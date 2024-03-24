ShoppingAmazonsalesSpring

I Track Sales For A Living — Here's What's Truly Worth Buying From Amazon's Spring Sale

Take advantage of these truly worthwhile deals for just one more day.
Certain harbingers of spring — like longer days and a change in weather — are expected around this time of year, but there’s a new one that we’re excited about. Through March 25, Amazon is running its first-ever Big Spring Sale, and it promises to hold a lot of household savings at a time when many of us could really use the extra cash.

Since I evaluate and cover sales every day, I took a look at a huge spreadsheet with all that Amazon is offering for this event, and isolated the most significant deals. I sussed out the types of items that HuffPost readers will get the most mileage out of, and tried to focus only on what boasted a truly worthwhile markdown.

Ahead, see what I found — and then hurry and shop the sale before all the good stuff is gone.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Colgate Optic White overnight teeth whitening pens (36% off list price)
If you’re wary of white strips and other teeth whitening methods, then you might want to check out this handy whitening pen from Colgate. It has a precise little brush that perfectly delivers whitening gel to each individual tooth with the click of a button. It’s easy to apply and can begin to remove stains in just one week, though it works best when used nightly for 35 consecutive nights. After that, you can just touch up your teeth as needed.

Bottom line: These are at the lowest price in about five weeks.
$25.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
2
Amazon
Revlon Oil Control On-The-Go stick (24% off list price)
If you have very oily skin, then you're going to love this HuffPost reader-beloved roll-on oil control stick. It promises to reduce shine without getting in the way of your makeup. The roller ball — made from volcanic stone — can be washed easily, and you can purchase refills separately.

Bottom line: The price on this low-maintenance buy drops pretty regular, but this is one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen in several months. Time to stock up!
$6.82 at Amazon (regularly $14.49)
3
Amazon
Coleman inflatable hot tub (17% off list price)
Hallelujah! A long-awaited price drop has blessed this HuffPost reader-adored inflatable hot tub. While it's unfortunately not available for delivery in a handful of states (including California, New Jersey and New York), most folks in the US should run and not walk to what one reviewer called the "best purchase I've made, besides my Camaro." (There's an energy-efficient model available for delivery in the restricted states.) It's equipped with 140 jets and is made with puncture-resistant material so that you can enjoy season after season of outdoor relaxation.

Bottom line: There's something the water (sorry, had to) — this popular hot tub sells out almost every time we catch in on sale. Aside from a few very brief price drops during October's Prime Day and around Black Friday, the price hasn't this low in almost seven months. (The discount was a little deeper when the sale first started.) As one reviewer said: "Get this right now!!!!"
$498.57 at Amazon (regularly $599.99)
4
Amazon
Coway Airmega air filter (38% off list price)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. The sleek purifier has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off.

Bottom line: This widely endorsed air purifier is basically back down to its Black Friday price. Woo!
$141.47 at Amazon (regularly $229.99)
5
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro (24% off list price)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.

Bottom line: AirPods have been at this price for a few weeks now, but the deal could end at any second.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $249)
6
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods (23% off list price)
Apple AirPods magically connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home, calling your mom and trying to catch up on “True Detective” all at the same time. They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket.

Bottom line: These extremely reliable, reviewer-vetted earbuds have been holding steady at this excellent price for several months now, but this is your reminder that this deal won't be around forever. They also have — ahem — 534,983 5-star ratings.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $129)
7
Amazon
CompoundW Nitro Freeze wart remover (20% off)
This product became popular with HuffPost readers after board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa said it was the “most effective and safest way” to remove skin tags at home. It uses ultra-cold nitrous oxide to deprive the skin growth of its blood supply.

Bottom line: This reader-favorite remedy is at its lowest price in about six weeks, according to our price tracker.
$30.39 at Amazon (regularly $37.99)
8
Amazon
A set of reusable Stasher bags (41% off list price)
This variety pack of Stasher bags includes one half gallon, two 28-ounce, and one 12-ounce “snack” size silicone bags. The brand calls these storage essentials “radically functional,” and they’re kind of not exaggerating — the sealable airtight vessels promise to be leakproof and safe for use in the oven, microwave, freezer, sous vide machine, and dishwasher, and can hold anything from food to toiletries.

