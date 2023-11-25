51 Things Reviewers Said Were The Best Thing They Bought All Year

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A two-in-one sprayer and scrub brush for the easiest dog baths you've ever experienced
2
A Luminoodle, an LED lighting strip you can affix to the back of your TV
3
Or an immersive LED backlight for your TV
4
An oscillating tower fan
5
A folding two-level desk so you can work from home in style without sacrificing permanent space
6
A TikTok-famous veggie chopper to cut down the time it takes to prep ingredients
7
The "Shark Tank"–famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt–blanket hybrid
8
An acupressure foam mat with thousands of pressure points
9
A Roomba robot vacuum that'll pick up crumbs, pet hair, dust and more
10
A percussion massager with five different head attachments for targeting different areas
11
An air fryer from the makers of the Instant Pot
12
A weighted blanket to help with anxiety, stress and insomnia
13
A microwave popcorn popper
14
A salad chopper and bowl to upgrade your salad game
15
A giant bubble-making kit
16
An avocado tool so you won't accidentally cut yourself trying to get that pit out
17
A handheld electric milk frother
18
A single-blade razor that glides evenly with your skin to ensure minimal razor burn and ingrown hairs
19
A pet hair-removing roller with no adhesive strips
20
A motion-detecting toilet light that'll glow in any of 16 colors
21
A chic, super popular parka that'll keep you warm
22
A posture corrector
23
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
24
Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
25
A quick and easy breakfast sandwich maker
26
A Squatty Potty
27
A Shiatsu shoulder massager
28
A Philips alarm clock that simulates sunrise so you wake up more naturally
29
A seven-in-one Instant Pot Duo
30
A set of three scrubbing attachments
31
A super bitter-tasting clear polish to help you finally quit that nail-biting habit
32
A pair of Bambody period undies
33
A dozen Bottle Bright tablets for deep cleaning your thermoses and on-the-go bottles
34
A foot filing rasp that'll undo years of callus buildup
35
An undated productivity planner
36
An easy pineapple corer
37
A Cerama Bryte cook top cleaning kit
38
A stainless steel bar that'll actually rid your hands of foul odors (even fish, garlic, and onions)
39
A mini yet powerful HD multimedia projector and screen
40
A cat self-grooming toy
41
A pair of arch supports with compression to help relieve foot pain, including from plantar faciitis
42
A hard water stain cleaner
43
A pair of wad-preventers to keep your sheets from getting bunched up in the dryer
44
A set of six extra large wool dryer balls that'll ensure your laundry dries quicker
45
A Baby Foot exfoliating peel that'll remove dead, dry, rough foot skin
46
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick
47
A pair of Apple Airpods
48
An electric fabric defuzzer
49
An under-the-sink water filtration system
50
A FURemover rubber broom
51
A Waterpik that'll take all the work out of flossing
