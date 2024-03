An under-desk treadmill (33% off list price)

This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds from 0.6 to 4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds, and it's on sale for the lowest price this year. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes , it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price and a steal with its added discount.We've seen this discount a few times this year, but it's still a good price. HuffPosters love walking treadmills and the reviews on this one are solid.