Bottom line: This particular set on sale for the first time this year, and very close to its Black Friday price.
$41.24 at Amazon (regularly $54.99)
9
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi "glotion" (Up to 53% off list price)
If you’re unsure about what “glotion” is, exactly, it can best be described as a versatile and complexion-boosting product that can blur imperfections, prime the skin and impart that coveted dewy, glow-from-within look — without making it look sweaty, shimmery or unnaturally bronzed. Suitable for all skin types and ages, the formula is infused with long-adored ingredients such as shea butter and glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture into the skin for all-day hydration.

Bottom line: This is one of the bestselling beauty products on all of Amazon. It's been at this price for about a week, but the Amazon price hasn't been this low in over a year.
$7.99 at Amazon (regularly $16.99)
10
Amazon
Telana unisex belt bag (28% off list price)
Amazon is positively swimming with affordable takes on Lululemon's virally popular Everywhere belt bag, and this one of the highest-rated ones we've seen. Reviewers love its sturdy build, hands-free design and roomy interior capacity. It comes in an astonishing 30 colors, and the strap can be adjusted between 30.7 inches and 48.8 inches in length.

Bottom line: We've seen this discount a few times this year, but less than $11 for such a hardworking and stylish accessory is something that we can get behind.
$10.79 at Amazon (regularly $14.99)
11
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water (25% off list price)
Micellar water contains tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules called micelles that are suspended in soft water. The micelles are said to be attracted to dirt and oil, so they can grab onto and remove makeup without drying the skin. While there are plenty of micellar waters on the market, the Bioderma Sensibio micellar water is a favorite of senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe and legions of Amazon customers. It has a 4.8-star rating on the site and over 41,000 5-star reviews.

Bottom line: We've only seen a few price drops on this medicine-cabinet staple so far this year. (In 2023, the price was steady with the exception of Prime Day in July, so we may not see another discount again for a while.) If this is part of your routine, now's a good time to take advantage of the deal.
$14.24 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
12
Amazon
Amazon smart plug (20% off list price)
Amazon's smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while also monitoring your energy usage. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands using the Alexa app — no existing smart home hub required.

Bottom line: It's so easy and beyond convenient to incorporate smart plugs into your home. Amazon's model has over 460,000 5-star reviews and it's only been at this price twice this year.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
13
Amazon
A three-pack of color-changing Philips Hue smart bulbs (26% off list price)
Control these color-changing lightbulbs with your voice or an app and adjust them either within a range of white light tones or “millions” of colors, according to the brand. The A19 bulb is compatible with most household lighting sources and the 9.5-watt LED is equivalent to 60 “analog” watts.

Bottom line: These are a hugely convenient, easy-to-use household add-on, and the current sale price is equivalent to the set’s lowest price of the year.
$99.99 at Amazon (regularly $134.99)
14
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré makeup primer and moisturizer (20% off list price)
Many users of this famed French products claim that the shea butter-based formula functions both as a nourishing hydrator and the perfect makeup primer thanks to the rich and emollient texture that prevents foundation from sinking into fine lines. This also makes it a great option for mature skin, one makeup artist previously told HuffPost. Shopping writer Tessa Flores is impressed with the level of moisture this cream provides, without being greasy or heavy. According to her, it manages to absorb extremely well into the skin while leaving the slightest bit of tack so that makeup layers well and sticks seamlessly on top.

Bottom line: This is one of the bestselling beauty products that we've ever covered at HuffPost, and it's at its lowest price of the year.
$23 at Amazon (regularly $29)
15
Amazon
Skin1004 Zombie Pack face mask (24% off list price)
You may look like a zombie when you use this mask, but it'll leave your skin looking radiant and feeling healthy and youthful. It comes with a powder and activator made with soothing and hydrating ingredients like centella asiatica extract and other effective plant-based ingredients. Pop it on when you need a bit of a boost.

Bottom line: There are some pretty convincing before-and-afters in the reviews section. This is the product’s lowest price since the beginning of the year, so it's not a bad time to try if you’re zombie-curious.
$18.90 at Amazon (regularly $25)
16
Amazon
JBL Vibe wireless earbuds (40% off list price)
Much like JBL's line of tiny-but-mighty speakers, the Vibe wireless earbuds deliver deep base deep base and clear sound while offering up to 20 hours of combined play time. Use these headphones to listen to music or answer phone calls and rest assure that their fit is comfortable and accurate thanks to the three different silicone ear tip sizes that the buds come with. The Vibes are available in a few different colors.

