy and only takes a second to chop your whole salad so you don’t get stuck with awkwardly large pieces of lettuce." — Katie
$26.37 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A giant bubble-making kit
The whole fam can enjoy this magical backyard activity with surprising ease — and take plenty of photos. The kit comes with a wand, a pouch of bubble-making concentrate and a tips & tricks booklet.

Promising review: "I've been looking for ways to cheer up my daughter during this shelter in place so I gave this a shot. The second she saw those giant bubbles her face just lit up. Not only are the bubbles huge but they fly pretty well. The kids in the next apartment complex were giggling as the two-foot bubbles flew over the fence. I am going to need a lot more bubble solution! Best purchase of the year." — Emily B
$15.95 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
An avocado tool so you won't accidentally cut yourself trying to get that pit out
It'll slice open the fruit, pop out the pit and create perfectly Instagrammable slices — no knife required.

Promising review: "I thought this was a unitasker, but it isn't at all! I eat avocado daily and this thing saves me from having to use three utensils. I finally gave in and bought it after I was trying to remove a pit and cut my hand. It was the last cut! Best purchase I made this year. Do your hands a favor and get two of these if you eat 'cados frequently like me." — JR
$11.89 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A handheld electric milk frother
Now you won't have to leave your home to enjoy a fabulous cafe-quality latte or cappuccino. It even works on iced beverages to give you cold foam. It's battery operated; just run it in some soapy water for an easy cleaning.

Promising review: "Best thing I’ve ever bought. I kid you not. I use this everyday to make my matcha drinks. It is a lifesaver and saves you so much time. Don’t think you’re lazy for buying it because it’s so worth the money I promise you." — Neg neg
$6.99 at Amazon
18
Oui the People
A single-blade razor that glides evenly with your skin to ensure minimal razor burn and ingrown hairs
Plus, you can use it forever with replacement blades. It's available in rose gold and chrome.

Promising reviews: "Best purchase I've made in a looonnng time! So happy!" — Brianna Shea

"My first time using the Oui Razor, I got the closest shave I’ve ever experienced. I have super sensitive skin, and am very prone to razor burn, but this razor, paired with the shave gel, made my legs feel like they had been waxed, and I got NO razor burn! I love this razor!" — Jamie
$55 at Oui The People (regularly $85 at Amazon)
19
www.youtube.com
A pet hair-removing roller with no adhesive strips
It'll help rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in a quick roll.

Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but if I could buy stock in the ChomChom I would! This is incredible. I immediately started using it on blankets, cat tree, towels that the cats lay on, bed skirt, every cloth or soft surface that the cats touch and TONS of fur started coming off! It's simple and easy, no sticky paper that barely does anything. The design is ingenious! It's a roller that goes back and forth about a one-quarter turn, so you have to go one direction, then back, and that simple motion not only picks up ALL the hair, but then removes it from the outer part of the roller and deposits it in the interior. When you open the back to reveal the interior, there's all the hair all bunched up! Like freakin' magic! I cannot wait to start cleaning every surface again once I finally cleaned it once. Allergies were going nuts and after picking up all this dust and fur I'm hopeful that will go a long way to feel better. Best product I've bought in years, I cannot believe that the reviews were so darn accurate! Get! This! Product!" — Joshua A. Flanders
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
20
Amazon
A motion-detecting toilet light that'll glow in any of 16 colors
This way, you won't miss the bowl, trip over cords in the dark or stub your toe during a 3 a.m. bathroom trip.

Promising review: "Since this is a ridiculous product that I have come to LOVE, I think this review should reflect how fun this product is. This was definitely a 'one too many glasses of wine during quarantine' product purchase, but is the best thing I have gotten this year! Not only is it extremely useful when I need to go to the bathroom at night, but it is also fun. The light changing function makes it as if you're at a rave while you pee. 10/10 recommend. Also- it's not expensive! Will purchase again for sure!" — Katelynn Smith
$16.99 at Amazon
21
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
A chic, super popular parka that'll keep you warm
It'll make everyone think you splurged big time. It's available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 16 colors. I bought this on Prime Day two years ago and it's WORTH IT!! SO WARM!!!! I LIVE in it all winter. Check out my review of the Amazon coat for more info.

