21 Problem-Solving Products People With Insomnia Swear By

A pillow spray infused with lavender, chamomile, and vetiver to promote sleep

: "I absolutely had to write this review on the off chance that it might help a fellow insomniac. I am in my early forties and have suffered terribly from insomnia since my early twenties. I just can't turn my head off at night and fall asleep. If I'm lucky and take my meds, I might be fortunate enough to sleep for maybe four hours, and that's intermittently. I still constantly wake up and it takes me forever to fall back asleep, if I'm lucky enough to even fall back asleep. When I do sleep, it's very lightly; I never reach that wonderful deep sleep stage. So basically I feel awful and am tired all the time. I have used other pillow sprays and they were just a joke and a waste of my money.I was obviously thrilled but figured it was probably just a fluke. I have been using this every night for over a week now and I sleep like a baby every single night. I have literally cried tears of joy at the relief I feel of finally being able to sleep like a normal person." — Ulta Customer