Bottom line: Less than $30 for a pair of earbuds from such a reliable audio brand just feels like a steal.
$29.95 at Amazon (regularly $49.95)
17
Amazon
iWalk 4800-mAh charger with digital display (20%–30% off list price)
This compact charger is another editor favorite here at HuffPost and the version that's on sale today boasts a digital display that shows your phone's battery level in real time. Conveniently, it also supports pass-through charging. Note that this model is only compatible with the iPhone 15, but we tracked down the model you can use with older iPhones like the 6 through the 14.

Bottom line: This is an easy and convenient thing to keep on hand for emergencies, and is at its lowest price of the year today.
iPhone 15: $27.99 at Amazon (regularly $34.99)Older models: $31.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
18
Amazon
Black+Deck Dustbuster advanced clean cordless handheld vacuum (17% off list price)
This classic Dustbuster by Black+Decker has over 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and uses cyclonic action to spin dust and debris away from the filter, supplying consistently strong suction power. The rotating slim nozzle is great for fitting into tight spaces at different angles, and two included attachment tools allow for greater cleaning versatility. It only runs for about nine minutes before it needs to be recharged, so it’s best for quicker jobs, and it comes with a two-year warranty.

Bottom line: This is Wirecutter's “budget pick” for handheld vacuums, and reviewers are overwhelmingly pleased with its power.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
19
Amazon
Laifen hair dryer (33% off list price)
Senior Shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe owns and loves this hair dryer: “I've sung the praises of the Laifen dryer before, and I'm not stopping anytime soon. It's eerily similar to a powerful Dyson, both in how quickly it can dry my hair and with its versatile heat levels. It features three heat settings, but the highest one doesn’t feel like it scorches or damages my hair. It’s hands-down the most comfortable and straightforward hair-drying I’ve ever experienced. You can even activate a circulating heat mode that shifts from hot to cold air (and back again) every few seconds. It comes with a nozzle to help straighten and reduce frizz, along with a diffuser that helps dry curly hair with ease. Both of these attachments are magnetic, making it easy to pop them on and off. I use it multiple times a week and am always amazed at how quickly it dries my thick, long hair.”

Bottom line: This is the best price of the year (so far) on a hair dryer that offer luxury-level performance.
$159.99 at Amazon (regularly $239.99)
20
Amazon
Casper hybrid queen mattress (23% off list price)
Attention, hot sleepers: This medium-firm memory foam mattress is constructed with a layer of perforated foam to help air circulate while you sleep. It’s sandwiched between a durable base that promises to support you during slumber and a four-way-stretch cover that’s made from recycled materials. Casper offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty on mattresses, so if you're in the market for a new bed, now might be a good time to try.

Bottom line: A solid deal from this reviewer-approved mattress brand. The price was only lower on Black Friday.
$995 at Amazon (regularly $1,295)
21
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Plus "smart" single-serving coffee maker (35% off list price)
This “smart” coffee maker is WiFi-equipped and features the coveted “over-ice” brew mode for easily preparing cold brew. It also features “multistream” technology that deeply penetrates the ground for a fuller flavor.

Bottom line: This is one of the only Keurig deals available right now and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen in 2024.
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
22
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (33% off list price)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds from 0.6 to 4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds, and it's on sale for the lowest price this year. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.

For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price and a steal with its added discount.

Bottom line: We've seen this discount a few times this year, but it's still a good price. HuffPosters love walking treadmills and the reviews on this one are solid.
$199.99 at Amazon (regularly $299)
23
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited rechargeable electric toothbrush (Up to 17% off list price)
With three intensities and three cleaning modes, this advanced electric toothbrush is a no-brainer addition to your oral care routine. This unique model is embedded with a light-up sensor that changes color to let you know if you're brushing with the appropriate amount of pressure — and if your cleaning session has surpassed the dentist-recommended two-minute window, according to the brand. Reviewers are obsessed with this one — it has over 2,500 5-star reviews, many of which say it leaves teeth feeling noticeably cleaner than regular brushing.