Promising review: "This coat is phenomenal. Literally the best purchase of my life. I have never in my 40 years had a coat that fit as well as this one does. I’m sad I waited three years to order it." — Amber
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $151.99)
22
www.amazon.com
A posture corrector
You can wear this for a few hours at a time (even under your clothes) for a gentle reminder to sit or stand up straight. You'll get more and more used to over time — and even do it without the corrector on.

Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! I have had such bad back and neck pain for years that I was starting to get a hump on the back of my neck. It is super comfortable to wear and it honestly makes all of the difference. My posture and core strength are getting so much better that I have had comments on it. I am so glad I supported this product, completely love it! Best thing I've bought so far!"Adalene carter
$21.97 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. It's designed to help with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines and even eczema. I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising reviews: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" — Sarah Deeb

"Best thing I have bought. Love the way it feels on my skin. Has helped my skin out." — tricia morris
$13.99 at Amazon (regularly $22.04)
24
John Mihaly / BuzzFeed
Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
It's a fun-for-the-whole-family activity in which the kids (or kid-at-heart grownups) can hide a rainbow-hued "poo" that says "yoo-hoo" and gives clues about where its hidden. It'll keep the kids entertained for hours.

Promising reviews: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" — andrea kelli gorman

"Best money I've spent." — Anna
$12.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A quick and easy breakfast sandwich maker
It'll cook eggs, veggies, meats, and toast up English muffins, biscuits, and even small bagels. It comes with a recipe book with ideas, and you can TOSS THE REMOVABLE PARTS IN THE DISHWASHER! Breakfast is ready in five.

Promising review: "Easily the best purchase I made all year. It does help to let the egg cook for two minutes or so until it’s slightly firm on top so it doesn’t sink into the bread! Comes apart to clean in two seconds flat. I get up at 3:45 a.m. for work and would have laughed at the idea of making a hot breakfast before I got this. It literally takes me five minutes and I’m out the door!" — KB
$29.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A Squatty Potty
It's a toilet stool that keeps your feet raised while pooping. This position is supposed to fully relax your puborectalis muscle, meaning you have an easier elimination, with no straining. If you think that's TMI, just try it and see.

If you want a prettier one for your bathroom, Squatty Potty also makes a teak wood version ($55.99) and a clear acrylic one ($79.99).

Promising review: "I'm a 28-year-old man and I don't mean to brag or anything, but I've been pooping on my own for — like — nearly the majority of my adulthood... so when I tell you that this is the single most revolutionary experience I've had as far as my bowel movements go, I think you'll trust that this is a pretty big deal. Quicker, more pleasant movements, easy to store, easy to use. The best product I've bought in years. You know you're going to buy this. Just do it." — Heinyken
$20.33+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A Shiatsu shoulder massager
You can use it to relax overworked muscles after hunching over a computer all day, or on your lower back and legs. Plus, it has an optional heat setting for even more pain relief.

Promising review: "I had neck and shoulder pain for about a month that’s why I bought this and after using this massager just 4-5 times my pain went away!! I was afraid it would be painful as I can be sensitive when getting a massage but it was not at all painful. The cord is nice and long, you can put it on your neck, back, feet, everywhere! And it feels so good. If I get a kink in my neck or my feet hurt I take this out! Best purchase ever!" — Sarah E. Johnson
$36.79 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
28
Amazon
A Philips alarm clock that simulates sunrise so you wake up more naturally
It has 20 brightness settings that slowly increase over 30 minutes so you rise with the sun. Once it's at full brightness, only then will the alarm sound go off. It also has a reverse sunset mode that slowly fades away while you fall asleep.

