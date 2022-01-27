Shopping

21 Problem-Solving Products People With Insomnia Swear By

The best white noise machines, sleep headphones and weighted blankets that keep you cool, according to people who have trouble falling asleep.
Emma Lord
Feel sleepy with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Teals-Melatonin-Essential-Soaking-Solution/dp/B07PG92Z22?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="melatonin bath soak" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Teals-Melatonin-Essential-Soaking-Solution/dp/B07PG92Z22?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">melatonin bath soak</a>, be lulled to sleep and woken up gently in the morning with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hatch-Restore-Machine-Personal-Routine/dp/B087M94WWW/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="white noise alarm clock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hatch-Restore-Machine-Personal-Routine/dp/B087M94WWW/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">white noise alarm clock</a>, fall asleep to your favorite sounds with these <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="comfortable sleep headphones " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">comfortable sleep headphones </a>and rest your head on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KUNPENG-Shredded-Memory-Pillows-Sleeping/dp/B09D9N1T1X?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a cooling pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KUNPENG-Shredded-Memory-Pillows-Sleeping/dp/B09D9N1T1X?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb6f35e4b03216750ae4a8,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">a cooling pillow</a>.
Amazon
The average person spends an estimated 26 years of their life sleeping. That’s a pretty staggering amount of time not to spend in the utmost comfort. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with the ability to have a restful and blissful night’s sleep as soon as our head hits the pillow.

For those nights when you just can’t seem drift off to dream land or your rest is plagued with endless tossing and turning, this list of cooling pillows, soothing pre-sleep teas and relaxing white noise machines might be able to help ― at least according to reviewers who also struggle to fall asleep.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A full body pillow that can be great for pregnant or side sleepers
Promising review: "This pillow is uhhhhamazing!!!! I feel like I’m on a cloud!! It has helped me with insomnia too. I’m so happy with it. It’s so big and comfy and the texture is so smooth and feels great too. I look forward to bedtime so I can use this pillow! I seriously love it!!" —Jordan Sulaimon
Get it from Amazon for $47.95.
2
Amazon
A set of super comfy wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your ear like putty
Promising review: "These are amazing at canceling out most noises. I have terrible insomnia but these have actually increased my quality of sleep! They are comfortable to wear even if you're sleeping on your side. Since they don't go into your ear canal they don't dig in when you roll over. They also don't fall out in the middle of the night, so I don't have to worry about them getting wadded up in my hair." —William Davison
Get it on Amazon for $3.96 (a pack of six pairs).
3
Amazon
A contoured sleep mask designed to alleviate pressure from your eyes
Promising review: "I have had trouble sleeping my entire life. I am a light sleeper and prone to insomnia. I have tried sleep masks in the past, but they were terrible. They were either too tight or too loose and usually left me with a migraine. I read reviews about this type of mask and thought I would give it a shot. I have been using it for two weeks now and I cannot believe I am so happy! I have been able to sleep, and stay asleep for longer than I ever have. The only issue I have is the side where the adjustable clip is — it could push in on my temple and start a migraine, but I have caught it each time. I have been wearing the mask as loose as I can without it falling off or letting light in. This fixes that issue for the most part. I am currently trying to figure out a way to add a little cushion in that area to permanently fix this problem. I am actually excited to go to bed each night because it isn’t such a struggle for me anymore. I finally found my sleep mask!" —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4
Amazon
A plush memory foam mattress topper to quickly transform any old spring mattress
Promising review: "No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain. Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing." —Yarixa.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+.
5
Amazon
A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will lull you to sleep with the sound of your choice
Promising review: "These are great! I've struggled with insomnia for the past couple of years. I wish I'd found these sooner. They are extremely comfortable. When I fall asleep, I rarely sleep for more than an hour straight. These allow me to comfortably play a podcast or meditation to get myself back to sleep. I'm only two nights in on using these and I know I don't want to be without them. Even in a dark room, I use them to cover my eyes. They do move a little on my head while sleeping but not so much that it really bothers me. I always sleep with a fan on and these keep my little postpartum hairs from flying around and tickling my face all night. The battery life is great. I probably played them for a total of five hours during the night and woke up them still having 70% battery remaining. I probably won't use these for workout because I don't have to wash them all the time, but for insomnia or anyone who just likes to fall asleep listening to something, these are amazing." —Jesse Brown
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6
Amazon
Relaxing Epsom salts formulated with lavender, chamomile, and melatonin for a pre-bed time soak
Promising review: "Dr. Teal's Melatonin Sleep Soak is an amazing product. I suffer from insomnia. But after using this Dr. Teal's, I am able to unwind and sleep!" —Sassy D
Get it from Amazon for $27.95 (four 3-pound bags).
7
amazon
Sleep aid light bulbs designed to block the blue light that tricks your brain into staying awake
Promising review: "I’m really happy with these blue-light-blocking lightbulbs! We have a baby coming in three weeks, so I put one in the nursery, and one in our bedroom, so feedings can be relaxing for him, but still possible for me! I’ve been reading by the bedroom one every night, and I swear it’s helped my third trimester insomnia. It’s gives off a really warm, almost amber light that I feel like lets my husband sleep soundly, but is plenty bright for me. Great purchase!" —Eddie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (a pack of two).
8
amazon.com
A white noise alarm clock and sound machine with a gentle wind down light
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.

