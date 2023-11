51 Things Reviewers Said Were The Best Thing They Bought All Year

A FURemover rubber broom

It works on all floor types, but is especially great on carpet.I bought this broom to combat the hair and fur and dander coming from the three people that live here and the two long haired dogs and two fluffy cats! I was drowning in hair and I was desperate for a solution! This not only works to get the hair up and from pushing it around in the air the way a traditional broom does but it also collects the dust and dirt and other garbage you don't want left in your house! Where I had to sweep several times in a row to ensure that I was sweeping all of the hair up with a regular broom I can confidently know that I am getting all on the first run with this rubber broom!I bought an extra broom to use on the couches because this works even better than the vacuum. This is the best broom EVER!" — MotleyKreul "Best $12 investment of 2020! By this photo, you'd probably never want to step foot in my home but I swear we clean (at least I thought we did!) and this was fur you couldn't even see in the carpet 😳 We have a cheap vacuum and couldn't afford one of the nice ones yet.. this was intended as a Hail Mary to hold off the big expense. My sweet pup was kind enough to model next to her fur floof for comparison. I use the flat squeegee side for the carpet (quick scrapes across carpet do best) and the rubber broom side for hardwood." — Lauren S