Promising review: "I used to have such issues waking up. Sleeping through alarms that would wake up neighbors in the next apartment but not me. This is the only alarm/wake up remedy that has worked out of a baker's dozen. I wake up and feel excited that I've worked up for class on time and when you live in sub-freezing temperatures that is something that is rare. If you're on the fence do it. It's the best buy I've made in years." — Andy Anderson
$88.95 at Amazon (regularly $98.52)
29
Amazon
A seven-in-one Instant Pot Duo
It'll slow cook, pressure cook, make rice, sauté, make yogurt and keep food warm.

Promising reviews: "Best thing I’ve ever bought! I use it constantly and it’s wonderfully fast! Producing great meals." — Trubyslippers

"We bought this a few weeks ago since we have been hearing so much about them and let me tell you, these are the best thing to come around since sliced bread. Basically we haven't had anything to eat in two weeks that hasn't been made in the Instant Pot. The pot itself comes with a recipe book and there are so many more online and we are yet to find a recipe that isn't amazing. The build of the Pot is super sturdy as well. highly recommend." — Thomas D
$99.95 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A set of three scrubbing attachments
You can simply add them to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy. If you don't already have a drill, you can also get a cordless drill set with brushes just like the above and drill bits from Amazon for $34.99.

Promising review: "I constantly have to pester the hubby to help with cleaning the bathroom. Then I bought this and he’s like Tim 'the tool man' Taylor. I guess he just needed more power??? He cleans the bathroom without even being asked because he likes the drill brushes. They work well. The grout lines are clean. It doesn’t take him long. Best money I've ever spent! LOL." — Heather N
$18.95 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A super bitter-tasting clear polish to help you finally quit that nail-biting habit
Now your fingernails can grow long and strong. It's shine-free, so it won't look like anything's on your nails. It's also great to help kids stop sucking on their thumbs.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old daughter has been sucking her thumb before she turned 1. I didn’t know any effective way to stop her from sucking her thumb and our pediatrician couldn’t offer any solution, either. I happened to read about this product one day and decided to give it a try. We applied the nail polish once a week for three weeks in a row. She has now stopped her thumb sucking completely. The first two weeks she seemed a bit more fussy and insecure but she is a changed person now. I highly recommend it. The best money I’ve ever spent!!!" — CLW
$15.25 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A pair of Bambody period undies
They have a protective leakproof layer and a moisture-wicking bamboo fabric to keep you dry and comfortable, whether you're using them as backup protection or full coverage (they can hold up to four tampons' worth!). The leakproof layer is PFA-free.

Promising reviews: "I thought it would feel weird to bleed in my underwear but I couldn’t feel a thing. This underwear was very comfortable and didn’t feel like I was on my period at all. I didn’t feel gross. Best purchase ever. Would recommend 10/10. Great coverage and no leakage." — Dpat

"Best purchase ever!! Honestly I’ve never like pads or tampons so when I found out about these period panties I just knew I had to try them and it really changed my life, I love them, I have the ease of knowing that I’m safe from bleeding through my clothes and I’m also doing my part to be less wasteful." — Everydaywjess
$13.99+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A dozen Bottle Bright tablets for deep cleaning your thermoses and on-the-go bottles
Just plop one tablet in and let it sit overnight. The foaming action will power away gross stuff, residue and odors.

Promising review: "Magic tablets! These little tablets were amazing! By far the best item I’ve bought all year. I have been using the same few Contigo mugs every day for coffee for years and the insides were quite stained. This did the trick and they look like new. Amazing!!!" — Amazon Customer
$8 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A foot filing rasp that'll undo years of callus buildup
Promising review: "I have BAD feet. Like genetically bad. I have tried EVERYTHING. I’ve spent an excessive amount of money on foot masks, foot scrubs, pedicures, pumice stones, foot files, etc. Nothing worked. This fixed my feet in five minutes. I was actually in shock. I haven’t had 'soft' feet in years. I literally feel like I have new feet. Best $10 I ever spent." — Hdb
$9.95 at Amazon
35
Amazon
An undated productivity planner
It'll help keep track of your to-do lists, calendars, schedules and goals (both short- and long-term), and even will help you make and keep habits!

