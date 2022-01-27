21 Problem-Solving Products People With Insomnia Swear By

The average person spends an estimated 26 years of their life sleeping. That’s a pretty staggering amount of time not to spend in the utmost comfort. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with the ability to have a restful and blissful night’s sleep as soon as our head hits the pillow.
For those nights when you just can’t seem drift off to dream land or your rest is plagued with endless tossing and turning, this list of cooling pillows, soothing pre-sleep teas and relaxing white noise machines might be able to help ― at least according to reviewers who also struggle to fall asleep.
Advertisement
1
A full body pillow that can be great for pregnant or side sleepers
2
A set of super comfy wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your ear like putty
3
A contoured sleep mask designed to alleviate pressure from your eyes
4
A plush memory foam mattress topper to quickly transform any old spring mattress
5
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will lull you to sleep with the sound of your choice
6
Relaxing Epsom salts formulated with lavender, chamomile, and melatonin for a pre-bed time soak
7
Sleep aid light bulbs designed to block the blue light that tricks your brain into staying awake
8
A white noise alarm clock and sound machine with a gentle wind down light
9
A set of reusable silicone ear plugs that help to cancel noise
10
A micro-vented cooling pillow made with memory foam and velvet fiber for a sweat proof sleep
11
A portable white noise machine with a library of nature sounds.
12
A sleep therapy sound machine with seamless looping sounds to keep you asleep
13
Blue-light-blocking glasses to prevent your electronics from tricking your brain into staying awake
14
A pillow spray infused with lavender, chamomile, and vetiver to promote sleep
15
A nocturnal workbook filled with thoughtful prompts to get to the bottom of what's keeping you awake at night
16
A cooling weighted blanket made with natural glass beads for a comforting feeling
17
A caffeine-free herbal tea to help promote better sleep
18
A set of blackout curtains to prevent early morning sunshine and noise from waking you up
19
An cozy adult swaddle blanket that feels like a gentle hug
20
A soft, breathable bamboo nightgown to prevent you from overheating at night
21
A down alternative duvet insert designed to help regulate your body temperature