Promising review: "This was the best thing I have ever found to help with my insomnia. I used to take hours to fall asleep and wake up multiple times a night. Now I rarely wake up in the night and fall asleep either during the guided meditation or just as the white noise begins. I love waking up gently and not to a blaring phone alarm, and I’ve been able to stop doomscrolling at night since I can keep my phone out of reach. Highly recommend!" —darcybear
Get it from Amazon for $129.95.
9
Amazon
A set of reusable silicone ear plugs that help to cancel noise
Promising review: "Suitable for bedtime. Very comfortable. Cancels noise very well! If you want noise cancellation and need to get an extra z, this is the product for you. I sometimes suffer with insomnia and noise keeps me from resting, even the smallest. After purchasing these, I've felt less fatigued. Having an extra pair is also a plus." —Renee Sanchez
Get it from Amazon for $9.79( a set of three).
10
Amazon
A micro-vented cooling pillow made with memory foam and velvet fiber for a sweat proof sleep
Promising review: "Just buy it! You won't regret it. This is by far the most comfortable pillow I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping on. I suffer from occasional insomnia and sleep disturbances. This pillow has definitely changed the quality of my sleep. I'm sleeping better than I have in years! I have tried all different brands and styles of pillows and this one is perfect. It's soft but supportive. It's cool and does not make my head and face feel like they are on fire at night. If I could give comfort a 10, I would. I highly recommend trying this pillow out! You will not be disappointed with your purchase." —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+.
11
Amazon
A portable white noise machine with a library of nature sounds.
This compact machine has six noise modes: White Noise, Thunder, Ocean, Rain, Summer Night, and Brook. You can either have it make the noise continuously until you shut it off, or designate it to make noise for 15, 30, or 60 minutes.

Promising review: "I suffer from insomnia and this has made an incredible difference in the amount of time it takes me to fall asleep (it was about an hour and after a week of use I'm down to about 20 minutes). I also don't wake up as many times during the night. I love how the volume is adjustable and how the machine offers more than just white noise. My favorite sounds are 'rain' and 'summer night.' High quality sound that doesn't sound overly digitized. I've yet to utilize the portability option but I love how that's an added feature! I highly recommend this product even if you're just considering it or if you have doubts. It's changing my sleep schedule for the better!" —Elaine H
Get it from for $21.99.
12
Amazon
A sleep therapy sound machine with seamless looping sounds to keep you asleep
The loops on this machine include White Noise, Fan, Ocean, Rain, Stream and Summer Night, which you can set with a 15, 30, or 60-minute auto off timer. It's also super lightweight and compact if you're on the move!