Promising review: "The best product I’ve bought! I love this! Love the quality, the distribution, the color, and the aspects it includes. This has helped me a lot to get organized and improve productivity and it a great help for daily evaluation of my life." — Veronica
$24.99 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
An easy pineapple corer
Cut off the top of your pineapple, twist the corer into the fruit (kind of like a wine bottle corkscrew), then pull it out. You now have a cored and spiral-cut pineapple in minutes.

Promising review: "OMG when I say this is the best thing I’ve bought!!! I’ve never bought a whole pineapple before, so when I did, I had no clue on the best way to cut it. This tool helped A LOT. It is sooooo easy to cut and get the pineapple out. It definitely made my drinks easier to make!" — Jayfree
$11.18 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A Cerama Bryte cook top cleaning kit
The kit includes cook top cleaning solution, scrubbing pads, a pad tool and a scraper so you can remove baked- and caked-on food from any smooth range no matter how long it's been there.

Promising review: "I recommend this to anyone who can’t seem to get their stove top cleaned. The most amazing cleaning product I’ve ever used. It took me a second cleaning to get the surface completely cleaned but it was super easy to do and won’t use anything else. BEST PRODUCT I'VE EVER BOUGHT." — Katelyn
$16.48 at Amazon
38
Amazon
A stainless steel bar that'll actually rid your hands of foul odors (even fish, garlic, and onions)
It works by just rubbing your hands with the bar, with or without water.

Promising review: "I always thought it was a hoax that a piece of steel could remove kitchen odors (like from chopping onions or garlic). I am happy to report that it totally works. Handle all the stinky food you want - even non food odors - and then wash your hands with this steel bar. No soap. No perfume. It just removes the odor nearly instantly. Little bar is reasonably priced as well. Best gadget I've bought in years." — Deb
$8.59 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A mini yet powerful HD multimedia projector and screen
It'll turn any room into a mini movie theater. Just plug in a phone, gaming system, streaming stick (including the Amazon Fire TV stick) or laptop.

Promising review: "Bought this TMY projector as a lightening deal on a whim. Used it the other night. Set it up by our koi pond, lit a fire in the firepit and watched the 1st Bruins playoff game. It was the best night ever. The projector was flawless!!! Easy to setup and a fantastic picture. The other reviews were correct about it having to be dark - at dusk picture barely visible, but once it did get dark it was a great picture. No problem following the puck. There were a lot of doubters but they changed their attitude pretty quick. Everyone was in agreement that the TMY Projector was an excellent investment. We plan to have a lot more evening gatherings watching games, movies, etc. Thank you for making such an excellent product :) We have a lot of friends whom claim they will be ordering one for themselves. Best purchase ever." — El
$65.58 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A cat self-grooming toy
Just mount it on a wall or corner with the included strips.

Promising review: "My cat is IN LOVE with this thing! She goes nuts rubbing her face and neck all over this thing. I call it her 'scratchy scratchy'... I can hear her from the next room rubbing and nibbling on it. It cracks me up. It is secure on the wall and has never fallen off. The comb part pops off if you need to clean it. I haven't had to use the included package of cat nip because she didn't need any encouraging. This is the best thing I have ever bought!" — Jennifer
$4.99 at Amazon (regularly $7.19)
41
www.amazon.com
A pair of arch supports with compression to help relieve foot pain, including from plantar faciitis
Read more about how a lack of arch support can aggravate plantar fasciitis at the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Promising review: "I run 3-5 miles, circuit train and lift 5-6 days a week. I totally overdid it a few weeks ago. To make matters worse, I realized my sneakers were too old. The pain was unbearable. I have very flat feet, weak ankles and I suffered multiple feet/ankle injuries as a competitive athlete when I was a kid. I bought new sneakers, which definitely helped, but the pain was still there, so I gave these a shot, not expecting much. But WOW what a difference! My foot pain has probably decreased by 70-80%. I still can’t believe it. Best $15 I ever spent. The arch support is fantastic, the compression is secure. Only complaint is that sometimes they make my feet cramp, but my feet cramp all the time anyway. An amazing buy that I didn’t expect to work but it really did!" — Melissa
$9.95 at Amazon (regularly $19.95)
42
www.amazon.com
A hard water stain cleaner
It's designed to remove dried water stains and soap scum from glass shower doors, faucets, tiles and more.