Bottom line: It's an intuitive, easy-to-use and reviewer-beloved tool that at its lowest price of the year during Amazon's sale.
$82.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
24
Amazon
Cosrx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence serum (48% off list price)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's serum contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.

Bottom line: This is the lowest price we've seen for this worth-the-hype product in several weeks. If you're curious, now would be an advantageous time to try.
$13 at Amazon (typically $18)
25
Amazon
A suction tool to help with bug bites (15% off list price)
This bug bite tool helps ease itchy bites and painful stings by using suction to pull out leftover saliva and venom from the skin. It's designed to help with mosquito bites, bee and wasp stings and more. Reviewers call it the best $10 they've ever spent — and it's even less than that right now.

Bottom line: The discount isn't huge, but this is the lowest price we've seen this year, and multiple HuffPosters swear by this tiny tool to get them through the summer.
$8.46 at Amazon (originally $9.95+)
26
Amazon
Tineco Floor One S6 cordless wet-dry vacuum (30% off list price)
One of the newer model of the TikTok-viral cleaning phenomenon, this hybrid mop-vacuum from Tineco is at its lowest price of the year (by a lot) right now. This model boasts and upgraded features that efficiently cleans the brush roller with a scraping motion to cycle out dirty water and debris, and the device self-cleans through centrifugal force. The brush is double sided to ensure that it touches — and scrubs — edges and corners in addition to flat surfaces, and an embedded sensor will automatically adjust water levels and suction intensity depending on the level of mess it detects.

Bottom line: The brand is a longtime HuffPost favorite, and if you're got your eye on this newer and pricier model that promises to make thorough cleanup an utter breeze, this feels like a strategic time to buy.
$419 at Amazon (regularly $599)
27
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (40% off list price)
Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth.

Bottom line: The Waterpik has been at this price for a few weeks, but this is still a great time to buy — you'll be so mad at yourself when the price goes back up!
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
28
Amazon
Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (21% off list price)
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like some of the other items in this list, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.

Bottom line: The Bissell has been at this price for a few weeks, but we haven't seen it go any lower since Black Friday. It’s likely it will go back up soon.
$98 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
29
Amazon
Levoit air purifier (21% off list price)
True to the Levoit name, this large room air purifier, designed to filter spaces up to 1,100 square feet, uses a three-stage filtration system (including a HEPA filter) to effectively trap tiny particles, dander, odor and fumes. Great for pet owners or pollution-prone areas, the Levoit can also be controlled remotely and scheduled to run whenever you want, in whatever setting your home needs.

Bottom line: We've previously seen similar price drops on this model, but it hasn't gone any lower this year.
$109.99 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
30
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (37% off list price)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.

Bottom line: This is an already-affordable Roomba at one of the lowest prices we've seen this year.
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $269)
31
Amazon
Tushy slim bidet (28% off list price)
Tushy's bidet attachment is easy to install, fingerprint- and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. It's designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. Frankly put, it sprays your bum with fresh water after you poop, and the new slim design is easier to install and use than ever before.

Bottom line: HuffPost readers LOVE the bidets from this brand — they're consistent top sellers on sale. This is the lowest price that we've ever seen for this model on Amazon.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $69)
32
Amazon
Bose Quiet Comfort wireless headphones (29% off list price)
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-the-ear wireless headphones that offer 22 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy customized levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.

Bottom line: This is a solid pair of highly-rated headphones, and it's only the third time we've seen a price this low since it's been on Amazon.
$249 at Amazon (regularly $349)
33
Amazon
Lee Callus Remover gel (19% off list price)
Make callus removal hassle-free with this popular Lee gel. All you have to do is soak your feet for a few minutes in hot water, towel them dry, then apply a thick layer of the gel to the affected area and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. Rinse and give your feet a lil' rub with a scrubber for best results.

Bottom line: Our readers adore this product — it's one of our top-selling Amazon items this year.
$14.99 at Amazon (regularly $18.49)
34
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter (34% off list price)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve you well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your personality.

Bottom line: This popular lighter is at this low price pretty regularly, but it's handy and affordable — worth it to stock up now.
$5.94 at Amazon (regularly $10)