Promising review: "Helped both my husband and me get much more restful sleep. I suffer from stress-induced insomnia and this machine really helped overcome it; the sounds are very relaxing and the machine doesn't have sharp audio output that would be disruptive to lasting sleep." —Sara Kerr
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13
amazon.com
Blue-light-blocking glasses to prevent your electronics from tricking your brain into staying awake
Promising review: "I purchased these because we are TV people. Have one in the bedroom and watch it late. After reading about blue light and thinking it might help my terrible insomnia, I bought this in a two-pair set. I can just say amazing. First night I started getting sleepy really fast. And now after three months I fall asleep fast and sleep through the night. I started to get great results the first night, and now if I forget to put them on and miss a night I do still sleep soundly all night! If you have a had time getting to sleep and you use a computer all day, like I do, give these a try. I put them on at about 5:30 or 6:00 in evening. I don't seem to need them during the day while on computer at work. Just for a little while in the eve does the job!!! Thank GOD I found these!" —Elias L
Get it from Amazon for $13.58 (a pack of two).
14
This Works
A pillow spray infused with lavender, chamomile, and vetiver to promote sleep
Promising review: "I absolutely had to write this review on the off chance that it might help a fellow insomniac. I am in my early forties and have suffered terribly from insomnia since my early twenties. I just can't turn my head off at night and fall asleep. If I'm lucky and take my meds, I might be fortunate enough to sleep for maybe four hours, and that's intermittently. I still constantly wake up and it takes me forever to fall back asleep, if I'm lucky enough to even fall back asleep. When I do sleep, it's very lightly; I never reach that wonderful deep sleep stage. So basically I feel awful and am tired all the time. I have used other pillow sprays and they were just a joke and a waste of my money. The first night I used, I fell asleep within minutes AND DID NOT WAKE UP OR MOVE A MUSCLE ALL NIGHT. I slept for eight hours straight and woke up feeling amazing because I was so rested and refreshed. I was obviously thrilled but figured it was probably just a fluke. I have been using this every night for over a week now and I sleep like a baby every single night. I have literally cried tears of joy at the relief I feel of finally being able to sleep like a normal person." —Ulta Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.65.
15
Amazon
A nocturnal workbook filled with thoughtful prompts to get to the bottom of what's keeping you awake at night
Promising review: "Lee Crutchley's book is the literary answer for insomnia. This is the perfect book to keep by your bedside when counting sheep just isn't doing the trick to send you off to dreamland. Open The Nocturnal Journal to any page and let your imagination run wild. It's a good idea to keep a pencil or pen handy to answer the questions posed on some pages. Exploring some of the thoughts that are keeping you awake will definitely help you calm them down, answer them, or help put them to bed so sleep will come more easily." —Dee Long
Get it from Amazon for $15.63
16
Amazon
A cooling weighted blanket made with natural glass beads for a comforting feeling
Promising review: "I’ve always had trouble sleeping ever since I can remember. I move around a lot, twist and turn and take sometimes HOURS to fall asleep — even then my sleep tended to be very poor. I would find that putting multiple blankets or pillows would help, because of the weight, so I decided to give this product a try. Ever since I started to use this blanket I’ve had a lot less trouble falling asleep and STAYING asleep until I need to wake up for work. This definitely helps with anxiety and insomnia issues; I guess it makes me feel secure/safer. It’s definitely worth it!!" —Natalie Galindo
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+.
17
Amazon
A caffeine-free herbal tea to help promote better sleep
Promising review: "Sweet Dreams really does have a tiny bit of a sweet taste to it. I have terrible insomnia, and it has been with me for much too long. I am getting an edge on knowing the right supplements that work to get me off to sleep and the ones that will help me stay asleep, so having the tea, keeping the room cool, reading before I go to sleep, then having the room completely dark, really help. Maybe you will only need to sip this tea to help you nod off. If so, it's a great way to do so. I buy it in quantity. I like the Bigelow History and the effort they put into providing a good product, especially their Steep brands." —M. WaterMelon
Get it from Amazon for $16.63 (six boxes of 20 teabags).
18
amazon.com
A set of blackout curtains to prevent early morning sunshine and noise from waking you up
Promising review: "As someone with insomnia and needs pitch blackness and quiet (minus a fan blowing), I have to say this works! I was hesitant as many blackout curtains aren’t really blackout, but these definitely work!" —Kate B
Get it from Amazon for $27.97+.
19
Sleep Pod
An cozy adult swaddle blanket that feels like a gentle hug
Promising review: "The Sleep Pod is absolutely amazing. I am 41 and have had sleep maintenance insomnia for most of my life. If you don't know what that is I fall asleep fine but don't stay asleep. I'd wake up between four and eight times a night and sometimes only sleep two hrs and that'd be it. I have used the hug sleep for a week and have slept between seven and nine hours only waking up once. It's comfortable not too warm and the pressure it applies is comforting not restricting. I have recommended to everyone." —Amy Archambault
Get it from Amazon for $72.99.
20
Amazon
A soft, breathable bamboo nightgown to prevent you from overheating at night
Promising review: "So look...we get to a certain stage in life where sleeping isn't always easy, no matter how tired we are. We are hot and sweaty, every thing is itchy, we have insomnia...I was looking for a just right nightgown and I've finally found it! This gown is INCREDIBLE! A relaxed fit but not over size arm holes that would expose you, long enough that you could actually answer the door or wear to the pool, etc ... and SO SO SOFT! The bamboo helps keep you cool and comfortable all night long. For sure my new favorite and I'll need a long sleeve one for winter." —Myranda Dixon
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+.
21
Amazon
A down alternative duvet insert designed to help regulate your body temperature
Promising review: "I have insomnia and this is exactly what the packaging says: 'an adult security blanket.' It keeps you warm without getting too hot and it’s light and fluffy."—Alby Yasmeen Sumague
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+.