Promising review: "Ok, here is the first review in my life, as I usually can't be bothered. This product shocked me and deserves to be famous. It completely blew my mind. I have no idea what kind of magic is in this bottle but I have tried literally everything to remove the hard water drops/film/residue/whatever you call it, from our glass shower door. I'm talking hard, white texture that you cannot scratch off at all! For two years. I tried harsh chemicals, industrial stuff recommended by my plumber, ammonia, soaked it in vinegar, soda etc. Then I came across this, ordered, put some on a sponge, drew a square to test it out, couple minutes later rubbed it slightly and... ran outside screaming for hubby to come see the miracle of glossy again, see-through shower door! No idea about other uses, but i don't even care, this is the best thing that happened in 2020 😜" — PuniaFdesign
$16.99 at Amazon
43
Amazon
A pair of wad-preventers to keep your sheets from getting bunched up in the dryer
It's designed to decrease your dry time. Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting.

Promising review: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference! I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" — Becca
$18.98 at Amazon
44
Amazon
A set of six extra large wool dryer balls that'll ensure your laundry dries quicker
Promising review: "I was excited but skeptical about this product but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle free, soft and no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year." — mskrippers
$19.99 at Amazon
45
www.amazon.com
A Baby Foot exfoliating peel that'll remove dead, dry, rough foot skin
Just pop the mitts on your feet, sit with them on for an hour and then take them off. A few days later your dead, dry skin will start falling right off. I have used Baby Foot and it really works!

Promising reviews: "Best $25 ever spent. We aren’t able to get pedicures during social isolation, but sandal season is coming nonetheless! It’s a weeklong process, but no better time to do it than now." — mshillot

"I'm obsessed. This stuff works exactly as expected. Definitely soak feet for about an hour, put on booties for an hour, then rinse with soap and water. Soak every day after, and for the next two weeks, for five to ten minutes...wear socks as much as you can and at least for 20-30 min after daily soak. Tops of your feet and ankles will not peel off in sheets, but that skin is usually much softer than bottom of the foot. Bottom of feet and toes started peeling about 48 hours after treatment. Big peeling started about 24 hours after that. This even softened the feel of two large surgical scars on my ankle and foot. Tips: Do NOT moisturize at all during peeling process. Don't do this within 2 weeks of having your bare feet exposed to the public...it's kind of gross in a neat way. I have very sensitive skin and didn't get any kind of irritation. It's impossible to NOT peel the huge pieces, but make sure you stop peeling if you get resistance. Soak for 10-15 min and wait for the skin to soften if you must peel. You don't want to create wounds or sore spots. I'm hooked and will do this again and again." — Shannon
$25 at Amazon
46
Amazon
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick
It has a ball made of volcanic stone that sucks the excess shine right off your face. Just pop it out and give it a wash once in a while and you can reuse it over and over again.

Promising reviews: "Best purchase I have ever made. Oily skin type ppl definitely need this. Life changing." — Estefania Barros

"This... this! I don't know what sort of sorcery this is, but this thing totally works, and it's freaking me out! I tested it by standing outside for a few mins (I live in the south, very humid) and then came back inside and rolled it along my nose. Sucked that oil right up!! I cannot believe I have been wasting money on blotting paper when this was out there (and reusable)! Totally buying some for my sister and friends. If you're on the fence about it, JUST BUY IT!" — Stellar
$8.98 at Amazon (regularly $11.04–$12.64)
47
Amazon
A pair of Apple Airpods
They pair easily, stay comfortably in your ears all day and sound great.

Promising reviews: "I was sooooo hesitant on purchasing AirPods. I’ve been plotting on the idea for months, literally. Let me start by saying, I AM SO HAPPY I FINALLY DID. I actually ordered my boyfriend a pair too. Prior to owning Airpods my only wireless headphones were Beats Solo 3s. What a difference, AirPods are so convenient, comfortable, reliable, and so much more! The sound is awesome and they are so easy to operate. I’d recommend them to everyone and I’d say if you’ve been hesitant like I have you should take the leap!" — Sierra

"Wish I would have bought them years ago. Best purchase I have ever made. These are life changing." — Brian Kling
$79.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
48
www.amazon.com
An electric fabric defuzzer
Because hand-picking all the pills off your favorite sweater, leggings or sheets is just plain annoying. This'll shave them right off with one pass, without damaging your sweaters.

Promising review: "This is the best product I have ever bought! Magical de-fuzzer! We did my daughter's soccer socks and they are brand new. Also did two t-shirts and are new. Very easy to use. Just make sure to clean out the fuzz chamber because it will fill quickly. Everyone needs one!" — Steve E.
$14.99 at Amazon
49
Amazon
An under-the-sink water filtration system
It has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8-inch valves in most U.S. kitchen sinks.

Promising reviews: "The best purchase I've made. Installed it under the kitchen sink, stopped buying cases of bottled water. Drinking LA tap water, I never thought it was possible. Tastes great." — Paul

"We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste! The chlorine taste is just gone! No more overpriced fridge filters for us. I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well. The flow on this thing is just amazing! And the water tastes great! Don't waste your money on the expensive, complicated ones. My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what! Our water from this filter tastes just as good as theirs at a fraction of the price, plus it's way more convenient, plus the flow rate is way better. I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" — BJ
$55.99 at Amazon (regularly $69.99)
50
BuzzFeed
A FURemover rubber broom
It works on all floor types, but is especially great on carpet.

Promising reviews: "Best thing I've ever purchased. I bought this broom to combat the hair and fur and dander coming from the three people that live here and the two long haired dogs and two fluffy cats! I was drowning in hair and I was desperate for a solution! This not only works to get the hair up and from pushing it around in the air the way a traditional broom does but it also collects the dust and dirt and other garbage you don't want left in your house! Where I had to sweep several times in a row to ensure that I was sweeping all of the hair up with a regular broom I can confidently know that I am getting all on the first run with this rubber broom! AND as an unexpected benefit this also works on the couches and drapes. I bought an extra broom to use on the couches because this works even better than the vacuum. This is the best broom EVER!" — MotleyKreul

"Best $12 investment of 2020! By this photo, you'd probably never want to step foot in my home but I swear we clean (at least I thought we did!) and this was fur you couldn't even see in the carpet 😳 We have a cheap vacuum and couldn't afford one of the nice ones yet.. this was intended as a Hail Mary to hold off the big expense. My sweet pup was kind enough to model next to her fur floof for comparison. I use the flat squeegee side for the carpet (quick scrapes across carpet do best) and the rubber broom side for hardwood." — Lauren S
$12.98 at Amazon
51
Amazon
A Waterpik that'll take all the work out of flossing
Just aim the nozzle, and a targeted jet of water will get right in between your teeth, removing plaque and food particles without irritating your gums. This model has an on/off switch right on the handle so you can pause easily without squirting water all over your bathroom. It comes with seven flossing tips for different needs, including for crowns and implants. This is great for braces, too.

Promising reviews: "My hygienist at the dentist office recommended I buy one of these. This is the best thing I ever bought works, just fantastic! I love it." — robert taylor

"This thing is a necessity. That's how strongly I feel about it after a month of usage. I had regularly used floss and felt that it was adequate, but decided to purchase a Waterpik because it was on sale and I was bored. Wow. This is one of the most important purchases I've made in years. I feel like a good analogy would be to try imagining cleaning the hard-to-reach parts of your vehicle with a rope. You've done it for years because it's all you know. Then enters the pressure washer, which allows you to blast things to smithereens. Floss = rope, Waterpik = pressure washer. Bam. Done. Not going back as long as it works." — Damian
$73.78 at Amazon

